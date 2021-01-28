NBA
ICYMI: Central Division
Next up in our ICYMI series, Garrett Brooks looks at the Central Division and posits on what you might have missed early on in the season.
The Central is led by the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, two playoff teams last season that made aggressive offseason moves to improve this year. There’s also the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, both teams that mostly look much better than they did a year ago so far. Finally, the Detroit Pistons made a number of offseason moves, but are on track for an early lottery draft pick this year.
So, who’s improved from the Central and how? What has potentially gone under the radar during these early parts of the season? Here’s what you might have missed.
Nate Bjorkgren’s New Brand In Indy
The Indiana Pacers’ decision to part ways with head coach Nate McMillan following last year’s playoff loss was a surprise to some – after all, they’d made the playoffs in all four seasons under his tutelage. Unfortunately, those four appearances all ended in the first round with three coming via sweep.
Management decided the team needed a new leader to truly take the next steps forward, and they made a bold hire in Nate Bjorkgren. The former Raptors’ assistant is just what the Pacers needed to develop along with their still young core. With Bjorkgren leading the way, Indiana is moving toward an offensive powerhouse for years to come.
After ranking dead last in the NBA in three-point attempts per game last season, the Pacers have increased that number from 28 per game to 34.3 per game this year. There’s an obvious emphasis on analytics as they’re also taking significantly fewer mid-range shots than under McMillan.
That’s helped them move from a bottom ten to a top ten scoring team in the early part of the 2020-21 season. Even more impressive, that’s after who they’ve been without already this year.
T.J. Warren, the Pacers’ leading scorer last season, played just four games before suffering a broken foot. Caris LeVert hasn’t played after surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney. Both players are currently out indefinitely.
Seeing how the team has produced without two lethal scorers in Warren and LeVert is very promising. Once they’re back to full health, the Pacers will be one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league.
The Pistons’ Rotation Needs to Change
The Pistons weren’t expected to do much winning this season as they undergo the early stages of a full rebuild. A number of offseason moves they made raised eyebrows but could be justified for a franchise looking to rebuild everything from the bottom up.
But what can’t be justified is their current rotation and lineup decisions. Dwane Casey needs to shift his top priority to player development above all else. Regardless of who’s playing for Detroit, they’re not going to win very many games.
Why are five of their top six players in minutes per game just veterans that aren’t a part of the long-term plan? After Jerami Grant, who is 26 years old and due bags of money moving forward, the next five players are as follows: Blake Griffin (31), Delon Wright (28), Mason Plumlee (30), Wayne Ellington (33) and Derrick Rose (32).
Remember, this is a 4-14 team with a number of young players seeing little court time. That includes Sekou Doumbouya, 2019’s 15th overall pick, and, to a lesser extent, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, 2020’s Nos. 19th and 20th overall picks. It’s only a matter of time before they get more playing time and the sooner it happens, the better off the Pistons will be long term.
The veterans should and will still be involved moving forward, but some are already on limited time in Detroit.
Derrick Rose is bound to get moved to a contender at some point before the trade deadline. Blake Griffin has been far too bad to justify 32 minutes per game. It’s understandable to be patient in most cases, but the Pistons have nothing to lose and everything to gain by giving their young talent more playing time.
The Cavaliers Established An Identity
The young gun Cavaliers entered this season desperately needing an identity on both ends of the court. Of course, they finished last year with the worst defensive rating in the league at 114.8. Offensively, only the Knicks scored fewer points per game.
It’s clear they’re working hard on both ends of the floor this season – and, suddenly, the future is looking much brighter in Cleveland.
On the defensive end, they’ve been extremely active in passing lanes and they’re forcing a league leading 17.8 turnovers per game. Using those forced turnovers as an easy offense, Cleveland is scoring 1.21 points per possession in transition and they’re shooting 59.1 percent on those possessions.
Of note, no team has more deflections than the Cavaliers so far. Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond, Isaac Okoro and Collin Sexton are leading the way with the activity and disruption of passing lanes.
Due to that activity, the Cavaliers are scoring over 20 percent of their total points in transition – and that’s a recipe for success. Given their blossoming transition offense and a buy-in defensively, Cleveland is ready to be one of the most improved teams in the NBA this year.
Young Bulls Showing Promise
The Bulls have turned a corner offensively this year under new head coach Billy Donovan. Much of that stems from having a stud offensive threat like Zach LaVine, but the surrounding players are doing their part as well.
After a frustrating rookie campaign, Coby White has shown flashes in his first chance to fully be the team’s starting point guard. His playmaking and defense need improvement, but the flashes are enough to get fans more than excited. As a natural score-first athlete, White’s 5.6 assists per game bode well for the future.
Additionally, Lauri Markkanen is showing the potential that had people so excited after his rookie season again. He’s shooting the ball well after a few down years from behind the arc and appears to be an ideal floor stretcher at the very least. Both Markkanen and White have clearly benefited from the changes to the Bulls’ coaching staff.
They’re joined by rookie Patrick Williams, who the Bulls selected fourth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. Williams is playing smart offensively and flashing his incredible upside on defense whenever he can.
Ultimately, Williams’ ability to knock down shots is certainly promising, and it’s great to see him not forcing it offensively. He’s aware of what his game is and what his strengths are – that’s a valuable asset for the Bulls both right now and long term.
The season is still young, but the Central Division has quickly become one of the league’s most exciting groups to watch. While Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner and Zach LaVine might be stealing most of the headlines, there’s plenty of up-and-comers, new coaching changes and challenging rebuilds to take stock in.
NBA AM: Don’t Count Out Cole Anthony, He’ll Prove You Wrong
Dylan Thayer discusses Cole Anthony’s long road to the Orlando Magic starting lineup and what the future may hold for the talented guard.
Needless to say, Cole Anthony has been one of the top rookies from the class of 2020 thus far. In the years leading up to the NBA Draft, Anthony – the son of long-time veteran Greg Anthony – had been one of the class’s most prized players, with most experts mocking him in the top five. But the first losing season of University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams’ career led to scouts turning away from Anthony as a top recruit. The buzz was that ego and attitude problems would stop him from being a safe lottery pick.
Coming out of high school, Anthony was the second highest-ranked prospect in the ESPN Top 100 for 2019. The Oak Hill squad Anthony led went 23-5 with him on the court, making the national semifinal against fellow recent draftee Isaiah Stewart. Anthony put on a show in his senior year averaging 18.0 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game and 9.5 assists per game, per Oak Hill Hoops. In April of 2019, he committed to the University of North Carolina Tarheels over other top NCAA basketball programs.
The 2019-20 NCAA season was a very rocky one for the Tarheels, to say the least. The team finished 14-19 and had their first losing season since 2001-02. Injuries hampered the team throughout the year and the lack of consistency within the team’s lineup did not lead to the best product possible. Anthony had his own right knee injury that caused him to miss time during the season, and he later revealed that he only played about five games at 100 percent, per Sports Illustrated.
But after an underwhelming tenure at UNC, the biggest thing that sticks out is how Anthony matured and reacted to it. In an interview with the front office, Anthony spoke highly of his teammates:
“At the end of the day, we really didn’t get much time to play together as a whole unit,” Anthony said. “But those are my brothers.”
One of the biggest knocks on Anthony’s game coming into the NBA was that teams feared he would not have a good effect on the locker room, but where did that stem from? For starters, UNC’s record – and the fact that Anthony was supposed to be the star – lead outsiders to place the blame on him due to their collective failures. In an article for The Athletic, opposing coaches did not speak very highly of Anthony’s skillset. In fact, they said his shot was very inefficient, his defense was not consistent, his dribbling was not strong enough and, worst of all, he would just be another player that inefficiently scores points for a bad team. Leading up to draft night, Anthony’s stock had definitely taken a hit – but he managed to go No. 15 overall, the first non-lottery pick of the night.
Without a doubt, so far this season, Anthony has been a steal for the Orlando Magic. Originally, he was in charge of running the team’s second unit, but once starter Markelle Fultz suffered a season-ending injury, Anthony was handed the keys to the point guard position. Losing Fultz was a big blow to the Magic’s season, but Anthony is a very good replacement for him as their high motor play styles are similar.
Anthony has not been the most consistent or efficient player as of yet, but he has shown plenty of promise throughout the early part of his rookie season. Additionally, an insanely short offseason means there are still major adjustments that these young guys must make at the NBA level. On Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, Anthony had his best game of the season by putting up 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists over 31 minutes.
Already, the scorer has cashed in on 15-plus points in five games so far. Even better, Anthony is averaging 11.0 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while ranking in the top five among rookies in those respective statistical categories.
Still, the downside to Anthony’s play is definitely how inconsistent he has been on a game-to-game basis. On the season, he is shooting a meager 36.9 percent from the field, placing him sixth-to-last in that category, per NBA Advanced Stats. Surprisingly enough, he has shot the ball at a better clip than No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards. His three-point percentage is just under 34 percent and he has shot the ball at a very good level from the free-throw line at 84.6 percent. Regardless, there’s plenty of room to improve.
But with the guidance of Anthony’s talented hands – including a shocking buzzer-beating game-winner already – the Magic find themselves in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have been a familiar face in the lower half in the conference’s playoff bracket over the past few seasons, but Anthony is hoping to aim higher than ever. With the lead guard duties belonging to the blossoming rookie, he needs to step up and perform in big moments if this team wants to go anywhere this season, a ton of that responsibility will fall upon Anthony’s shoulders – fair or not.
From what Anthony has shown throughout his career, however, betting against him would not be a very wise decision.
ICYMI: Atlantic Division
To kick off our new “ICYMI” series, Basketball Insiders’ Ariel Pacheco breaks down what you might have missed from the Atlantic Division this season.
So far, the Atlantic has been arguably the most competitive division in the league. If the playoffs started today, all five teams in the division would at least make the play-in game. But what's gotten those teams to that point? Who or what might have flown under the radar? Let's take a look.
So far, the Atlantic has been arguably the most competitive division in the league. If the playoffs started today, all five teams in the division would at least make the play-in game. But what’s gotten those teams to that point? Who or what might have flown under the radar? Let’s take a look.
Chris Boucher: Sixth Man Of The Year Candidate
After a cold start to the season, the Toronto Raptors have started to figure it out, winning 5 of their last 7 games. And a huge part of that success has been due to the rise of Chris Boucher.
In just 23.7 minutes per game, he is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds to go along with 2.2 blocks per game. He’s also shown touch from beyond the arc, shooting 45.3% from three-point range on almost four attempts a game. On the year, Boucher also has 4 double-doubles.
Boucher has provided a much-needed spark for the Raptors. In fact, while Nick Nurse has been reluctant to do so, many have been clamoring for Boucher to start. Still, as a starter or off the bench, Boucher has done more than enough to mask the loss of both Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. And doing so has placed him squarely in the middle of the Sixth Man of the Year conversation.
Is Immanuel Quickley the Knicks Point Guard Of The Future and Present?
The Knicks entered the season with a conundrum at the point guard position. Former Lottery picks Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina have both disappointed while Elfrid Payton, a proven but flawed NBA rotation player, has only exacerbated the team’s issues, especially their need for spacing.
Enter Immanuel Quickley, a rookie out of Kentucky that has not only shown the ability to shoot, but also defend and facilitate at a high level and has developed a floater game that has become his signature.
There’s no question that Quickley is currently the best point guard on the Knicks’ roster. While his 11 points and 2.6 assists per game might undersell his play, lineups with RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson that feature Quickley have outscored opponents by 20 points, albeit in just 30 total minutes. That same lineup with Payton in Quickley’s place have been outscored by 6 points in 371 minutes. Quickley is simply a better fit.
While the Knicks point guard situation in the last decade has been lousy, the Knicks may not have only found their point guard of the future, but of the present as well.
Doc Rivers, the Tobias Harris Whisperer
After a disappointing year, Tobias Harris is in the midst of a bounce-back season. This should come as no surprise, however, with Doc Rivers now at the helm. Harris played some of the best basketball of his career as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers with Rivers as his head coach. Now, reunited in Philadelphia, Harris’ play has surged once again.
Harris has been an uber-efficient scoring option for the first place 76ers, averaging 19.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on a 61.5 true shooting percentage. Rivers, meanwhile, has done an excellent job of putting Harris in the best position to succeed. With Brett Brown, Harris was used more as a floor-spacer and spot-up shooter, something that Harris is certainly capable of — he’s shot 45.8 percent from three-point range this season — but doesn’t exactly suit his game. But, under Rivers, Harris has attacked the basket and has been far more decisive with the ball in his hands. It also helps when Harris is shooting a scorching-hot 45.8 percent from three-point range.
Where other coaches have faltered, Rivers has seemingly unlocked Harris’ ultimate ability and, with the type of player he has shown himself to be, Harris might just be enough to push Philadelphia to a title. He’s certainly got them in the conversation.
Jeff Green’s Role in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets’ trade for James Harden hurt their defense and their depth significantly. They’re betting on sheer star power and their new powerhouse offense to get them far in the playoffs.
They will need role-players to step up and knock down shots, however. Jeff Green has done just that.
Shooting 48.2 percent from three, Green has been playing a bunch of his minutes at center. And, with how the roster is currently constructed, the team may rely on him to play that spot throughout the season. Green, of course, is no stranger to the situation, having played the very same role with the Houston Rockets last season.
Since the Harden trade, he’s averaging 33 minutes per game. Green has also scored in double figures off the bench in 7 straight games. He’ll continue to play a major role for the Nets as the season goes and, if he can continue to perform at this level, Brooklyn will have someone in the rotation beyond the big-three that they can trust.
Be sure to check back throughout the week as we break down what you may have missed from the other divisions.
NBA Daily: Khris Middleton Should Be The Bucks’ Closer
Bobby Krivitsky breaks down Khirs Middleton’s season and explains how the Milwaukee Bucks second star has earned more opportunities in crunch time.
For the Milwaukee Bucks, being one of the NBA’s best regular-season teams doesn’t mean much. In each of the last two seasons, the players and their fans have enjoyed this movie’s rising action but, as winning the title is the ultimate goal, left the theatre disappointed.
In order to get that satisfying conclusion, Milwaukee must make some changes. And, to start the 2020-21 season, they’ve tried to do just that. As expected, Mike Budenholzer is more flexible in his approach this season than in year’s past. They’ve reshaped their five-out offense, which now features someone, often Giannis Antetokounmpo, occupying the dunker spot. Those are the two areas just outside the paint along the baseline, where a player can catch the ball, take one or two steps, and dunk.
The Bucks are also pursuing their missed shots far more aggressively than they used to; two seasons ago, Budenholzer’s first at the helm, Milwaukee ranked 26th in offensive rebounding percentage, last year, they ranked 28th. But, through the first 16 games of this season, they’re snatching up 29.2 percent of their misses, good for the sixth-highest percentage league-wide.
Another meaningful difference, arguably the most meaningful, is how the team has allowed Khris Middleton to initiate the offense far more frequently at the end of games. In the final three minutes of games within five points, Middleton’s usage rate has spiked from 30.1 percent in 2019-20 to 40 percent this season.
Once again, Middleton has put together a fantastic season that’s receiving little fanfare. After he averaged a career-high 20.9 points per game last season, he’s improved to 21.8 points through the Bucks’ first 16 games. Middleton is also taking 5.9 three-point attempts per game (knocking them down at a 42.6 percent clip, the second-best mark of his career) and has increased the amount of two-point field goals he’s attempting to 9.8 per contest, making 58 percent of them.
That combination has produced an effective field goal percentage of 60.2 percent. Additionally, Middleton has shot 92 percent from the foul line on an average of 3.1 free-throw attempts per game, giving him a true-shooting percentage of 63.7 percent. Those shooting percentages mean Middleton has a legitimate chance to join the 50-40-90 club; only eight NBA players have accomplished that feat. Middleton’s also gone from averaging 4.3 assists per game the last two years to dishing out 5.8 dimes this season and has grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game.
Add it all up and you have a two-time All-Star that ranks fourth in the NBA in offensive win shares, fifth in total win shares and has delivered a compelling opening statement as to why he should make an All-NBA team for the first time in his career.
While it may not seem so noteworthy that one of the best wings in the NBA is off to a hot start, the way Middleton has responded to shouldering more responsibility in crunch time should serve as an ingredient to the elixir that can cure the postseason issues that have plagued them in recent seasons. Out of every player that has made more than one appearance in crunch time, which is defined as the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime of a game within five points, the sharpshooting Middleton is eighth in points per game. He’s also yet to turn the ball over in that span.
As the pressure mounts and the clock counts down, Middleton’s approach doesn’t change from how he’s played the game’s previous 43 minutes. Whether he’s attacking off a screen from Antetokounmpo or Brook Lopez, shooting off the catch, or using a jab step to create the necessary space for him to rise and fire, Middleton knocks down his shots with the same ruthless efficiency.
That said, he could stand to be a bit more assertive in the game’s waning moments. Yes, his usage rate has jumped in the fourth quarter, but there have been instances where Middleton has taken a backseat; in Milwaukee’s recent 112-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Middleton managed just two shots in the entire fourth quarter, back-to-back threes that turned a two-point deficit into a four-point lead the Bucks never relinquished.
Of course, there’s a balancing act that Budenholzer must work out between Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Late in the game, Budenholzer can’t simply take the ball away from Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, and Holiday, a fantastic player in his own right, needs opportunities to have an impact.
But Middleton has done more than enough to show he’s deserving of even more opportunities than what he’s taken for himself this season. And, if the Bucks want to win a title in the near future, it may be in their best interest if Middleton’s the player primarily in charge of initiating their late-game offense.