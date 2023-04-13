In the world of college basketball, the transfer market has become a high-stakes game, and one of the most sought-after players this season is Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram. The former McDonald’s All-American and versatile playmaker has drawn interest from numerous top-tier programs, but recent reports indicate that the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels may be on the verge of securing his commitment.

Ingram to UNC

Ingram, who stands at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, boasts an impressive college basketball résumé. During his two seasons with the Stanford Cardinal, he averaged 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

The talented forward is known for his ability to facilitate offense and defend multiple positions on the court, making him a valuable addition to any team, but it appears as if the UNC Tar Heels will be his next NCAA basketball destination.

The Tar Heels have been in the mix for Ingram’s services since he hit the transfer portal, along with other powerhouse programs like Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, and Kentucky. However, recent developments have put UNC in the driver’s seat for landing the skilled forward.

Sources close to the situation have reported increased momentum for North Carolina in the recruiting battle, as the program has made a strong push in recent weeks to sway Ingram towards Chapel Hill.

In-Home Visit Imminent

Ingram’s recruitment process is heating up, with in-home visits from Baylor, North Carolina, and Texas A&M scheduled to begin soon. After hosting these schools, Ingram plans to take an official visit to Kansas early next week.

While the Kansas Jayhawks were initially considered the early favorites in this race, the Tar Heels have since surged ahead, thanks to their unwavering pursuit of the talented player.

UNC head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have been relentless in their efforts to secure Ingram’s commitment. Despite having missed out on him during his initial recruitment, the Tar Heels remain hopeful that this time around, Ingram will choose to wear Carolina blue.

Interestingly, there is a possibility that Ingram may not take an official visit to UNC. This should not be a cause for concern for Tar Heels fans, as Ingram has previously visited the campus during his initial recruitment a few years back. This familiarity with the program and the campus could work in UNC’s favor, as Ingram may not need to see it again before making his decision.

The addition of Harrison Ingram to the Tar Heels’ roster would undoubtedly provide a much-needed boost at the wing position. With the team looking to reshape its roster heading into the next season, Ingram’s experience and skill set could play a pivotal role in elevating UNC’s performance on the court.

While there is no set timeline for Ingram’s decision, insiders believe it won’t take long for him to choose his next destination. For now, all eyes are on the talented forward, as the college basketball world eagerly awaits his decision. If the momentum continues in UNC’s favor, the Tar Heels may soon welcome a game-changing talent to their roster, propelling them towards a successful season.

