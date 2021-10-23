Today’s NBA Prop Bets – first four Saturday evening games

On Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, the first four NBA games are Hawks-Cavaliers, Heat-Pacers, Mavericks-Raptors and Pelicans-Timberwolves; today’s NBA prop bets are viewable below. Saturday’s game props were retrieved from BetOnline. The full game-props list for today’s contests can be read right here. Unfortunately, only margin-of-victory props are available.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game props

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channels: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Point spread: Hawks -7.5 (-110)

Furthermore, the Hawks are entering their second regular season game of the 2021-22 season as 7.5-point favorites. Oddsmakers are giving the Hawks +1800 odds of defeating the Cavaliers by 17 to 20 points. While a blowout victory for Atlanta is an unlikely scenario, Cleveland also possesses +1600 odds of winning by the same point margin as well.

Based on the available odds, gamblers are expecting either the Cavs or the Hawks to win by just a couple of baskets. Cleveland has +550 odds of winning by three to six points, whereas Atlanta has +600 odds of winning by the same amount of points.

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers game props

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channels: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Point spread: Heat -3.5 (-110)

As bettors can see above, oddsmakers are giving the Pacers low odds of blowing out the Heat. This is logical, though, considering they are entering today’s game as a 3.5-point underdog. Additionally, the Heat are projected to win by 3.5 points.

They possess favorable +500 odds of defeating the Heat by three to six points. However, some gamblers are picking the Pacers to upset Miami. Indiana has +1000 odds of winning by one or two points. If you want to make big money, don’t always follow the crowd.

Mavericks vs. Raptors game props

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channels: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN2, NBA League Pass, TSN

Point spread: Mavericks -3.5 (-110)

Moreover, leading into this matchup, the Mavericks are 3.5-point favorites versus the Raptors. Oddsmakers are not anticipating a blowout by either team today. So, it could happen. Playing scared will not win bettors a lot of money. Toronto has +2200 odds of winning with between 17 to 20 points.

Likewise, they have the same odds of winning by 14 to 16 points. Plus, the Mavs have +1000 odds of defeating the Raptors by seven to nine points. Since Dallas is the favorite, they have the highest probability of winning by three to six points, with +500 odds.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game props

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channels: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Point spread: Timberwolves -6.5 (-110)

Lastly, the Timberwolves are 6.5-point favorites versus the Pelicans. New Orleans has unfavorable odds of winning by 17 points or more. They have +2800 odds of winning by 21 points or more, and the team possesses +3300 odds of winning by 17 to 20 points.

The Pelicans lost their home opener 117-97 against the 76ers. Then, they lost 128-112 versus the Bulls. Since they’re 0-2 to start the 2021-22 regular season, it is unlikely the team will have a 20-point victory anytime soon. As for the Timberwolves, they have +450 odds of winning by three to six points. Other NBA prop bets articles are on the main page of Basketball Insiders.