Thunder re-sign center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract

The Oklahoma City Thunder are re-signing center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract. Sarr, 24, went undrafted out of the University of Kentucky in 2021. Although the 7-footer signed a deal with OKC on Oct. 15, 2021, he was waived a day later.

However, the France native then signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Thunder. Of course, OKC assigned the big man to the Oklahoma City Blue, the team’s G League affiliate.

In nine appearances with the Blue, the Kentucky product averaged 8.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assist. Plus, he shot 52.6% from the field while logging 18.3 minutes per game.

Olivier Sarr signed a regular contract with the Thunder on Feb. 22, 2022. The former Wildcat made two starts in 22 appearances with OKC in his rookie 2021-22 season.

He averaged career highs of 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 19.1 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 57.4% from the floor, 44.8% beyond the arc, and 82.8% at the foul line.

In OKC’s 117-96 win over the Phoenix Suns on April 3, the center scored a career-high 24 points in 22 minutes of action. He finished 9-of-12 (75%) shooting from the field and 5-of-6 (83.3%) from downtown. The Thunder waived him three days later.

Sarr was waived by the Thunder at the end of the month. In September 2022, the center inked a contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. Though, he never appeared in an NBA game with Portland. The Western Conference team waived him last November.

In February 2023, Sarr signed a two-way contract with the Thunder. Sarr made one start in nine games played with OKC in the 2022-23 season. The big man averaged 4.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 12.7 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the floor, 12.5% outside the arc, and 71.4% at the line.

With the Blue last season, Sarr made seven starts in 12 appearances. He averaged career highs of 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game.

After signing a second two-way contract with OKC, the center now joins forward Keyontae Johnson and Lindy Waters III. According to the new collective bargaining agreement, each NBA team can now sign a maximum of three players to two-way contracts.

