The Hawaiian island of Maui recently went through devastation, as a wild fire consumed part of the city and left hundreds of inhabitants in tragedy. Some lost their life, others lost their home, and many are uniting in solidarity to help reconstruct the damage.

This is why the Kings have decided to unite many of their surrounding foundations to deliver around $100,000 to support the Maui fire relief. Some of the organizations involved in this donation are the River Cats Foundation, Ranadivé Foundation, Genevieve and Paul Jacobs, Debby and Hal Jacobs, Annie and Jeff Jacobs, GB Revocable Trust, John and Nancy Kehriotis, the Carlsen Family, Lisa Parker, and Michael and Holly Fahn.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the catastrophic wildfires in Maui,” said franchise owner Vivek Ranadivé. “The beautiful island means so much to so many, and we are committed to supporting the resilient community and their recovery efforts.”

Sacramento Kings Provide Nearly $100,000 to Support Maui Fire Relief 💻⏩ https://t.co/c2pMe4w4tJ pic.twitter.com/6o9ciQ4Kqa — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 29, 2023

The Hawaii Community Foundation has been collaborating with many nonprofit organizations, state and county leaders, as well as Maui Strong Fund’s community members.

One of these important members of the community is former basketball coach and player Don Nelson, who’s kept busy this past couple of weeks ever since the wildfires devasted most of his hometown. The Hall of Famer is among the people who are completely dedicated to the recovery of Maui after this mortal tragedy.

“In sports you learn teamwork, and that’s what really is going on right now on the island is teamwork. In the most minor ways, like myself pitching in, and also there are some major contributors to what’s going on here in a big way. But we need your help. If you can afford to send something to one of the beautiful charities trying to help. It would be appreciated,” he expressed.

One of his first actions after the fires devastated Maui, was to let six families stay in his rental properties for free, as he’s proud to be a part of this Hawaiian community. “No, that’s the way people are in Hawaii. They immediately help one another. And I’m very proud to be part of that,” he said.

Other volunteers share the same sentiment. “It’s such a beautiful thing to see all these people come together, all this community come together. I’ve never seen anything like Hawaii, they really show up because we love each other, we’re a community,” said Sugar Beach participant, Renee Kammrad.

The Kings sign deal with Milestone Brands which will bring a variety of new experiences at the Golden 1 Center

This Tuesday, the Sacramento administration announced a three-year partnership with Milestone Brands, making Empress 1908 Gin as the official gin and Dulce Vida Tequila as the tequila partner of the franchise, continuing up until the 2025/26 competition.

“We are excited to partner with Milestone Brands, bringing their premium spirits to our fans and guests,” said John Rinehart, Sacramento’s President of Business Operations. “Together, we will blend the worlds of basketball and mixology to deliver an extraordinary fan experience.”

As for Eric Dopkins, the brand’s CEO, he can’t help but be excited to sign a partnership with a unique NBA organization.

“The Sacramento Kings are such an iconic team and we’re incredibly proud to partner with them,” he said. “Empress 1908 Gin and Dulce Vida Tequila are premium, hand-crafted spirits that lend themselves incredibly well to delicious cocktails that Sacramento fans can enjoy while cheering on the Kings.”