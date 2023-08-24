Usman Garuba was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, and now OKC has an additional $2.6 million in dead cap after clearing waivers. This amount represents 1.7% of the team’s total salary cap. Of course, 2023-24 dead/retained cap is based on players who have been released or served 10-day contracts.

NBA free agent forward Rudy Gay has a base salary of $6.5 million for the 2023-24 season. The Thunder will also take on Gay’s salary. Lastly, guard TyTy Washington Jr. was waived on Monday as well. Washington is owed $2.3 million next season.

In total, OKC has approximately $11.38 million in dead money for the 2023-24 season. However, the Thunder have three more cuts to make, and at least one or two will likely be a player that has a fully guaranteed contract for this season, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold 16th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Sacramento Kings.

Usman Garuba cleared waivers today and is now a free agent. The Thunder will have $2.6M in dead money on their books for this season for Garuba. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 24, 2023



Garuba, 21, was selected 23rd overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft. “I’ll prove everyone wrong. Mark my words,” he said after being cut.

During his rookie 2021-22 NBA season, Garuba made two starts in 24 games played with the Houston Rockets. The Spain native averaged 2.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 10 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 43.2% from the field, 25% from deep, and 71.4% at the foul line.

With the Rio Grande Vipers, Houston’s G League affiliate, the forward averaged 9.0 points, 9.0 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.4 blocks, and 25.3 minutes per game in five starts of the 2021-22 season.

Usman Garuba is now a free agent after clearing waivers, Oklahoma City Thunder have $2.6 million in dead cap from Garuba’s four-year contract and $11.38 million in total dead money

In the 2022-23 NBA season, Garuba made one start in 75 appearances with the Rockets. He averaged career highs of 3.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 12.9 minutes per game. Additionally, he shot career bests of 48.6% from the floor and 30.7% outside the arc.

Furthermore, in Houston’s 101-92 win over Dallas on Nov. 16, 2022, the wing recorded a career-high 12 points, nine boards, three assists, and three blocks in 22 minutes off the bench. He finished a perfect 7-of-7 (100%) shooting overall.

As part of a five-team trade on July 8, 2023, the Rockets traded the forward and TyTy Washington Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks. Four days later, the Hawks traded Garuba, Rudy Gay, Washington Jr., and a 2026 second-round draft pick to OKC for Patty Mills.

Usman Garuba sends a message after being cut by the OKC Thunder “I’ll prove everyone wrong. Mark my words.”’ pic.twitter.com/EBqm0pfSr3 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 21, 2023



Last Friday, the Thunder re-signed guard Lindy Waters III to a two-way contract. In June, Waters declined his $1.93 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Equally important, his option is part of the two-year, $6.29 million rest-of-season contract he signed with OKC in February. Needless to say, a team should never try to fix what isn’t broken.

Besides waiving TyTy Washington Jr. on Monday, the Thunder signed center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract. Sarr joins two-way signees Waters and Keyontae Johnson with OKC. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, NBA teams can now sign three two-way players.

Moreover, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams rumored to sign Usman Garuba.

