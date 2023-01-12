We have reached the halfway mark of the 2022-23 NBA season, with voting pools for each of the end of season awards beginning to take shape such as Most Improved Player.

In 2022, Ja Morant won the Most Improved Player award by a landslide, beating out former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and his teammate Desmond Bane to the award.

The race to win it this season has started to narrow quickly, with three main contenders becoming the outright frontrunners and staking their case to take home the award.

According to NBA betting site BetOnline, there is already an odds-on favorite to win Most Improved Player however there are two players whose odds suggest the race is closer than some might think.

Top 10 NBA Most Improved Player Candidates

10: OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors, 18-23)

OG Anunoby, who is also in the mix to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year, is enjoying a breakout season in Toronto, averaging a league-best 2.3 steals per game.

The 25-year-old, born in London, has 82 total steals so far which is 11 ahead of De’Anthony Melton in second place with 71 and is statistically the most positionally versatile defender in the league.

Anunoby guards the toughest matchup each night he’s on the court, forces frequent turnovers and opponents shoot just 21% when isolating against him.

The guard grades in the 99th% in defensive position versatility – 10.1% center, 18.7% point guard, 24.8% shooting guard, 22.0% small forward and 24.4% power forward.

9: De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings, 22-18)

The Sacramento Kings are in position to make the playoffs for the first time in 16 years and De’Aaron Fox’s ascension to a star player in the NBA has helped push a dying franchise back into the mix.

Fox has proven his worth as one of the best clutch scorers across the league, ranking 2nd in clutch points, 1st in clutch buckets and field goal percentage whilst being 39th in clutch minutes.

The 25-year-old is on track to become the second Kings player to record 20 points and five assists per game on 50% shooting after all-time legend Oscar Robertson.

8: Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers, 25-15)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey would probably be higher on this list if he hadn’t missed a chunk of the campaign due to injury, playing just 21 games so far this season.

The 22-year-old in his third NBA season is averaging 21.2 points and 4 assists per game alongside two of the most ball-dominant players in the league in Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Maxey recently signed his first basketball shoe deal also, coming to terms on an agreement with New Balance to represent the brand alongside Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray and Dejounte Murray.

7: Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies, 27-13)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and threes as he acts as the perfect sidekick to backcourt partner Ja Morant.

Bane is averaging 21.2 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game on 89% from the free throw line, 41% from outside the arc and 44% from the field whilst shooting at a high but efficient clip.

Widely regarded as one of the best shooters in the NBA, Bane will feel hard done by having not picked up the award last season (officially – Ja Morant did give him his trophy) but has put his name right back into the hat to win it in 2023.

6: Bol Bol (Orlando Magic, 16-26)

Just last season, many had doubted that Bol Bol even had a future in the NBA but the Orlando Magic decided to give the 7-foot-2 center a shot and are now reaping the rewards.

During his first three seasons in the league, Bol averaged 2.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game – compared to his current campaign of 12 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on 59% from the field and 39% from three.

The 23-year-old is now an established starter in the league is one of the most skilled big men the NBA has to offer.

5: Anfernee Simons (Portland Trailblazers, 19-21)

23-year-old Anfernee Simons is quickly becoming one of the brightest young talents in the NBA and is averaging an impressive 22.2 points per game for the Portland Trailblazers.

Simons ranks third in the league in three pointers made (142), just one behind Donovan Mitchell in second (143) as Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield leads the way (165).

During the last two seasons, Simons has made the most threes out of any player from his 2018 draft class which includes Luka Doncic and Trae Young and leads his team in scoring despite sharing the backcourt with superstar Damian Lillard.

4: Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks, 22-19)

Jalen Brunson is the latest star to light up Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks, averaging 21.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists a night on 39% from three, 47% from the field and 85% from the line.

Since the New Year, the former Dallas Maverick is averaging 33.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game on 52.6% from the field and 50% from downtown whilst sitting in the top five for overall clutch points this season.

The 26-year-old is in line to become a first-time All-Star and has eight 30-point games already this season, five more than he managed in his first four seasons in the NBA combined.

3: Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers, 23-18)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton also looks to be on his way for a first All-Star appearance and leads the NBA in assists per minute (minimum 100 minutes played).

The 22-year-old is 1st in assists, 4th in steals and 9th in threes – making him the only player in the top ten for all three categories whilst averaging 20.2 points, 4 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game on strong efficiency,.

Haliburton is the only player in the league with 20+ games with 15 points and 10 assists this season and is on track to become the first player to average 20 points and 10 assists a night on 40% shooting from three.

2: Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz, 21-23)

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has taken his game to an entirely different level this season, significantly improving his numbers from last year after being traded from the Chicago Bulls.

The 25-year-old is averaging 24.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 88% from the line, 41% from three and 52% from the field compared to 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds on 45% FG and 36% 3PT last year.

Markkanen is among the league leaders in most points per iso and recently posted a statline of a career-high 49 points and eight rebounds on 15-27 FG with 13 free throws, joining Donovan Mitchell and Karl Malone as the only Jazz with those stats or better since 1990.

1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder, 18-23)

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of five players averaging over 30 points per game this season with 30.8 on 50% from the field as well as 91% from the line and 35% from beyond the arc.

Shai is averaging the most points per game in the third quarter (10.6) and only Luka Doncic has more 30-point games this season than the 24-year-old Canadian guard.

He is on track to become just the third guard to average 30 points, 1 steal and 1 block per game since 1990 alongside arguably the greatest player of all-time Michael Jordan and NBA and Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade.