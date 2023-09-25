The Boston Celtics are reportedly willing to trade guard Malcolm Brogdon, the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. In a recent podcast of CLNS Media’s “Celtics Beat,” Adam Kaufman set the record straight.

“I have heard some whispers that they are still trying to trade [Brogdon]. … Malcolm Brogdon is maybe not being actively dangled by the Celtics, but I believe he is absolutely on the trade block.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds to win next season's 2024 championship behind the Denver Nuggets.



“Nobody knows anything because Malcolm hasn’t said anything,” Kaufman added. … “I find it hard to believe that Malcolm Brogdon would be upset with the team for putting an inferior product on the floor that includes him when he’s not himself, and he knows that.

“I’ve been saying for weeks, for months, ever since this trade fell apart. Do not be surprised if the fallout from this situation still leads to Malcolm Brogdon being traded. I still believe it, as of late September.”

Are the Boston Celtics still willing to trade 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year recipient Malcolm Brogdon?

Last week, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach wrote that the Celtics are not considering trading Brogdon “any more than they are considering trading any other player on their roster.” A number of NBA sources with close ties to Boston brass are acknowledging the possibility that neither side wants to work with the other.

A report surfaced this month that Brogdon was irritated with the Celtics after the Eastern Conference contender agreed to trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal this past June. Although the trade never materialized because of Brogdon’s health status, this could help explain why both sides aren’t getting along.

As a result of the Clippers nixing the deal, the Celtics agreed to a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. Boston acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards after the All-Star center opted into his $36 million contract for the 2023-2024 season.

“I don’t think the bad feelings are over including him in any trade discussions… I think a lot of this has to do with what’s going on with his elbow.” Ramona Shelburne says Malcolm Brogdon is unhappy with the Celtics due to the handling of his injury 🤔pic.twitter.com/3hkrpE412Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2023

Boston then traded 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart to Memphis. The Celtics also sent their No. 35 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington. The Wizards received Danilo Gallinari, Julian Phillips, and Mike Muscala from Boston as well.

Should the Celtics trade Brogdon? No. Will they? That’s the ultimate question. Other NBA insiders seem to agree with Kaufman.

“Malcolm’s the one I’m concerned about too because we’ve heard nothing, and he’s angry with the team,” The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn said on the “Celtics Beat” podcast. “I don’t think communication between the two sides has been fruitful.”

After losing Smart in the three-team trade, it makes more sense for the Celtics to retain last season’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year. A fair argument can be made that Boston’s backcourt is already weaker without Smart.

