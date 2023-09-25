NBA
Will the Celtics trade 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year recipient Malcolm Brogdon?
The Boston Celtics are reportedly willing to trade guard Malcolm Brogdon, the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. In a recent podcast of CLNS Media’s “Celtics Beat,” Adam Kaufman set the record straight.
“I have heard some whispers that they are still trying to trade [Brogdon]. … Malcolm Brogdon is maybe not being actively dangled by the Celtics, but I believe he is absolutely on the trade block.”
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship behind the Denver Nuggets. Sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.
“Nobody knows anything because Malcolm hasn’t said anything,” Kaufman added. … “I find it hard to believe that Malcolm Brogdon would be upset with the team for putting an inferior product on the floor that includes him when he’s not himself, and he knows that.
“I’ve been saying for weeks, for months, ever since this trade fell apart. Do not be surprised if the fallout from this situation still leads to Malcolm Brogdon being traded. I still believe it, as of late September.”
Are the Boston Celtics still willing to trade 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year recipient Malcolm Brogdon?
Last week, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach wrote that the Celtics are not considering trading Brogdon “any more than they are considering trading any other player on their roster.” A number of NBA sources with close ties to Boston brass are acknowledging the possibility that neither side wants to work with the other.
A report surfaced this month that Brogdon was irritated with the Celtics after the Eastern Conference contender agreed to trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal this past June. Although the trade never materialized because of Brogdon’s health status, this could help explain why both sides aren’t getting along.
As a result of the Clippers nixing the deal, the Celtics agreed to a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. Boston acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards after the All-Star center opted into his $36 million contract for the 2023-2024 season.
“I don’t think the bad feelings are over including him in any trade discussions… I think a lot of this has to do with what’s going on with his elbow.”
Ramona Shelburne says Malcolm Brogdon is unhappy with the Celtics due to the handling of his injury 🤔pic.twitter.com/3hkrpE412Y
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2023
Boston then traded 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart to Memphis. The Celtics also sent their No. 35 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington. The Wizards received Danilo Gallinari, Julian Phillips, and Mike Muscala from Boston as well.
Should the Celtics trade Brogdon? No. Will they? That’s the ultimate question. Other NBA insiders seem to agree with Kaufman.
“Malcolm’s the one I’m concerned about too because we’ve heard nothing, and he’s angry with the team,” The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn said on the “Celtics Beat” podcast. “I don’t think communication between the two sides has been fruitful.”
After losing Smart in the three-team trade, it makes more sense for the Celtics to retain last season’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year. A fair argument can be made that Boston’s backcourt is already weaker without Smart.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Mavs coach Jason Kidd is ‘hopeful’ Luka Doncic’s injury won’t prevent him from starting next season
- Will the Celtics trade 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year recipient Malcolm Brogdon?
- Kevin Durant on fans who believe the EuroLeague is harder than NBA: ‘Y’all are insane’
- Timberwolves unveil new uniform for 2023/24 which celebrate their 35th anniversary season
- NBA Rumors: Mavericks Pursuing Buddy Hield, Pacers Not Interested In Tim Hardaway Jr.
-
Main Page 1 week ago
LeBron James Was Investigated By DEA For PEDs, Never Did Anything Wrong In 2013 Biogenesis Probe
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Former NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dies At Age 42
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Kevin Porter Jr. Charged With Felony Assault After Fracturing Girlfriend’s Neck Vertebra
-
NBA 5 days ago
Damian Lillard says he would rather ‘lose every year’ than wear the Golden State jersey