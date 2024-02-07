Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe to undergo core muscle surgery

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe will reportedly undergo core muscle surgery later this week after experiencing “worsening” symptoms. His lack of progression led to this decision.

Sharpe, 20, was initially expected to miss at least two weeks on Jan. 15 due to a lower abdominal strain. The second-year guard suffered the injury during Portland’s 139-77 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 11.

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sharpe didn’t practice Tuesday. Although Sharpe did progress to individual on-court workouts, he’s still not cleared for contact.

Shaedon Sharpe To Undergo Surgery. Learn More: https://t.co/rrhRUlK54f pic.twitter.com/v3owIwG4JB — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 7, 2024



Portland’s seven-game homestand begins Thursday against Detroit. The Trail Blazers then host the Pelicans (Feb. 10), Timberwolves (Feb. 13, Feb. 15), Nuggets (Feb. 23), Hornets (Feb. 25), and Heat (Feb. 27).

Sharpe was selected seventh overall by the Trail Blazers in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky, where he attended but did not play. He made 15 starts in 80 games of his rookie 2022-23 season.

Portland Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal) will remain out indefinitely after undergoing surgery

The Ontario native averaged 9.9. points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 22.2 minutes per game in 80 appearances with Portland. Plus, he shot 47.2% from the field, 36% beyond the arc, and 71.4% at the foul line.

In Portland’s 120-80 loss against the Sacramento Kings on March 29, 2023, he recorded a career-high 30 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 45 minutes as a starter.

Prior to his injury, Sharpe made 25 starts in 32 appearances this season. The 2022 first-rounder is averaging career highs of 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 33.1 minutes per game.

Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal strain) did some shooting but still is not practicing fully. pic.twitter.com/DeK9FOZzFV — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) February 6, 2024



Sharpe is shooting 40.6% from the floor, 33.3% from 3-point range, and a career-best 82.4% at the line as well.

Furthermore, Sharpe notched a season-high 29 points in wins over the Detroit Pistons (Nov. 1) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 30). He posted a career-high 10 rebounds, five assists, and one steal against Cleveland.

However, in the Trail Blazers’ 107-98 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 17, he committed a career-high 10 turnovers in a little over 38 minutes played.