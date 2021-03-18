NBA
Deadline Watch – Central Division
Basketball Insiders begins our Deadline Watch series, where we examine the trade buzz circulating around each division. Up first is the Central Division where a mixture of interesting teams will play pivotal roles leading up to the Mar. 25 deadline.
The NBA trade deadline is one week away and several organizations are looking to make a splash before the regular season hits the home stretch. Some teams need to facilitate a deal more than others as they prepare for the postseason. Sellers will be just as active as they turn their attention to reshaping their roster for next season and beyond.
Basketball Insiders begins our Deadline Watch series which will focus on the trade buzz within each division. Kicking things off is the Central Division which features a title contender, two solid playoff teams and two organizations ready to sell.
Milwaukee Bucks (26-14)
The Bucks made a big splash on Wednesday by acquiring the highly-coveted P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets. Opponents will now have an even more difficult time scoring against this top-tier defense led by potential All-Defensive team members Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and, of course, the reigning Defensive PotY in Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee prioritized their defense over the backup point guard position as they packaged D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson and a 2023 first-round pick in the deal. They didn’t have much flexibility due to the Holiday trade and the luxury tax. Still, they were able to work out a deal to get their top target.
Redirecting was certainly a creative way when it comes to first rd. picks.
Before the trade, MIL was not allowed to trade a first because of the Jrue Holiday trade.
Acquiring their 2022 first back from Houston allowed them to part ways with an unprotected 1 in 2023. https://t.co/STPPgT4siI
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 17, 2021
Tucker will be an ideal fit in Milwaukee, where they will rely on his versatility and toughness on defense. His corner three-point shooting will also be a welcome addition on offense. According to Cleaning The Glass, the Bucks rank last in three-point shooting from the corner. Tucker has led the league in three-point percentage from the corner in each of the last two seasons. With Antetokounmpo and Middleton drawing so much attention, Tucker will have ample opportunities to cash in from distance.
Milwaukee also dealt seldom-used Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns for cash considerations. The Bucks could still use another role player to give their second-unit a boost offensively. Wayne Ellington would be a great addition if they can entice Detroit; Alec Burks is another name to watch if New York decides to shore up their backcourt.
Chicago Bulls (18-21)
Early in the season, it appeared as though the Bulls were destined to be sellers. That is no longer the case as Chicago has been playing excellent basketball under Billy Donovan. Zach LaVine has been shouldering the load for this young Bulls team but he cannot be asked to do much more. The front office needs to be aggressive in its efforts to improve the team.
Lauri Markkanen has been a difficult player to evaluate, given his injuries and inconsistent play. He will be a free agent after this season but Chicago could elect to use him as the centerpiece of a potential blockbuster deal for a guy like Nikola Vucevic. A move like that would signal that Chicago is serious about their immediate future while also putting them in the conversation as a future top destination in the Eastern Conference.
A calming presence in the locker room could prove to be very beneficial for this young group as they prepare for life in the postseason. George Hill is a veteran with leadership qualities in addition to much-needed perimeter shooting. Jarrett Culver would be a tremendous addition to this nucleus in Chicago. A more realistic target might be Troy Brown Jr. or Mo Bamba. Thaddeus Young has been playing well and his versatility on both ends of the floor is very attractive to contending teams.
Indiana Pacers (17-22)
The Pacers are neither buyers nor sellers at this point, as they are still evaluating their core. After moving on from Victor Oladipo early in the season, Indiana has finally been able to see their return on the floor. Caris LeVert has returned to playing basketball after successful surgery to remove a small mass on his left kidney. Indiana is still waiting to get T.J. Warren back before they can get a sense of this group’s chemistry.
According to the Indianapolis Star, several teams have reached out to Indiana about the availability of Myles Turner but the Pacers are not actively shopping the league’s leading shot blocker. They’re only $4.2 million below the luxury tax, which could complicate any potential deals. Doug McDermott is having a career year and will hit free agency at the end of this season. The Pacers might not be able to re-sign him and he will certainly garner some attention from the title contenders.
With Warren still a long way from returning, the Pacers could look to add another defensive wing player to their roster. One realistic option might be James Ennis III from Orlando. Another intriguing option would be Josh Hart, who is vastly underrated for what he does. Hart’s perimeter defense and three-point shooting would help the Pacers, and he is one of the best rebounders in the league at his position.
Cleveland Cavaliers (15-25)
The season started very well for Cleveland but it has been trending downward for months. Now, they are clearly sellers at the deadline. The good news is they have found their starting center for the foreseeable future in Jarrett Allen. After trading for the big man, they have several others at his position to ship out of town. The first is Andre Drummond, who has already played his final game with the team. It will be difficult to move him at his salary but they have plenty of other trade pieces.
Cleveland's Andre Drummond, San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge and now Houston's PJ Tucker — all away from their teams for good until they are either traded in the next two weeks (or bought out)
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 12, 2021
Kevin Love is another veteran big man that will not be easy to move given his salary and injury history. Both Cedi Osman and JaVale McGee could be on the move before the deadline as well. Larry Nance Jr. is the player that most contending teams are targeting but Cleveland has stated that he is not available. Nance has been one of the league’s best defenders this season and a big reason for Cleveland’s recent decline with him out of the lineup.
The assets that Cleveland will be seeking in return will be in the form of draft picks. The future of this franchise relies upon the continued growth and development surrounding Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro and Allen.
Better days are ahead for this transitioning team.
Detroit Pistons (11-29)
It is no secret that the Pistons will be sellers at the deadline. The big question is whether or not Jerami Grant will be part of the sale. After choosing Detroit over Denver in the offseason, Grant has been a man on a mission. The frontrunner for the Most Improved Player Award is coveted by several contending teams, especially the Boston Celtics. If the organization wants to strike while the iron is hot, they could net some extremely good assets to help with their rebuild.
The youth movement continues as Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin have been replaced by Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. Even after a massive overhaul of their roster, the Pistons still have a handful of valuable trade chips at their disposal. Ellington is certainly a player that many teams would like to acquire, but they could also capitalize on Mason Plumlee’s highly-productive season in an effort to collect more future draft compensation.
Detroit has already made several moves this season, including a recent trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Hamidou Diallo. They have the luxury of being patient and selective in the hours leading to the deadline. The Pistons are young, full of potential and finally following an established plan that has them trending in the right direction.
The next Deadline Watch series will take a deep dive into the Atlantic Division, which is arguably the best division in the league. All five teams could easily make the playoffs, with two title contenders sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
NBA
What’s The Bold Move For The Dallas Mavericks?
The Dallas Mavericks have underachieved this season. What type of bold move that could take them back into contention out west?
The Dallas Mavericks came into the 2020-21 season with high expectations, with experts across the league predicting great things from the group led by Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic.
But more than halfway through the season, the Mavericks have fallen short of expectations and are fighting just to make the playoffs, sitting at 20-18 and eighth in the Western Conference. Dallas is a young team and may not be in a rush, but the bold move for the Mavericks is to improve their roster both in the short and long-term.
The Mavs are without doubt building around their 22-year-old two-time All-Star Doncic and, in just his third season, he’s already proved to be one of the best players in the NBA. Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 9.1 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. He’s one of just four players to be averaging more than 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists per game – alongside LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and James Harden.
With Doncic at the helm, the Mavs’ future is bright, but finding complementary pieces alongside him has been more difficult. Kristaps Porzingis was brought in from the New York Knicks to be Doncic’s sidekick, but that hasn’t gone to plan so far. Porzingis is, without doubt, a talented player, but he has struggled to stay healthy his entire career. The most games Porzingis has ever played in a season was his rookie season in 2015-16 when he played 72. Since then, he hasn’t played more than 62 games in a season, including missing the entire 2018-19 season due to a torn ACL. A bold move for the Mavericks would be to begin shopping Porzingis for a new sidekick, one who can be counted on to be on the court alongside Doncic every game.
One name that could be a favorable replacement is Atlanta Hawks’ forward John Collins. The 23-year-old Collins is in his fourth season in the NBA, and his skill set would be an excellent fit alongside Doncic while also providing a ton of upside to be an All-Star. This year, Collins is averaging 17.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.
Collins can stretch the floor in the same way Porzingis can but provides a scoring game inside the arc that Porzingis lacks. The Atlanta up-and-comer shoots 36.5 percent of his shot attempts from within three feet of the rim, while Porzingis only shoots 21.5 percent of his attempts from the same distance. Collins’ inside game and athleticism make him a more dynamic second option alongside Doncic, and he also provides defensive upside that Porzingis seems to lack due to his injury struggles.
Another option to bring in a new sidekick for Doncic could be the much sought-after Orlando Magic big man, Nikola Vucevic. But Vucevic’s high demand may mean the Mavericks won’t have the assets to make a serious push. Another exciting option is Detroit Pistions’ Jermai Grant – and he would be an excellent two-way presence on the roster that has shown to have a much-improved isolation scoring package.
While an interesting option, the Pistons have been vocal in saying they aren’t interested in trading their star forward, but a potential package of Porzingis and prospects like Tyler Bey or Josh Green may get Detroit’s attention.
Another issue the Mavericks have is the lack of quality big men outside of Porzingis on the roster. After Porzingis, the next highest scoring big is Maxi Kleber, who averages 7.5 points per game. They also have Willie Cauley-Stein, Dwight Powell and Boban Marjanovic, all of whom have struggled to be difference makers in their minutes this season.
A veteran presence who could provide solid minutes on both ends of the court is the Thunder’s Al Horford. Horford is putting up 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season, and despite being 34 years old has been a big positive for the young Thunder on defense. The Mavs are the 23rd ranked defensive ranking owners in the NBA, so if they want to make a late playoff push, an experienced defensive upgrade like Horford would go a long way.
Unfortunately for Dallas, Horford is only on the second year of his four-year $109 million contract. That’s a lot of money as the Mavericks will soon have to extend Doncic sooner rather than later.
A more realistic option to improve their center depth presents itself in veterans like Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge. Drummond and Aldridge are both on expiring contracts and will come much cheaper in a theoretical trade than Horford would.
Drummond has been in the NBA for nine seasons, but at just 27 years old, he has plenty left in the tank to help a contender. Drummond will need to scale back his inefficient and high-volume scoring game, posting a 50 percent true shooting on a 31 percent usage rate this season. But at 6-foot-10, 280 pounds, Drummond has some defensive talent. Aldridge is much older than Drummond at 35 years old, but his veteran presence, along with his scoring and shooting, would be a significant help to Dallas.
Aldridge is having his lowest-scoring season since his rookie season, but despite this, he is still averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting 36 percent from three-point range. Drummond and Aldridge could also end up being bought out by their respective teams, meaning Dallas wouldn’t have to give up anything to improve their depth at center.
The Mavericks need a bold move to push their way into the playoffs this season. The good thing for the Mavs is that the trade market will present them with plenty of options to make improvements. If they feel bold, the Mavericks could shake up the Western Conference and their chance at the playoffs.
NBA
Is It Time For Raptors, Lowry To Say Goodbye?
As the trade deadline looms, the Raptors will be faced with the decision of whether or not to trade their best player in franchise history, Kyle Lowry.
Saying goodbye to one of the greatest players in a franchise’s history is never easy. There are countless memories, from heartbreaking defeats to moments of triumph that resonate with an entire city. Often, they become reflective of an unforgettable era of basketball.
Kyle Lowry has become Toronto’s adopted son and the face of the Raptors’ franchise. But it almost never happened. If Steve Nash had decided to play in Toronto instead of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012 or if James Dolan doesn’t veto a trade that would have brought Lowry to the New York Knicks in 2013, Lowry never becomes the most beloved player in Raptors history.
In hindsight, the partnership between the two was a hand-in-glove fit. Lowry is the embodiment of an underdog, frequently overlooked throughout his career similar to the franchise since their inception in 1995. In short, Lowry helped to re-legitimize the Raptors in the years after Vince Carter, Chris Bosh and others left town – and the Raptors helped to legitimize Lowry.
But now they face a looming trade deadline decision on how to proceed with Kyle Lowry. The Toronto legend is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming offseason and, with the Raptors in the midst of a disappointing season, trading the point guard may be on the table. At age 34, Lowry still has a lot left in the tank and, if he’s available, would be the biggest trade target on the market right now.
Needless to say, a Lowry trade has the potential to swing the title odds. Certainly, he’s great enough to be the missing piece for title hopefuls like the Miami HEAT and his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Such a deal would likely bring back some assortment of draft picks and young players, which could be a valuable return for the Raptors. However, there is an emotional attachment to Lowry and, to many in Toronto, he could mean too much to trade.
The Raptor franchise and fanbase are used to saying goodbye to their best players. Carter and the Raptors had an ugly split before he was traded to the New Jersey Nets. Chris Bosh departed to join the Big Three in Miami. DeMar DeRozan, one of the most beloved Raptors ever, was traded for Kawhi Leonard, who also left after bringing the franchise their first-ever NBA championship.
With Lowry, however, things are different. He would be leaving as the longest-tenured Raptor ever. Unlike the aforementioned departures, Lowry’s would appear to be an amicable one. He has already stated that no matter what happens he will retire a Raptor.
As far as precedent goes, there aren’t many instances of a team trading away their best player in franchise history when they’re still playing at a high-level and won a championship with them.
But the Detroit Pistons traded away the revered Chauncey Billups to the Denver Nuggets in 2008, although Billups never came close to being their best player in history. The New Jersey Nets traded Jason Kidd to the Mavericks who was also in his aged 34 season, but he came up short of bringing a championship to the Nets.
The Kyle Lowry situation is rather unique. Often times the best player in a franchise’s history departs when their play begins to drop-off due to age or injury like Hakeem Olajuwon or Patrick Ewing. The best historical correlation to Lowry is probably the Grizzlies trading away Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, but those two never won a championship with Memphis.
Of course, Lowry has already cemented his place in Toronto history. The re-emergence of Lowry as a player and the Raptors as a franchise are directly correlated. Lowry is now a six-time All-Star, all with Toronto, and even reached an All-NBA team during the 2015- 16 season. The countless defeats to the Cleveland Cavaliers and early playoff exits only made the championship that much sweeter.
Lowry was not the best player on their championship team, that was Leonard. However, Lowry was the team’s emotional leader and routinely showed up in big moments. His incredible championship-clinching Game 6 in the 2019 NBA Finals will forever be remembered in Toronto.
Regardless of what happens at the deadline, the franchise and fanbase can rest assured knowing that, unlike the previous departures of their stars, Lowry will not leave with unfinished business. Lowry has accomplished all he possibly could in his time there.
If the Raptors decide to keep Lowry, his ultimate free agency will be interesting. The Raptors do have cap space and his bird rights, but how comfortable would they be giving big money or a long-term deal to a 35-year-old on a non-contending team? Whether in a month or three, some sort of breakup seems like a dependable likelihood.
Whether or not Lowry will be wearing a Raptors jersey after the trade deadline remains to be seen. Some will remember him for coming up with big plays time and time again; some will remember him for his ability to shift the momentum of a basketball game by drawing a charge at the absolute perfect moment.
Most will remember his face when he first lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy – but everyone will remember Kyle Lowry as the greatest Toronto Raptor ever.
NBA
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Watch — March 17
Who’s challenging Rudy Gobert for the Defensive Player of the Year award this season? Take a look in Basketball Insiders’ latest DPoY ladder.
There hasn’t been much change in the latest edition of Basketball Insiders’ Defensive Player of the Year rankings. While there is a slight shift, the long pause that was the All-Star Game, has made if difficult for anyone to make a significant move up to down. The players mentioned in this list have all continued to excel at locking down their opposition and radiating a strong defensive presence when on the floor.
Let’s take a look at how things are unfolding in the DPoY race.
1. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (Previous: 1)
Since our last ranking, there has not been anything significant to displace Gobert from the top spot. The Stifle Tower continues to be a force on defense for the Utah Jazz, stepping up on anyone driving towards the hoop and holding his ground against whomever he’s matched up with. The Jazz own the best record in the NBA, to boot, even more reason for Gobert to hold a significant lead in the award race as the best defender on the NBA’s best team.
Gobert remains second to Myles Turner in blocks per game with 2.8 per contest. He’s also managed a stellar defensive rating of 103.6, per NBA.com, third in the NBA behind teammate Mike Conley and Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James. Gobert is third in defensive win shares as well with 0.152 this season, again behind James (.178) and Conley (.160).
Joel Embiid was able to drop 40 points and 19 rebounds on Gobert in their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Mar. 3rd, but that shouldn’t be a significant detriment to his spot in these rankings. An MVP frontrunner, Embiid has dominated anyone and everyone this season — and even defenders as great as Gobert have an off-night now and then.
Gobert is integral to what the Jazz have been able to do this season and, as the leader of this season’s defensive powerhouse, it’ll be tough to steal the award away from him.
2. Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers (Previous: 2)
James still hasn’t earned any love around the league for his defense this season. With Anthony Davis missing significant time due to injury, many figured the Lakers would crater on that end of the floor, but James has set the tone and pushed the team to the league’s best defensive rating. Known for his otherworldly ability on chase-down blocks, James has been so much more than just a sporadically good or situational defender this year: he’s been consistently great.
The league leader in defensive win shares, James has also posted the second-lowest individual defensive rating at 102.2, slotting in behind Conley and ahead of Gobert. Case and point: were the Jazz, as a defensive unit, to come back down to Earth in the season’s second half, James would be in prime position to snag the top spot on this list from Gobert.
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Previous: Honorable Mention)
The reigning MVP and DPoY, the Milwaukee Bucks star is in the midst of another brilliant season and has, once again, moved up this ladder. Per NBA.com, the Bucks are a top-10 defensive unit this season, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge. The Greek Freak, known for his length and shot-blocking abilities, has once again put his talents on full display.
Diving deeper into the numbers, it is easy to see why Antetokounmpo is so high in these latest rankings. Not only is he fourth in defensive win shares with 0.141, but Antetokounmpo is also ninth in defensive rating. Add in his 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game and if couldn’t be more obvious that Antetokounmpo belongs in the award discussion.
4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (Previous: 3)
Leading the 76ers to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid has been a dominant force on both ends of the court. And, with the help of elite defenders such as Ben Simmons and Danny Green around him, he has led Philadelphia to the third-lowest defensive rating in the NBA.
Doc Rivers’ impact has been on full display this season — and it’s benefitted Embiid in a major way. Staring down a negative trend in blocks per game over the last two seasons, Embiid has surged to fifth in the category this year with 1.4 per contest. He’s also tied for sixth in the NBA with 1.2 steals per game while leading all centers in the category. Maintaining those numbers, while also averaging nearly 30 points per game, should keep Embiid in both the MVP and DPoY conversation until the last days of the season.
Embiid is sixth in the NBA with a defensive rating of 105.9, per NBA.com. On top of that, he’s also sixth in defensive win shares with 0.137.
5. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers (Previous: 5)
Going by advanced stats alone, it can be hard to make an argument for Turner over any of these players. But, by the eye test, he certainly belongs here — or even higher. Opposing teams are struggling to get to the basket against the Pacers due to Turner’s elite rim protection. Further, he’s been sending shots back at the highest rate in the league, with an average of 3.4 blocks per game. Gobert and the others may rank higher, but leading the league in blocks per game and total blocks is a major feat in and of itself — if he can maintain that lead, it keep Turner in the DPoY conversation for a long while.
Honorable Mention: Mike Conley, Utah Jazz (Previous: 4)
The Jazz point guard has been a major difference-maker this season — and that starts on the defensive end. The first-time All-Star leads the league with a defensive rating of 102.2, per NBA.com. He’s also second to James in defensive win shares with 0.162. Conley is also fourth in steals per game with 1.4, but it’s the advanced matrics that truly highlight his impact; with a revived Conley, Utah has managed to post the NBA’s best record and its third-highest defensive rating.
The race toward DPoY is relatively open, but this group has continued to maintain themselves at the head of it. Make sure to stay tuned for our next update!
