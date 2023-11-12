Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson is out 2-3 weeks after an MRI revealed a bone bruise in addition to a right ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday.

Henderson, Portland’s third overall pick in this year’s draft, has missed the last three games. The 6-foot-3 guard injured his ankle during the third quarter of a 110-101 win over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 1.

Through five starts of the 2023-24 season, Henderson is averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 28.4 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 34.6% from the floor and 85.7% at the foul line.

The former G League star is underperforming at the NBA level. The rookie guard is shooting only 9.5% from 3-point range. Henderson’s injury led to Malcolm Brogdon entering the starting lineup.

However, Brogdon injured his hamstring Wednesday at Sacramento. In response, Portland signed Skylar Mays to a standard contract and used his vacated two-way slot to sign guard Jamaree Bouyea.

Brogdon is now back in the starting lineup.

center Robert Williams III out for season

In May 2021, Henderson signed a two-year, $1 million contract with the NBA G League Ignite. He was sidelined to start the season due to a rib injury.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Henderson made his official debut, tallying eight points and six rebounds in a 115–103 win against the South Bay Lakers. At age 17, he became the youngest player in G League history.

In his second career game, Henderson recorded a career-high 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a 112-110 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Nov. 26.

In the 2021–22 season, he played 11 games in the G League Showcase Cup, averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 boards, and 4.2 assists per game.

Henderson then made six appearances with the Ignite in the 2022-23 season. The Georgia native averaged 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 28.5 minutes per game.

In the Ignite’s 125-115 win over Santa Cruz on Nov. 12, Henderson logged 18 points, six rebounds, and a career-high 16 assists. Four days later, he posted a season-high 27 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals in a 110-95 victory against the Oklahoma City Blue.

On Friday, the Trail Blazers said that center Robert Williams III will undergo surgery to repair ligament damage in his right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.