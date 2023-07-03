TikTok users set to hit 955 million users worldwide by 2025 (a 14% increase by 2025)

TikTok is expected to reach 955.3 million users worldwide by 2025, increasing from the current 834.3 million users in 2023 – marking an increase of 121 million users.

This will result in a 14% increase in users globally in just a two year period.

Tiktok set to miss out on joining rivals Instagram & YouTube to billion user club by 2025

Whilst TikTok is expected to narrowly miss out on the billion user club, its social media rivals Instagram and YouTube will surpass it.

Instagram is on track to boast 1.44 billion users worldwide by 2025 and YouTube will fall just under the 3 billion mark with an astonishing 2.9 billion worldwide users

Quote

A representative for basketballinsiders.com commented on the data: “Launched in 2016, TikTok rose to be one of the most popular social app and video platform for global users. In 2021, TikTok had approximately 656 million global users.

“This figure was projected to increase by around 15 percent year-over-year, reaching 755 million users in 2022. TikTok global instals peaked at the end of 2019, with the app amassing over 318 million downloads.

“During 2020 and 2021, TikTok download trends experienced a slower growth, amassing 173 million downloads from users worldwide during the last quarter of 2021.”