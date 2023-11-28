NBA
San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
By many accounts, Gregg Popovich is the greatest coach in NBA history (depending on who you ask, it is either him or Phil Jackson). He’s the conductor of the greatest modern dynasty in NBA history. Since he took over as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs back in 1996, the organization has 19 50-win seasons, seven Western Conference titles, and six NBA Championships. Popovich has also taken home three Coach of the Year awards.
But how much does arguably the best coach in NBA history make? In this post, we discuss Popovich’s contract, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.
Gregg Popovich Contract And Salary
This offseason, Popovich agreed to a new five-year, 80 million dollar deal that will keep him in San Antonio until 2027-28. For the math wizards out there, that is an annual value of 16 million dollars.
Popovich’s new contract makes him the highest-paid coach in the NBA, surpassing the record-breaking deal that Monty Williams signed this offseason. And as we’ve already illustrated, Popovich has proven more than worthy of being the highest-paid coach in the NBA. Although, Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra may surpass him in this category after they negotiate their new deals.
Gregg Popovich Net Worth
According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Popovich’s net worth is estimated to be around 50 million dollars. As we’ve already cited multiple times, most of the wealth probably comes from his career as one of the greatest NBA coaches ever.
Popovich’s NBA career started in 1988 with the Spurs. He was fired by the organization in 1992 before returning as an assistant coach in 1994. He took over as the head coach in 1996 – a position he has maintained to this very day. In the two years he wasn’t with the Spurs (from 1992 to 1994), Popovich served as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors under Don Nelson.
Gregg Popovich Head Coaching Record
Popovich is the winningest regular season coach in NBA history. In 2144 regular season games, Popovich holds a record of 1369-775 (win percentage of 63.9%). Along with being first in regular season wins, Popovich is 15th in win percentage.
In the playoffs, Popovich holds a record of 170-114 (59.9%). He is third all-time in playoff wins (only one win behind second-place Pat Riley) and 13th all-time in win percentage.
Gregg Popovich Wife
Popovich was married to Erin Popovich for four decades until she passed away on April 18, 2018. The couple had two daughters together: Mickey and Jill.
