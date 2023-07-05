Home » news » Draymond Green Says Victor Wembanyamas Rookie Year Hype Is Setting Him Up For Failure

Draymond Green says Victor Wembanyama’s rookie year hype is ‘setting him up for failure’

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Sports Editor
Updated 34 mins ago on • 2 min read
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic

In the 2023 NBA Draft, there was no question who was going to be taken first overall. The Spurs were lucky enough to land the #1 choice in the draft lottery, securing Victor Wembanyama. Ahead of his rookie season in the NBA, Wembanyama has a daunting amount of pressure to get great right away. Golden State’s Draymond Green thinks this is “setting him up for failure”. 

While Green doesn’t know the hype of being a lottery pick in the draft, he does know a thing or two about championship basketball. The 33-year-old has carved out a nice career for himself with the Warriors. On a recent Podcast with Paul George, Green was vocal about what he thinks about Victor Wembanyama.

He thinks the French sensation will be special, but he needs to learn the game at the NBA level first. Fans can’t expect him to be an all-star the first time he steps out onto the court. It’s going to take time to adjust to the NBA.

Is Victor Wembanyama being set up to fail in the NBA? Golden State’s Draymond Green thinks so

For over a year we knew that Victor Wembanyama was going to be the #1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. That is not always the case when it comes to the draft, but Wembanyama is that special of a player. There is an increased amount of hype surrounding the 19-year-old’s rookie season.

On a podcast with Paul George, Warriors’ Draymond Green said that the expectations for Webanyama are not fair. He doesn’t see how a teenager will be able to come from overseas and get picked as an all-star his rookie season. However, Green does think Wembanyama will be an “elite” rim protector.

Green doesn’t know if his offensive game will be where everyone expects it to be. At the end of the day, he is seven-foot-four and has the ability to block anyone shot on the court. Playing in the NBA will be an adjustment for Wembanayama, but he has the talent level to be one of the league’s best young stars.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

