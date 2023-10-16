This Sunday evening, PJ Washington achieved one of the highest-scoring preseason performances in recent Hornets history, after contributing with 31 points to his team’s 117-115 home win against Oklahoma City.

The Charlotte forward produced this game-high display on 13-of-18 shooting (as well as 5-of-8 from beyond the arc), then adding 3 rebounds and 2 assists in only 24 minutes of play. This wasn’t the first time PJ goes off against the Thunder, as he recently dropped a career-high 43 points this past March 28.

The 25-year-old’s point total became the highest from any Hornets player in preseason since Gerald Wallace hit 34 points against the Hawks all the way back on October 18, 2007.

PJ Washington today: 31 Points

3 Rebounds

2 Assists

72% FG

5/8 3PM Only 24 minutes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hs2hM4GpmL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 15, 2023

After the game, Charlotte head coach Steve Clifford praised his young forward. “Obviously, PJ shot the ball from range well. The bigger thing to me is his talk on defense. He’s an organizer and has a great awareness on the court of what should happen. In the third quarter, I thought he was the one who kind of got the defense ramped up,” he expressed.

Washington, on the other hand, decided to credit his own teammates for finding him constantly on the floor, and added that they still need to improve their game.

“For me, I was just trying to get a rhythm, be aggressive and take good shots,” he said. “Credit to my teammates for finding me in good spots. Just tried to make as many as possible. [In the first half], they were getting a lot of backdoors. We’ve just got to be better and talk on the defensive end. In the third quarter, everybody was more connected and ready for the backdoors and everything they came out with.”

Coach Clifford revealed he’s clear on what the team needs from here on out ahead of a productive 2023/24 NBA season.

“More balance,” he pointed out after the preseason match. “The second quarter, we played good offense and no defense. In the third quarter, we were much better. [Oklahoma City] spreads you out. They’re five out and they’re playing skilled centers all the time.]”

Hornets’ Bryce McGowens sprained his left ankle in the second quarter and will receive an MRI this Monday

Unfortunately it wasn’t all good news in the Charlotte camp, as Bryce McGowens had to exit the match in the second quarter after spraining the same left ankle that had him sidelined at the start of this month’s training camp.

“He re-sprained his ankle. He’s got a boot on it now and I’m sure they’ll do an MRI on it probably tomorrow, and we’ll find out,” his coach said as he awaits information on the 20-year-old.

Check out the best highlights from this Sunday night’s preseason clash between two Eastern Conference rivals in North Carolina:

As for the rest of the team, Terry Rozier dropped 19, LeMelo Ball 16 and Mark Williams hit 11, but their head coach decided to dedicate some words to Frank Ntilikina at the other side of the court, who he considers their best defender.

“Frank was six assists and no turnovers, and he’s our best defender,” Clifford assured. “His team defense is very good. His individual pick-and-roll defense, I would dare say, there’s not many guys in this league better than him. He can guard primary scorers and there are not many guys who can do that. You get that type of defense with six assists and no turnovers, then obviously he’s helping.”