Victor Wembanyama not as impressed after debut in MSG: ‘It’s not as big as I expected’

Everything about the NBA is exciting when you are a rookie, as almost all is a new experience. Now, this statement makes even more sense if your name is Victor Wembanyama and you’ve lived in France all your life. The 19-year-old just played in the Madison Square Garden this Wednesday and crossed it off his bucket list.

Even though he recognized the incredible energy around the stands, he wasn’t as impressed on the size of the arena. “It’s not as big as I expected but still the vibe is here,” he described before the match.

“I heard from so many people that this is the best basketball gym in the world and I’m eager to find out,” Wemby anticipated with excitement. “I’m definitely expecting some good team and individual performances here.”

“It’s not as big as I expected.” – Victor Wembanyama on his 1st appearance at MSG pic.twitter.com/o95f8i6eY9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 8, 2023

By the end of the match, the Knicks easily beat the Spurs with a 126-105 victory, and the No.1 overall pick wasn’t able to dominate as he wished. The French sensation, who has been averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per match this season, only dropped 14 in New York.

“It’s no big deal — we’re learning. We as a young team and any team, really, we’re going to go through losing streaks (at) some (point) during (the) season, through tough times. The most important is how we bounce back,” he said.

Postgame he revealed that the atmosphere during the contest was definitely unique. “I think no matter how many times I will play here, it will always be special,” Wembanyama shared.

An interesting occurrence happened before the game, as Victor’s New York visit also included a dinner with retired quarterback Tom Brady on Tuesday night. “I really liked the vibe from him, very humble and interesting,” he said about the NFL legend.

“It feels really good to see successful but happy people,” he later added. “He just looks like he is happy with the life he’s got, and he makes other people around happy.”

Coach Gregg Popovich remains patient with Wembanyama’s development and explains why ‘words can’t describe’ playing at the MSG

“You have a 19-year-old rookie who is just learning about the NBA. Of course it’s a learning experience,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said after losing their match in New York.

He then described the thrill of playing at MSG. “I walked past about six guys over here and four or five over here, and I said you guys are now in the best arena to play basketball you’ll ever be in,” Pop expressed. “Some things, you know, words don’t describe it. You just walk in there, the lights go on and it’s a different ballgame. You get a little bit of electricity going through your back.”

Rival Jalen Brunson shared how the Knicks blocked out the hype surrounding Wembanyama’s arrival before this nationally televised contest. “Obviously this place is amazing, … the history, all that stuff,” he said. “I think just for us, we just focus on what we can control and that’s sticking together and trying to be the best team we can be.”

The Spurs side will now return to Frost Bank Center to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and then play the Miami Heat over the weekend.