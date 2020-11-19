Connect with us

#19 – Saddiq Bey – Detroit Pistons

Drew Maresca

1 min ago

With the 19th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons select Saddiq Bey. The Pistons nabbed this pick in a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

A 6-foot-8 wing that can shoot it from deep (45.1% on three-point attempts in 2019-20), Bey is a great fit in the modern NBA. Despite average athleticism, he’s also a strong defender and can impact the game without the ball in his hands.

Bey joins a Pistons team that’s in a complete rebuild. He should be able to carve out a significant role for himself early on.

Drew Maresca

Basketball Insiders contributor residing in the Bronx, New York.

#18 – Josh Green – Dallas Mavericks

With the 18th pick in the NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks have selected wing Josh Green.
Matt John

7 mins ago

November 18, 2020

With the 18th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks select wing Josh Green from Arizona.

Dallas’ offense is one of the best in the NBA, not just currently, but all-time. The next step is acquiring defensive personnel that won’t compromise that elite offense — and that’s exactly what they’re getting in Green

A classic 3&D wing, Green has proven himself both smart and tight perimeter defender. He also has a nice shooting stroke, having shot 36 percent from three.

Beyond his expected basketball contributions, Green also serves as an insurance policy for the Mavericks, given the uncertainty around Tim Hardaway’s future with the team.

Sources: Clippers, Nets, Pistons Agree to Three-Team Deal

Basketball Insiders

28 mins ago

November 18, 2020

The Clippers are trading Landry Shamet to the Nets for No. 19, source tells ESPN.

This is a three-way deal that includes the Pistons, with Luke Kennard heading to the Clippers, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

#15 – Cole Anthony – Orlando Magic

With the 15th overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic have selected Cole Anthony.
Matt John

29 mins ago

November 18, 2020

With the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select Cole Anthony from North Carolina.

Orlando was desperate for a scoring punch beyond Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier, and one of the draft’s best on that end just dropped into their lap. In Anthony, the Magic have an extremely smart offensive mind, one that knows where to be and how to get his shot.

Anthony, at 6-foot-3, has good size for a scoring guard and possesses a solid jumper. The Magic already have Markelle Fultz in the fold as their potential lead guard, but there’s no hurt in having a solid potential sixth man of the year right behind him as a backup.

Orlando has some bigger decisions to make this offseason, like whether to run it back or start fresh, but from where they were picking, getting a microwave scorer was a wise move.

