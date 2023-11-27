Damian Lillard finally played his first game against his former team, but it won’t necessarily be remembered because of his return. This Sunday matchup will go down in history as one of the Bucks most impressive comebacks which ended in a 108-102 triumph.

Not only was Milwaukee‘s 26-point recovery the biggest in the league this campaign, but it also meant their largest second-half comeback in franchise history. After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the press after leading the Bucks to victory.

“We just sometimes make it tough on ourselves,” the superstar said. “We should not be down 26 and then try to come and win the game. That takes a toll on your body. But at the end of the day I’m happy that we were able to win. I’m proud of the guys that kept their head up.”

I’m extremely proud of the group tonight. No matter if we face adversity we can come back and win the game. That’s a good habit we are building now 💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qutr9doMqM — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 27, 2023

“What I know is that we were able to do something like this, so now you gotta keep yourself accountable. To not be down 26, to make the other team call the first timeout, to come out in the first five minutes and assert yourself. I know as a team we can do that, and I hold myself and my teammates, coaching staff, everybody, to high standards. Like, hey man, next time when the game starts, we should start right away,” he added.

At the start of the match, the Trail Blazers controlled everything happening on court and almost erased their rivals from feasting on Milwaukee’s turnovers. Portland enjoyed a double-digit lead at the break, after scoring many three-pointers that had them 26 points ahead early in the third quarter.

Suddenly, they stopped scoring and the Bucks pushed back. They went from 81-55 with 9 minutes remaining in the third, to only drop in 21 more points and turn the ball over seven times until the end of the match.

“From the third quarter after the timeout, we made them feel uncomfortable,” Giannis expressed. “Made them go one-on-one, because when you switch then you gotta play one-on-one. We were guarding, guys were moving their feet, guys were being physical.”

Milwaukee did not play great, but depended on their superstars to keep them out of trouble and beat Portland

Even though the team produced a historic comeback last night, it doesn’t necessarily mean they were brilliant on the offensive end. They mostly depended on getting to the free throw line and watching their stars Antetokounmpo and Lillard combine for all 32 of the team’s attempts.

By the end of the contest, The Greek Freak ended with 33 points, 16 rebounds, and 6 assists, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most matches with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in franchise history. He’s done this 106 times in his career.

In the video above, take a look at the collaboration between Giannis and Lillard to lead the charge and win 108-102.

“He’s one of the greatest players to play this game, and he showed it tonight,” said Milwaukee head coach Adrian Griffin. “What can I say? He’s an incredible leader, just has a great will to win and willing to do whatever it takes.”