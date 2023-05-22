College Basketball
UK Basketball Recruiting: Keshad Johnson Signs With Wildcats…of Arizona, Kentucky Misses Out Again
Arizona Wildcats celebrated the successful recruitment of Keshad Johnson over the weekend, marking a disappointing end for Kentucky Wildcats, who also had their sights set on the San Diego State University forward. Yet, all hope is not lost for Kentucky, as other potential recruits remain in the transfer portal.
Keshad Johnson to Arizona Wildcats
Johnson, an integral player from SDSU’s history-making NCAA Tournament team, turned down other college basketball powerhouses, including Kentucky, USC, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech. Instead, he chose to carry his career forward with Arizona, where he’s expected to make significant contributions.
View this post on Instagram
Johnson’s commitment to Arizona was announced in an upbeat outdoor party in the Bay Area with the likes of NBA veteran Andre Iguodala in attendance. Johnson’s high spirits resonated through the air as he revealed his decision, complete with dancing and bold declarations of allegiance to his new team.
Johnson brings impressive stats to Arizona. Averaging 7.7 points and 5 rebounds per game, the veteran forward is no stranger to high-pressure games, having helped lead SDSU to a national championship game. This level of experience and versatility is what Tommy Lloyd believes will strengthen the Wildcats’ chances of competing for the Pac-12 title in the upcoming season.
UK Still Looking at Transfer Portal Targets
Meanwhile, Kentucky’s quest for new talent continues. Kentucky’s recruitment efforts have been met with a string of disappointments, as several top prospects, including Johnson, have chosen other programs. However, the game isn’t over yet.
Grant Nelson, a North Dakota State forward who averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds last season, could still be a potential target for Kentucky. Additionally, Cam Spencer, Rutgers guard and the team’s leading scorer last season, is also in the transfer portal and reportedly has sparked Kentucky’s interest.
Kentucky, despite its recruitment challenges, isn’t short on talent. The roster boasts five-star freshmen DJ Wagner, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and Aaron Bradshaw, plus McDonald’s All-American Reed Sheppard. Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves, and Chris Livingston are currently testing the NBA Draft waters but may yet return.
