The Heat announce franchise legend Dwayne Wade will receive statue outside the Kaseya Center

Before the Heat clashed against the Hornets on Sunday Night, team president Pat Riley surprised all with an exciting announcement. As Dwayne Wade was present at the arena, the executive revealed that the franchise will unveil a bronze statue of the legend outside of the Kaseya Center later this year.

Miami invited the retired player to celebrate his status as a Hall of Famer during the game’s halftime show, which was the perfect moment to make the announcement. The Heat later on won the game 104 to 87.

“When we retired his jersey in February 2020, I said Dwyane was the face of this franchise forever and I meant it,” he stated last night. “Dwyane’s legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami Heat but for Miami-Wade county. I can’t think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy.”

"I didn't dream of this… I'm just so grateful" Dwayne Wade couldn't contain his tears after finding out the Heat are building a statue for him 🥹🙌 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/eQil5mRw3C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2024

To create the statue, the South Beach franchise will use Oscar Leon and Omri Amrany, who has also worked on other sculptures of players like Shaquille O’Neal, Dirk Nowaitzki, Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It was confirmed that the unveiling will take place in fall of this year.

“I’m not really the person who gets lost for words. I’ve got too many words actually. I didn’t dream of this, though,” Dwayne shared after the halftime announcement. “I’m just so grateful. I’m very grateful. … I can’t wait for families to be able to experience what that’s gonna be like from all around the world, to come and have a moment of the culture that will be out front. I can’t wait until that day, man, so I’m excited.”

Wade, who retired almost five seasons ago, holds the Miami franchise’s records for points, assists, steals, games and minutes played. During his 16 campaigns in the league, he played 15 of those in South Beach and conquered three NBA championships while earning the Finals MVP in 2006.

“I was born and raised in Chicago, but this is where I grew up,” he said during the ceremony. “From 21 years old ’til 37, I grew up here. A lot of the fan base, they grew up with me. … There’s no love like Miami love, and every time I come back here I feel that.”

The Heat also announced they will retire Udonis Haslem’s No.40 jersey during their following home match this Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro lead the Heat to blowout victory against the Hornets

Big man Bam Adebayo nearly produced a triple-double with his 24 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists, as he led his team to beat Charlotte by a 17-point margin on Sunday night.

Tyler Herro, alongside his center teammate, dropped 4 three-pointers, which added to his 21-point total for the Heat, who never trailed during the contest. Duncan Robinson contributed with 19 points, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. hit 15 before having to leave the game due to a groin strain.

“Basketball is a game of runs, they’re going to hit shots,” Herro shared. “It’s just about answering and making sure we’re playing the right way.”

His coach Erik Spoelstra, who recently signed a record-contract extension in Miami, praised his players’ efforts. “This was potentially a trap game,” he said postgame. “I thought the approach was terrific and everything was generated, particularly in the first half, by our defensive effort.”