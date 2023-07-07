Every season, the Summer League is a chance for players to continue their NBA journeys. Top draft picks get their first taste of the NBA. Others are fighting to keep that NBA dream alive. Tonight, the #1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Webanyama, will be playing in his first Summer League game. He’ll have a matchup vs the #2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Hornets, Brandon Miller. It’s a sold-out crowd tonight in Vegas.

For a majority of NBA fans, this will be their first time getting to watch Wembanyama. He played a few games last fall that aired on ESPN2 last fall. However, most have not seen him play since he was overseas in France. It will be the first time that NBA fans get to see the French sensation play live.

Wembanyama is one of the most highly touted prospects to enter the NBA draft in the last 20 years. The expectations for the 19-year-old are high. Tonight will be his first chance to transition into the NBA.

Tonight, Wemby makes his Summer League debut in front of a sold out crowd in Vegas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GcFX660roG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2023

Victor Wembanyama will get his first taste of NBA action tonight in Summer League play

At the Thomas & Mack Center tonight in Las Vegas, Victor Wembanyama will be playing his first Summer League game. Wembanyama and the Spurs will be playing the Hornes at 9:00 pm EST tonight. The game will air nationally on ESPN. It can also be viewed on Sling TV.

NBA fans around the world have been eager to get a chance to watch Wembanyama play. While most won’t be in Vegas to watch in person, watching live on ESPN is just as good. Tonight’s game will be a star-studded matchup. The #1 and #2 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft are set to square off for the first time.

Victor Wembanyama will make his Summer League debut tonight when the Spurs take on the Hornets. According to Vivid Seats, the $96 average ticket price is the highest for any day of Summer League action since they began tracking in 2015. Catch the action at 9 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oxhhot4hCD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 7, 2023

This is not Brandon Miller’s first game, the #2 pick by the Charlotte Hornets. He’s played for the Hornets in the California Classic. Tonight will be his first Vegas Summer League. The game between the Spurs and Hornets has been sold-out for days now and fans are eager to get a glimpse of Wembanyam up close.