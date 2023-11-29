Will Hardy is one of the brightest head coaches in basketball. He got his start in 2013 as a video coordinator for Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs. Nowadays, he’s helping (hopefully) usher the Utah Jazz into their next great era of basketball.

But how much does this young up-and-comer make? In this article, we discuss Hardy’s salary, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Will Hardy Contract And Salary

Hardy is in the second year of a five-year deal he signed with the Utah Jazz back in 2022. Unfortunately (at least for the purposes of this exercise), the amount of the deal was not disclosed. However, we can use some outside context to estimate how much Hardy is making annually.

Joe Mazzulla, Hardy’s colleague on the Boston Celtics, signed a deal to become the Celtics’ head coach in 2023. Like Hardy, this is Mazzulla’s first head coaching gig, and he’s making about 4.7 million dollars per year on his deal. Another example is Adrian Griffin – a first time head coach who is making four million dollars per year.

Based on that, we can estimate Hardy’s yearly salary to be somewhere in the four to five-million dollar ballpark.

Will Hardy Net Worth

Sources have estimated Hardy’s net worth to be around 614K. That lower amount (relative to other head coaches) makes sense, given the fact that Hardy has only been working in the NBA since 2013 and only started being a head coach last season. As his coaching career continues, his net worth will likely also continue to increase.

Since joining the NBA in 2013, Hardy has worked with the Spurs, Jazz, and Celtics.

Will Hardy Head Coaching Record

Being that Hardy is a first-time head coach, he doesn’t have too many games under his belt. As of right now, his record is 43-56 through 99 games, which gives him a win percentage of 43.4%. It is worth noting that Hardy’s coaching record is negatively affected by the fact that the Jazz have been in a state of rebuilding since he got the job.

To this point, Hardy has never been a head coach for a playoff game.

Will Hardy Wife

Hardy is married to Spencer Lenn Hardy (formerly Spencer Ladd). The couple has one daughter together, Elliot, who was born in 2019.