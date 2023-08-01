The Suns have finally unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign this Tuesday, as they posted several photos and videos on social media. The Phoenix franchise introduced two new threads, the traditional purple Nike Icon Edition and the white Association Edition.

We could kind of get a feeling of what to expect last month when star guard Devin Booker first teased the internet with the first glimpses.

The Arizona team sent out a press release stating that the uniforms “are a modernization of the classic sunburst uniform of the early ’90s paired with design elements of the previous Icon and Association uniforms introduced in 2017.”

Devin Booker and Bradley Beal show the new Phoenix @Suns Icon and Association uniforms ☀️ pic.twitter.com/OhKkSBexY5 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 1, 2023

“The sunburst is an iconic design that is one of the most popular among Suns fans; it represents some of the most defining moments in our team’s history,” Phoenix Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein wrote in a statement. “These new uniforms seamlessly blend the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the future as we begin the next great era of Suns basketball.”

According to the release, the team surveyed fans on previous uniforms “with the rising sunburst design ranking highest among fan feedback.”

“The new Icon and Association Edition uniforms capture the spirit of the popular ’90s sunburst uniforms while embracing a fresh, contemporary aesthetic as the franchise sets its sights on new horizons and the pursuit of its first championship,” it reads.

Twitter is already erupting in excitement over the new threads, as most of the comments have been positive. “Not much of a surprise here based on all the mock ups from @SunsUniTracker. They do look a little sharper than anticipated. The numbers are much larger but look good,” one account wrote.

While others kept it cool saying that it’s “Not bad at all. I like the purple starburst from last year, but I can’t complain about these at all,” some believe it to truly represent a new stage for the franchise: “Me personally, the new unis represent the whole new era, new owner, new staff, new roster, everything, while still respecting the history of the suns.”

Bradley Beal warns other NBA teams ahead of next season as the Suns will be hungry

New Phoenix star Bradley Beal, who has never overcome the second round of the playoffs in his 11-year career in the NBA, is convinced this will be the year he finally is able to compete for a championship as a Suns player.

The 30-year-old recently appeared on the cover of SLAM Magazine and talked about his new-found ambitions this upcoming campaign, warning other teams in the league that the Arizona franchise is hungry for a title.

“Expect a very fun team to be playing in Arizona this year,” he first said. “The Phoenix Suns will be hungry. We’ll be very aggressive, but it’ll be a very fun style of play that every fan will love—love to tune in to watch. So, we can’t wait. We’re excited. We have a lot of very talented guys, so we’re excited about it.”

Phoenix will have a Big 4 in their roster, consisting of Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Also, former coach Monty Williams was replaced by Frank Vogel, who hopes to bring his winning mentality after conquering the 2020 championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.