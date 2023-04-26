Two Dayton players declare to go pro, as Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II decide to test the 2023 NBA Draft’s waters

College players had time until 11:59 p.m. this past Sunday to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft, while the early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen who desire to keep their collegiate eligibility is up to 11:59 p.m. on May 31.

So this week it was confirmed that both Dayton Flyers forwards DaRon Holmes II and Toumani Camara declared for the NBA Draft this upcoming June. Even though Holmes made no official public announcement about his intentions, he did confirmed this Monday that he will maintain his college eligibility as he explores the draft process.

Dayton center DaRon Holmes quietly declared for NBA draft while maintaining NCAA eligibility https://t.co/VVCSEqwP5M pic.twitter.com/804eLJ2URn — For The Win (@ForTheWin) April 24, 2023

The young player is a six-foot-10 sophomore from Goodyear Arizona, who still has two years left of eligibilty remaining. As for Camara, he has already participated in four seasons of college basketball, two in Georgia and two in Ohio, so he still possesses one more year of eligibility.

It’s important to mention that the 2020/21 campaign didn’t count against athlete’s eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bleacher Reports’ Jonathan Wasserman has predicted that Holmes II will be drafted at No. 47 in the second round by the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Coming off a 28-point, 16-rebound, five-block line in a season-ending loss to VCU,” the journalist wrote. “Holmes will presumably move on to the draft process and try to sell teams with measurements, athletic testing and improved skill during workouts.”

Camara did make his desires public of chasing his pro basketball dreams

Unlike his teammate, following DaRon Holmes’ decision to go professional in the NBA, Flyers forward Toumani Camara did make a public announcement to declare to the NBA Draft as he showed much appreciation for the Flyers Nation and their support after two campaigns in Ohio.

The young athlete wrote a lengthy message on social media this past Monday.

“Dear Flyer Nation,” it read. “I want to thank all of you for these amazing two years. It’s been an honor wear Dayton across my chest. I was able to learn so much about myself. I truly believe that I learned who Touamni Camara is, as a man, on and off the court.”

Check out some of his best highlights as a Flyers’ foward this season:

“The opportunity that I was afforded at Dayton changed me in so may positive ways,” Camara said. “I will always be grateful to be part of the Flyer family and you will always be a part of my heart and my journey.

“I am ready for what is next for my family and my futures. That being said, I have decided to turn pro and declare for the NBA Draft. Go Flyers.”

After competing two seasons for the University of Georgia, Camara played another two years with Dayton men’s basketball team. The player was his squad’s second-best scorer this past tournament, averaging 13.9 points per match and also leading Dayton in rebounds with 8.6 per contest.

The Flyers foward was also awarded with a selection to the All-Atlantic 10 Conference First Team and the A-10 All-Tournament Team.