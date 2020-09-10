NBA
Looking Toward the Draft: Small Forwards
Basketball Insiders’ examination of the 2020 draft class continues with a look at the small forwards.
It was announced on Wednesday that the NBA Draft would be delayed from Oct. 16 to Nov. 18. The rationale is that the extra month gives the league and its players association more time to negotiate changes to the CBA. It also grants teams additional time to procure information on prospects and allows the NBA to establish regional virtual combines. But nothing is set in stone.
Still, draft prep must continue. This year’s draft class has more question marks than usual – which was complicated by the cancellation of the NCAA tournament (along with the NIT and a number of conference tournaments). There are incredibly skilled offensive players with limited offensive upside and jaw-droppingly talented defenders with incomplete offensive packages. But if (recent) history serves as a guide, there will be a few guys who make an immediate impact – and some of them very well could be small forwards.
The small forward position is key for the modern NBA. Want proof? Survey the league and you’ll find that most – if not all – contenders have an elite small forward – Milwaukee, Los Angeles (both), Boston, Miami, Toronto.
But the list of can’t miss small forward prospects feels smaller than usual. Scanning the numerous legitimate mock drafts (including our own by Steve Kyler), it becomes apparent that we lack a consensus on which small forwards will be selected (and in what order) after the top 3 or 4. Can any of them grow into a star? Maybe. Maybe not. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s identify what the top few bring to the table.
Deni Avdija, Israel – 19 years old
Avdija is a relatively well-rounded prospect who’s played professionally since he was 16. He boasts good height (6-foot-9) and uses it effectively to shoot over and pass around opposing defenses. Further, Avdija is an exceptional playmaker and he’s incredibly confident, enabling him to take chances many players would be apprehensive trying. Avdija is a high-IQ player. And what’s more, he’s a surprisingly strong defender. His height and above-average athleticism allow him to block shots, and he’s more physical than you’d expect him to be.
But there are drawbacks to Avdija, too. His main issue is around shooting. Avdija shot only 28% in the EuroLeague last season, and he shot only 60% from the free-throw line. Further, while he’s a decent athlete, he’ll struggle to secure a role in the NBA. He’s going to need to add speed to stay with modern wings, and he’ll also have to bulk up to bang with power forwards.
Still, Avdija’s upside is alluring. He’s only 19, and his smarts, confidence and grittiness should provide him cover for much of his rookie season. Avdija should be the first small forward off of the board.
Isaac Okoro, Auburn – 19 years old
Avdija might be the flashier name currently, but Okoro will give him a run for his money in terms of which small forward is first off the board. Okoro is built like a traditional NBA wing; he’s 6-foot-6 with good strength packed in his muscular frame (215 lbs). Okoro finishes well around the rim and he converts well through contact. He’s an exceptional athlete who excels catching the ball on the move. Like Avdija, Okoro has the poise and composure of a more experienced player. Also, like Avdija, Okoro looked the part of a high IQ player in his lone season at Auburn.
And while all that is great, the main allure of Okoro is his defense. He’s a fairly advanced defender given his age, and his athleticism and timing make him an effective weak side help defender.
While Okoro’s raw abilities are exquisite, his refined offensive skills leave something to be desired. Okoro shot 28 percent on three-point field goals and he struggled from the free-throw line (67.2 percent). His mid-range jump shot also needs work, and he struggles in isolation situations.
If Okoro can hone his offensive game, he could grow into an All-Star. He has the ability to guard multiple positions, and his strength and athleticism give him a leg up on most prospects. But even if he doesn’t become an All-Star, he possesses a fairly high floor given his defensive abilities — and the guy definitely fills the state sheet (12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, .9 steals and .9 blocks). He has lockdown defender potential and he’ll put his stamp on the game beginning on night one.
Devin Vassell, Florida State – 20 years old
Vassell played two seasons at Florida State, but he came into his own in his Sophomore season. He averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He shot a more than respectable 41.5% on three-point attempts, and he demonstrated a strong stroke from the free-throw line (73.8 percent) and on two-point field goal attempts (53.2).
Vassell is an extremely athletic leaper, who can rise up for a highlight dunk and sprint down the floor with ease. He has good body control and demonstrated a strong mid-range game, especially his step-back jump shot. But Vassell must generate more free throws through decisive moves to the hoop, which would be bolstered by a more muscular frame. Additionally, he must improve his ball-handling to get more from isolations.
Vassell will have an adjustment period in terms of scoring the ball at the next level. Fortunately, his defense and shooting should get him by. If he can bulk up and improve his handling, Vassell could grow into a serious player.
Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt – 20 years old
Nesmith probably has a lower floor than any of the other top small forward prospects given that he’ll be 21 by the draft. Still, he looked quite good in his Junior year, averaging 23 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game on a scorching 52.2 percent shooting from deep. Nesmith is an incredibly gifted shooter who has impressive range. His ability to catch-and-shoot and create space with fakes makes him a promising prospect – for the right team.
Nesmith is a high IQ player who uses his smarts on the defensive end. He’s also quite strong, can get buckets in the open floor and demonstrates above average ball-handling skills, as long as he’s not taking the ball to the hoop.
But there are inherent limitations in Nesmith’s game. He’s doesn’t create for his teammates too effectively and he turns the ball over more frequently than one would like with. Further, Nesmith is plagued by robotic movements that limit his athleticism. His ball-handling breaks down when taking the ball to the rack – something he’ll certainly have to work on in the NBA if he wants to be a versatile scoring threat against the bigger and stronger competition.
Still, Nesmith’s positives give him an excellent chance at being selected in the first round. His range alone will intrigue teams in need of a shooter.
Honorable Mentions:
Saddiq Bey, Villanova – 21 years old
Jaden McDaniels, Washington – 19 years old
Robert Woodard II, Mississippi State – 20 years old
With the uncertainty around small forward prospects, expect to see a revolving door of names enter the discussion after the first four wing prospects are off the board prior to Nov. 16 – assuming the draft is held then. But regardless of how you have them ranked, all of the aforementioned prospects have question marks. But all have had far more time to improve than they would have in years’ past. Let’s hope that shows come next season.
NBA
NBA Daily: Opposite Plotlines for Today’s Matchups
With the two matchups going on today, Matt John examines the two teams who could be in the most trouble because of one of their individual stars for opposite reasons.
The second round of the NBA playoffs was hyped up to be one of the most entertaining we’ve had in years. So far, they haven’t fallen short of expectations. We knew that Houston and Los Angeles’ battle of opposite philosophies would make for some twists and turns. We knew that Boston and Toronto would duke it out in an Atlantic Division showdown. We knew that Miami would push Milwaukee to new heights. We didn’t really know if the Nuggets would give the Clippers a good series, but the fact that they have so far has made an intense postseason all the more gripping.
Anyway, today we’re getting two games from two series in completely opposite places. The Lakers and the Rockets will face off for the series lead, while the HEAT will try to finish off the Bucks once and for all. Below, we’re going to focus on two teams who have an individual star that either may be more flawed than we thought or one that may not be as flawed as we thought.
Bucks vs. HEAT: Giannis is great and all, but…
We all pretty much knew this was going to be a good series. We did not expect this.
The buzz surrounding Bucks v. HEAT was that Miami was going to make Milwaukee earn every win they got in this series. If that was the plan, then Miami has failed miserably, because until Khris Middleton went supernova on them on Sunday, Milwaukee had come up terribly short.
Let’s first give Miami the credit that they are due and more. With Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler alone, Miami was going to be a tough matchup for Milwaukee – but to see the Bucks all but roll over in this series is an unpleasant sight. Acquiring Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala has paid huge dividends and it’s showing. There are other factors involved, but Miami’s defensive efforts have limited Giannis to 21.8 points a game and that’s played a role in the HEAT being in the driver’s seat of this series.
Speaking of Giannis Antetokounmpo, this series has not been a good look for the Defensive Player of the Year. Especially since it looks like his second consecutive MVP (presumably) is right around the corner. So, to see both him and Milwaukee, once an unstoppable force without an immovable object in sight, get stopped by a sturdy but not immovable squad is saddening.
Nearly a year ago, Basketball Insiders compared these current Bucks to the Dwight Howard-led Orlando Magic from the late-2000’s/early 2010’s. To oversimplify things, both were contenders led by a superstar with a rare physique that made them tough to stop. To put the superstar in the best position, they surrounded them with playmakers and three-point shooters.
While the teams’ roster constructions weren’t exactly the same, their strengths as a team certainly were. Now we’re seeing the Bucks’ flaws just as we did the Magic 10 years ago. If you have the personnel to make the lone superstar uncomfortable, the team doesn’t function as well.
Giannis is near impossible to stop, but the one major flaw is that if you take away his ability to drive and force him into a jumper, he loses his rhythm. Even if his shot is on – never a guarantee – his opponents will let him beat them that way until he makes them pay. Hardly any team can pick on this, but the HEAT are one of them, and now they’re one win away from their first Eastern Conference Finals since LeBron James took his talents out of South Beach.
This ultimately is what puts Antetokounmpo below the likes of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard for now. Those guys are rare physical specimens like him, but their elite games don’t revolve entirely around their natural gifts as he does or Dwight did. At 25 years old, there’s plenty of time for him to change that and, for all we know, he will, but to see him struggle at a time when the conference was supposed to run through him has ignited tons of questions.
Milwaukee’s technically not out yet, but they’ve shown their mortality against Miami. If this really is it for them, then they’ve got to find a quick fix for this problem because if they don’t, then the unspeakable may happen.
Lakers vs. Rockets: Westbrook has been bad and all but…
Shaking off the rust and recovering from a balky knee would be tough for anyone. For Russell Westbrook, it’s killing his productivity and, in turn, the Rockets’ playoff chances. He’s averaging 15.6 points on 39/16/47 splits with a most recent 10-point, 4-of-15 effort from the field which included seven turnovers and air balling wide-open threes sticking out like a sore thumb.
It also doesn’t help that he’s playing the Lakers of all teams. When Westbrook has been in, the Lakers have taken advantage of his shortcomings offensively and it shows both on the court and the stat line.
Most of Westbrook’s damage is hurting Houston on the offensive end. With the All-Star guard in the game, Houston is minus-13.7 with him on the court, the worst offensive rating on the team. The 12 turnovers he’s coughed up in this series probably have something to do with that.
With Westbrook’s struggles and his predecessor Chris Paul coming off of his best individual season since 2016, this, of course, has led to many second-guessing the swap last summer. Or let’s rephrase that: People have been second-guessing that trade since the moment it was announced and, in light of recent events, they’re piling on now more than ever.
Maybe they’re right. Even after playing in the NBA for over a decade now, Westbrook still hasn’t proven that he can control himself enough to reach his potential as a team player. We’ve seen glimpses. On the other hand, Paul showed that he can still pick apart defenses while holding his own on that end.
But replacing Paul with Westbrook was Harden’s idea. He didn’t want to play with Paul anymore and chose to play with one of his closest friends. You may think that the better fit is what’s best for the team, but we’ve seen the damage that can happen when your team’s best players have friction with one another. It hurt Utah this season. It hurt Boston last season. It destroyed the Lakers back in 2013. There’s no telling what it could have done to Houston this season.
Besides, we know that as bad as Westbrook has been, he’s capable of being better. Not a knockdown shooter, not even an efficient scorer, but he has done better in the past when the focus was on him. The more days he takes to shake off the rust from his knee, the more optimistic the Rockets ought to be.
The Rockets have to take the glass-half-full on this one because they don’t really have a choice otherwise.
NBA
NBA Daily: Down But Not Out, Kemba Walker Must Seize His Moment
Shane Rhodes breaks down what Kemba Walker can do to help the Celtics rebound from back-to-back losses to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
It’s been a long and winding road back into the spotlight for Kemba Walker.
In 2011 with the University of Connecticut, Walker set the world on fire as he led the Huskies on an improbable run: an 11-game stretch that culminated in a Big East title and a National Championship. Dubbed “Cardiac Kemba,” he played his best when it mattered most — and was expected to do the same in short order at the NBA level.
Of course, things don’t always go as expected. Walker was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats, now the Hornets, and, in eight seasons of futile basketball, made the postseason just twice, his efforts constantly thwarted by the poorly constructed roster around him.
But now, nearly a decade later and with a new team, Walker is once again set to take center stage in his first extended postseason trip.
And, to advance, the Boston Celtics need him to truly seize the moment and recapture some of that magic.
To his credit, Walker has had a strong postseason already — but it has become evident that the Celtics need more from him if they are to advance. In their first round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers, Walker averaged 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and was remarkable in the clutch. In their first two against the Toronto Raptors, it was more of the same: a Game 1 blowout, with a shot from Walker to slam the door on Game 2.
However, Game 3 ended in arguably the most demoralizing way possible. Game 4, meanwhile, was just plain ugly for everyone, Walker included.
Boston is now faced with a best-of-three set against the defending champion Raptors, with a pivotal, must-win Game 5 on the horizon. Luckily for the Celtics, the key to victory isn’t some critique buried in the game film or lost in Toronto’s smothering defense.
In fact, it’s staring right at them; this may be Jayson Tatum’s team — and he has certainly led the way this postseason — but it’ll be up to Walker to push the team beyond Toronto and across the series’ finish line.
But what could Walker do to turn the tide? It’s simple: hunt for his shot and assert himself in Boston’s offense.
Walker can’t be faulted for deferring to Tatum when they share the floor. Who could? The third-year wing has proven himself a bonafide star, one certainly worthy of deferring to in most instances. That said, it’s hard to argue against the fact that, when Walker is getting his shot off, the Celtics are just a better team.
In the 26 games this season (regular and post) in which Walker either didn’t play or had fewer than 10 field goal attempts, the Celtics sat at a positive but uninspiring 16-10.
But when he took 10 or more shots? That 16-10 record skyrocketed to 40-16, good for a nearly 60-win pace over a regular 82 game schedule.
The presence of an aggressive Walker should benefit everyone, not just his own personal box score. Walker can leverage his shot to keep defenses honest against Tatum, who has been consistently doubled by Raptor defenders, and open up more space for Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward (upon his return from an ankle injury suffered against the 76ers) and others to make plays off the ball. Unless the goal is to watch the offense nosedive on a regular basis, it is imperative that Walker, as the only player outside of Tatum that can generate his own shot on a consistent basis, stays aggressive during those periods when Tatum is on the bench. Doubly so when Brown and or Hayward join him on the sideline.
For those that haven’t been paying attention, none of that is what happened in Game 4. In what was, by far, Boston’s worst game of the postseason, Walker launched just nine shots in over 40 minutes, a fact he deemed “unacceptable” before he vowed to be more aggressive going forward.
Of course, Walker can take that mentality and apply it to the other side of the ball, too.
Marcus Smart is the team’s defensive poster child. But Walker has proven an invaluable, if not unheralded, defender in his own right. Despite his 6-foot stature, the diminutive point guard has lightning-quick hands and has shown a willingness to take a charge — Walker was seventh (18) in the regular season in charges draw, while he is fourth (4) so far this postseason — or dive onto the floor for the loose ball.
Walker is willing to put his body on the line if it puts the Celtics in the best position to win the game — that type of effort, that resilience is contagious. And if he can continue to put forth an impressive effort on that end, it might just give Boston an advantage in what should prove a chippy final three games to the series.
Had Hayward not severely sprained his ankle in the first round, we would be looking at a much different series between Boston and Toronto — the onus of their success at this critical juncture certainly wouldn’t have fallen solely on Walker’s shoulders.
But Hayward isn’t here, while Tatum and Brown can only do so much on their own. For now, it is up to Walker to be that difference-maker that the Celtics so desperately need — and this series may just prove his defining moment. If he can reach out and grab it, “Cardiac Kemba” could push the Celtics to a whole new level.
NBA
Looking Toward The Draft: Shooting Guards
Basketball Insiders continues its series on the 2020 NBA Draft.
This year’s NBA draft is going to be a draft like no other. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person draft workouts and there will be a virtual combine. Teams are really going to have to rely on their scouting staff and what they saw in college, etc.
The 2020 NBA Draft class has been penned by some as being a bit underwhelming with no real clear cut star players. That doesn’t mean there aren’t players with the potential to be solid NBA contributors and some even All-Star caliber.
We’ve started examining the 2020 draft class by position, and we began yesterday with the point guards. We moving on the shooting guards and it’s looking like a decent group with a couple of potential sleeper picks.
I’ll start by taking a look at the players who are widely considered to be sure-fire NBA prospects and then examine a few shooting guards who might not be getting much pre-draft hype but certainly have the talent and skill to develop into solid NBA rotation players.
Anthony Edwards, Georgia – 19 years old
Edwards is considered by many to be one of, if not the most NBA ready of his draft class. He’s a big guard with good mobility. He can handle the ball, he has great athleticism and he can attack off the dribble.
He didn’t have a great shooting year in his lone season at Georgia, he only shot 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from the three-point line. But his shooting is something that can be worked on and improved once he hits the league.
In the NBA, he probably won’t have the ball in his hands as much as he did in high school and college. An improved shooting game would certainly help in that regard. But he’ll get his opportunities with the ball in his hands and his ability to score was unparalleled this past NCAA season.
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky – 19 years old
Maxey is a player who has seen his name rise and fall on draft boards. He’s been projected to go anywhere from the lottery to later first-round. Maxey is interesting in that he’s been labeled as both a point guard and a shooting guard.
He did average 4.3 assists during his one season at Kentucky, and he has looked comfortable with the ball in his hands. He isn’t a true point guard in that sense which is why he might be better off as the ball-handler for a team’s second unit if NBA teams want him to play point guard full-time.
But like a shooting guard, he’s a prolific scorer who can shoot from a distance even if his college percentages didn’t quite reflect that. He can get to the rim and he has a nice little floater. He’s a tough player and has the tools to be a solid defensive player at the next level.
Josh Green, Arizona – 19 years old
Green is another player who is projected to go in the late lottery to mid-first round. The main skill-set that he brings to the table is his defense. That was an area he excelled in during his one year at Arizona and good defense translates well to the NBA level.
He’s also a very good shooter. He shot well from the three-point in college and in today’s NBA, shooting is certainly a premium and a must-have skill for wing players. That’s something that should also translate to the next level.
Green’s overall projection in the league is of a solid 3&D type player off a team’s bench. He has some trouble finishing at the rim in traffic but certainly has the potential to be a perennial rotation guy in the NBA.
R.J. Hampton, New Zealand – 19 years old
Hampton is yet another player whose draft projections are all over the place. Most of this is probably due to the fact that in-person workouts are not permitted and teams are pretty much relying on a player’s college footage, or in Hampton’s case, his NZ footage.
Hampton excels in transition. He’s long and athletic and can get out on the break. He can handle the ball in transition off a defensive board and go coast to coast all the way to the rim. He has great speed and can beat his defender off the dribble on his way to the rim.
He showed an ability to make plays with the ball in his hand while recognizing the defensive coverage, and that’s something he’ll need in order to make an impact at the NBA level. His shooting will also need to improve as he likely won’t have easy lanes to the rim in the NBA.
Potential Sleepers
Cassius Stanley, Duke – 21 years old
Stanley is a player who a lot of mock drafts have going in the second round but could end up having a better career than a lot of players picked before him. He is one of the most explosive athletes in the draft, but his game his much more than that.
He’s comfortable with the ball in his hands and he has a strong slashing game. He can get to the rim and can certainly finish in traffic. He can also shoot the ball; he shot 36 percent from the three-point line during his lone season at Duke.
He’s unfairly gotten a rep as being only a highlight dunker and he’s someone who could’ve really benefitted from having a true combine and workouts. Nonetheless, he has a solid skill-set that should translate to the NBA and some teams would be wise to take a flier on him.
Desmond Bane, TCU – 22 years old
There’s one thing Bane has working against him that seems to hinder a lot of draft prospects, and that’s his age. He’s a four-year senior and those players tend not to go very high on draft night. That said, teams would be wise to do their homework on Bane.
He tested the draft waters a year ago, and participated in the Pro Basketball Combine, but opted to return to school. He finished his senior year as one of the best three-point shooters in the country. That’s a skill that will certainly translate for the NBA. He is a strong catch and shoot player and he is a passable defender; a 3&D type prospect.
He isn’t projected to go very high in the draft, so some team is definitely going to get a potential steal of a player. He’s the type of guy who is overlooked and passed on and ends up having one of those solid careers where he just lasts in the league for years because he’s good at what he does and plays his role.
Sam Merrill, Utah State – 24 years old
Another older player who spent four years in college, for some reason that seems to hurt players draft stock although they tend to be much more fundamentally polished and NBA ready. A lot of draft boards didn’t even have Merrill getting drafted, but he’s appeared to have worked his way into the bottom of the second round on some.
He’s an elite shooter, one of the best in the nation. He can shoot off the dribble, he can move without the ball and come off screens, he’s a great catch and shoot player too. He can handle the ball as well and he was effective in the pick and roll as a ball-handler.
Merrill is another type of player who gets passed over and ends up having a longer career than many players pick ahead of him. There’s a high chance he might not even get drafted, and then some team can scoop up a potential steal as an undrafted free agent.
Honorable Mentions:
Jahmi’us Ramsey – Texas Tech
Tyler Bey – Colorado
Nate Hinton – Houston
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Immanuel Quickley – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Edwards is probably the only one of this group that could possibly turn out to be a franchise-changing talent – but again, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some NBA level contributors among this group. Even if it is projected as a weaker draft, teams still need to fill out their rosters. As mentioned before, this draft in particular is going to require teams to really do their homework and it’ll really separate the elite front offices from all the rest.