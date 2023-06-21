This offseason, the Miami Heat are in search of another star player to help the team in the postseason. Miami had an incredible run to the Finals, but they ran out of gas in the end. Bradley Beal was a trade target linked to Miami recently. However, he would be traded to the Phoenix Suns. It was reported that Miami had a chance to sign him, but did not want to pay a luxury tax to do so.

Other sources around the league stated that Miami did not want Beal because they were pursuing Damian Lillard. That does not seem to be the case after reports from Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett. This past season was the first year of a five-year, $251 million contract extension.

Beal still has four years left on his deal and has a player option for the 2026-27 season worth $57 million. You can’t blame the Miami Heat for not wanting to take on that massive contract. It was have pushed them into the second tax apron. The Heat are going to continue to sign the type of players they can afford on their budget.

Miami made the decision not to pursue Bradley Beal due to the luxury tax they would have to pay

In the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, teams pay heavy fines for going over the second tax apron. The Heat were trying to avoid doing that for a number of reasons. First off, they would lose the ability to take on more salary than they send out in trades.

Additionally, they wouldn’t be able to sign players through the mid-level exception if it clears the second tax apron. As a collective front office, Miami did not see Beal as being worth all of that. Heat owner Micky Arison said Miami will “do whatever it takes” to win another title for the historic franchise.

Fans of the Miami Heat might have wanted Beal, but they need to trust the judgment of the front office. The Heat do not have the same star talent that other teams have, but they play their brand of basketball. That is why they have made the NBA Finals in two of the last four seasons. Despite losing both Finals appearances, they are right on the edge of becoming a true championship contender again.