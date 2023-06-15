Wolves star Karl Anthony Towns claims he ‘changed the game’ and many will realize this once he’s retired

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is currently making the news headlines for making a bold statement about his career on Patrick Beverley’s podcast, assuring that once he’s retired, most people will realize he changed basketball forever.

The Minnesota big man mostly caused negative reactions on social media after admitting that he believes he’s one of the best player to ever play the game.

“I feel like when my time’s up, and I retire, and I put the shoes up… I feel like there’s going to be people who are going to say that I changed the game,” Towns said during the last episode of the Pat Bev Podcast. “And I’m going to be very appreciative of that.”

The 27-year-old, who has been selected an NBA All-Star three times in the past, finished this 2022/23 campaign with averages 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per contest in only 29 appearances.

The athlete stirred up a lot of responses on social media, including Golden State’s Draymond Green, who simply couldn’t resist sharing his ironic take on the matter.

“Aye, Patrick, when people come on, yo show they change the game!!!?!? I’m looking forward to it, man,” Green tweeted as he asked for an invite on the Bulls player’s podcast.

The Minnesota star missed most of this season due to injury and when he finally returned back to court, he wasn’t able to guide his team beyond the first round of the playoffs. After they were eliminated, a lot of trade speculation has been surrounding the team’s center.

Towns decided to finally address all these rumors as they are growing stronger ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft this upcoming June 22. “Future-wise, I see everyone is trying to sell my house but me. Ima keep it simple like this, the rumors are as true as false as Minnesota makes them out to be,” he assured.

It is true that it doesn’t make sense for the Wolves to trade out their main star, especially considering they’ve been building the roster around him and Anthony Edwards in recent years.

However, Bleacher Report investigated on the matter last week, stating quite to opposite. “Other competing executives think [Karl-Anthony Towns] will be long gone ahead of the 2024-25 campaign,” journalist Eric Pincus wrote, before adding that “Minnesota would jump at an opportunity in the next few weeks.”

Does Towns make the list for the current Top 5 centers in the NBA? He surely thinks so

During the podcast, host Beverley shared his views over who are the best centers with offensive talent.

“You all not gonna like my answer… Imma like cool, KAT. They were like, WHAT? When it comes to like offensively gifted players… it’s KAT, and it’s James Harden, and I think I got KAT one. I’ve been around this motherf***er,” Patrick revealed on his show.

Check out the “Undisputed” panel discussing who are the best big men in the league after the video’s 1:35 mark:

Back in 2021, Towns averaged 24.8 points on 38.7% from beyond the arc, which lead the Timberwolves player to proclaim himself as the greatest big man shooter in NBA history.

“I’m the greatest big-man shooter of all time. That’s a fact. You can see the stats. I ain’t got to play like no one else. Everyone trying to find themselves to be the second version of me when I’m the first version…I’m already an original,” KAT said two years ago.