Today’s NBA Parlay – first four Saturday evening games

On Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, the first four NBA games are the Hawks-Cavaliers, Heat-Pacers, Mavericks-Raptors and Pelicans-Timberwolves; today’s NBA parlay is available. Today’s projected winners for the first four Saturday games are Hawks, Pacers, Raptors and Timberwolves. BetOnline odds for these aforementioned regular season contests are shown below.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers: odds, preview and free pick

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channels: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Point spread: Hawks -7.5 (-110)

On Thursday, in the Hawks’ 113-87 home opener, Cam Reddish led Atlanta in scoring, putting up 20 points in 21 minutes played. Guard Trae Young accumulated 19 points, 2.0 rebounds and 14 assists in 33 minutes of action as well. Entering this Saturday contest, the team is now 1-0.

Furthermore, in the Cavs’ 132-121 away lost against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, center Jarrett Allen ended his performance with a team-high 25 points in 29 minutes. Plus, rookie forward Evan Mobley closed out his night with 17 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 38 minutes spent on the court. They are now 0-2 to start the season and 0-2 as underdogs.

For the injury report, power forward Danilo Gallinari is listed as questionable to play for the Hawks in tonight’s game. Center Onyeka Okongwu is also out indefinitely. He needs more time to fully recover from a shoulder injury. As for the Cavs, both small forward Dylan Windler and point guard Darius Garland are out indefinitely.

Betting Trends

Hawks:

Atlanta is 2-4 against the spread in the team’s past six games

The total has gone under in eight of their last 11 contests.

The Hawks are 2-4 straight up in their previous six games played.

The total has gone under in seven of the team’s last 10 road games.

Cavaliers:

Cleveland is 2-14 ATS in the team’s last 16 contests.

They are also 1-15 SU in their past 16 games.

Plus, they are 0-7 ATS in their previous seven contests against Southeast Division opponents.

The total has gone under in five of the Cavs’ last six games versus the Hawks.

With all things considered, pick the Hawks to win on the road. The total will go over and Cleveland will cover the spread. Atlanta is a 7.5-point favorite with BetOnline.

Heat vs. Pacers: odds, preview and free pick

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channels: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Point spread: Heat -3.5 (-110)

Moreover, on Thursday, in the Heat’s 137-95 blowout win over the Bucks, Tyler Herro had 27 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 24 minutes played. Not to mention, forward Jimmy Butler contributed 21 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 29 minutes. They are now 1-0 to begin their regular season.

Meanwhile, in the Pacers’ 123-122 road loss versus the Hornets on Wednesday, Domantas Sabonis amassed 33 points, 15.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 39 minutes played. Guard Malcolm Brogdon also closed out his performance with 28 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11 assists in 40 minutes on the court. Indiana is now 1-2 to begin their 2021-22 regular season.

For the injury report, Miami point guard Kyle Lowry and center Dewayne Dedmon are listed as questionable for tonight’s regular season contest. Shooting guard Victor Oladipo is out indefinitely as well. Next, for Indiana, small forward T.J. Warren is out indefinitely. And, shooting guard Caris LeVert will miss the first four games of the season. Small forward Kelan Martin is listed as questionable, too.

Betting Trends

Heat

The total has gone over in 14 of Heat’s last 18 games.

They are 1-4 SU in their past five contests.

Miami is 5-2 ATS in the team’s previous seven games.

The total has gone over in seven of their last nine contests.

Pacers

The total has gone over in seven of their past seven games.

Though, the total has gone under in seven of their last nine contests against Miami.

The Pacers are 6-0 ATS in their previous six home games.

They are 4-2 SU in their last six games played on a Saturday.

In summary, pick the Pacers to upset the Heat at home, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 223.5. Thus far, Indiana is 0-1 this season as a selected favorite. In this game, the Pacers are an underdog.

Mavericks vs. Raptors: odds, preview and free pick

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channels: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN2, NBA League Pass, TSN

Point spread: Mavericks -3.5 (-110)

Additionally, in Thursday’s 113-87 loss versus the Hawks, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35 minutes played. Jalen Bruson finished his opening night with 17 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26 minutes, too. Dallas is entering this contest with a record of 0-1.

Next, in the Raptors’ 98-83 opening home loss against the Wizards, Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet scored 12 points each. Forward OG Anunoby had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 34 minutes of action. Toronto is now 1-1 to begin their regular season.

Upon further review of the injury report, the Mavericks have no reported injuries for this matchup. If they can maintain a clean bill of health, they’ll have the advantage over several Western Conference contenders. As for the Raptors, power forward Pascal Siakim is out indefinitely. Also, small forward Yuta Watanabe is listed as questionable to play.

Betting Trends

Mavericks

Dallas is 1-5 ATS in the team’s last six games.

They are 1-5 SU in their past six contests.

And, the total has gone under in four of the Mavs’ previous five games.

However, the total has gone over in eight of the Mavs’ last 11 road contests.

Raptors

Toronto is 2-5 ATS in the team’s past seven games.

Also, the Raptors are 1-8 SU in their previous nine contests.

Additionally, they are 0-6 SU in their last six home games.

Plus, Toronto is 6-0 SU in the team’s past six home contests versus Dallas.

In conclusion, pick the Raptors to win at home. The total will go under 216 and Toronto will cover the spread as well.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: odds, preview and free pick

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channels: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Point spread: Timberwolves -6.5 (-110)

Next, on Wednesday, in the Pelicans’ 117-97 home opener loss to the 76ers, forward Brandon Ingram had 25 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 37 minutes played. Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished his 2021-22 regular season debut with 23 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 34 minutes of action. As of today, New Orleans is 0-2.

On the flip side, the Timberwolves defeated the Rockets 124-106 last Wednesday. Center Karl Anthony-Towns had a team-high 30 points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes spent on the court. Guard Anthony Edwards also earned 29 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31 minutes. Minnesota is 1-0 to kick off their regular season.

For tonight’s injury report, small forward Josh Hart and guard/forward Daulton Hommes are listed as questionable to play against Minnesota. Zion Williamson is also out indefinitely. On the other side, Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverley is listed as probable to play versus the Pelicans. Other articles regarding today’s NBA parlay are on the front page of Basketball Insiders.

Betting Trends

Pelicans

New Orleans is 0-5 ATS in their last five games played.

The total has gone under in 11 of the team’s past 15 contests.

They are 0-6 SU in their previous six games.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in four of their last five road games against Minnesota.

Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are 4-2 ATS in the team’s past six games.

Also, Minnesota is 4-2 SU in their last six contests.

The total has gone under in five of their previous six games.

Nonetheless, they are 1-7 SU in their past eight Saturday contests.

Therefore, pick the Timberwolves to squeeze out a close one at home. The total will go under 227.5 and Minnesota will cover the spread. They are 6.5-point favorites with BetOnline.