Udonis Haslem officially retires from NBA after 20-year career

Miami Heat power forward/center Udonis Haslem has officially retired from the NBA after a 20-year career. The Heat legend posted this farewell message on Instagram:

“It’s impossible to put into words what these past 20 years have meant, but y’all know m. I’m damn sure gonna try. … I consider myself extremely blessed to say I can leave this game with no regrets. The championships, the accolades, the brotherhood, man, it’s hard not to be at peace.

“Undrafted to a three-time champion, All-Rookie Second Team, Teammate of the Year, the oldest player to play in an NBA Finals game, Miami Heat’s all-time leading rebounder and longest-tenured player, the list goes on… Shout out to my real #OGs, the teammates that let me be their #OGs, and to my family for staying ten toes down through it all…

“Although this journey has had its ups and downs, I am truly thankful and have no complaints at all… All the way down to leaving money on the table to stay in my city!! #three0five4life I will always be the #OG, but now it’s time for the family man and the businessman to get to work… #realonesshineinthedark #40, see you in the rafters soon. Until then, #OG out.”

In October 2022, Heat president Pat Riley announced that the organization would retire his No. 40 jersey once he called it quits. “From the first day that I saw him compete, to the last day when we retire his jersey at our FTX Arena, UD will go down in our team’s history as one of the best to ever play for the Miami Heat,” Riley said.

Haslem made 501 starts in 879 career games with the Heat. The three-time NBA champ (2006, 2012-13) averaged 7.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 24.7 minutes per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 75.6% at the foul line in his 20-year career.

Additionally, Haslem ranks second behind Dwyane Wade in Heat franchise history in games played (879), starts (501), and minutes played (21,719). Haslem retires as Miami’s all-time leader in rebounds (5,791). The Miami native is the first undrafted player in NBA history to lead a franchise in rebounds.

The 6-foot-8 power forward/center went undrafted out of the University of Florida in 2002. Haslem played for Élan Sportif Chalonnais, a professional French basketball club, for the 2002-03 season.

On Aug. 6, 2003, Udonis Haslem signed as a free agent with the Heat. In his rookie 2003-04 NBA season, the forward/center made 24 starts in 75 appearances, averaging 7.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.9% from the floor and 76.5% at the free throw line. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

In the 2006-07 season, Haslem scored a career-high 28 points in 39 minutes of action in Miami’s 113-106 win over the New Jersey (Brooklyn) Nets on Nov. 10, 2006. The big man finished 10-of-14 (71.4%) shooting from the floor and 8-of-11 (72.7%) at the line.

During the 2007-08 season, Haslem averaged a career-high 12 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor in 49 appearances. He also averaged 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

Haslem shattered multiple records in his final NBA season

The 43-year-old joins Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant as the only players to play 20 seasons for the same NBA franchise. However, Nowitzki, who spent 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, remains the only player in league history to play more seasons with a single franchise than Haslem.

Haslem only appeared in 102 regular-season games over his final eight years. Nevertheless, in his final regular-season game on Apr. 9, 2023, Haslem scored 24 points in 25 minutes in Miami’s 123-110 win over the Orlando Magic.

Most seasons with one team: 21 — Dirk Nowitzki

20 — Kobe Bryant

Of course, he became the second 42-year-old in NBA history to score 24 or more points in a game after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set the record in Game 3 of the 1989 NBA Finals. Not to mention, it marked his highest-scoring outing since 2009. Haslem’s three 3-pointers on seven attempts were a career high.

Udonis Haslem, at age 42 years and 363 days, became the oldest person to ever play in the NBA Finals when he entered the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. He shattered the mark of 42 years, 58 days set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Jun. 13, 1989. Haslem played the final 29.8 seconds.

