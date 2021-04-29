NBA
NBA AM: Now What? – Houston Rockets Edition
As the season comes down to an end, it’s time for the Rockets to look back and evaluate their situation. Where will their rebuild take them next? It all remains to be seen, but time is on their side.
There comes a time where an organization has to take a step back and analyze the things they’ve done right and wrong while keeping outside factors in mind. For this series of Now What? for Basketball Insiders, the Houston Rockets will be broken down to see what they have going for them heading into the final few weeks of the season, and what has held them back as an organization. While the Rockets have been a perennial contender for some time now, the departure of their franchise player, James Harden, has sparked a complete rebuild in Houston. What do the Rockets have to do to get back into contender form?
Strengths
The Rockets already have a budding star on their team in Christian Wood. Wood has been having a breakout season for the Rockets averaging 21 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in his first season as a full-time starter. His breakout didn’t come as much of a surprise to those who have watched his games before as he showed many glimpses at his potential with the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans in limited minutes. Wood can serve as the leader of the group as the team rebuilds and looks to add more youth to the roster.
Along with Wood, the team has rookies Jae’ Sean Tate and Kenyon Martin Jr. who have both shown they have the potential to be great NBA players. Tate has been very impressive, to say the least, as he has been one of the top rookies across the NBA this year. To put his season into perspective, take a look at this statistic put out by Alykhan Bijani, an NBA Insider for the Athletic: “Tate has 672 points, 324 rebounds, 141 assists, 78 steals, 34 blocks, and 48 3-pointers made this season…the only other rookie to have posted those numbers through the first 61 games of a season was LeBron James in 2003-04.” To be compared to one of the best players of all time is pretty good for a rookie. While he may be an older rookie at 25 years old, he has shown that he can be a great NBA player soon.
Time is the Rockets’ best friend as there is no reason for the organization to try to rush itself back to its winning ways. The Rockets were one of the NBA’s best teams for years with James Harden, and while they may not have been able to get that elusive NBA Finals Appearance and Championship, that shouldn’t downplay just how good they were. They were one game away from defeating the Golden State Warriors juggernaut if it weren’t for one very bad shooting night from three-point range. With the past success in mind, the team needs to take this time to use its high draft picks on the right players and devoting time to developing them. If the season were to end today, the Rockets would be the odds-on favorite to win the NBA Draft lottery and the chance to get a franchise-changing player in Cade Cunningham. Along with their pick, the Rockets will likely have the Milwaukee Bucks pick via a swap, and the TrailBlazers first-rounder as well. It will be up to management and the scouting department to see how where they go with these picks, but they will have multiple opportunities to pick high-upside players in this year’s draft.
Weaknesses
The city of Houston has lost all of its firepower in the sports world and has been desecrated as a desired destination for free agents. The Houston Texans have almost effectively killed the city of Houston as a sports city with the mismanagement of their team and its best players. Then add in the huge cheating scandal that transpired in the MLB led by the Houston Astros This doesn’t necessarily apply to the Rockets, but it does affect how they are viewed nationwide as people have begun to question Houston’s authenticity as a city known for its sports teams.
While head coach Stephen Silas has been a highly thought of name in NBA circles, his track record as a head coach doesn’t reflect him very well. In his first season as a head coach, he had to deal with all of the drama surrounding James Harden and had to attempt to coach a team to winning basketball without much firepower. Silas may be a great head coach, but the numbers just aren’t there for him. Will the Rockets give him time to develop and implement a culture with the team? Or will they send him packing after finishing the season with a horrible record? It remains to be seen, but it is possible.
Opportunities
The biggest opportunity available to the Rockets shortly is the lottery pick they possess in this year’s draft. While they are the favorite to obtain the #1 overall pick, the ping pong balls can change things up, but with the way the draft is shaping up this year, any of the top four or five guys could be franchise-altering talents. Any pick of the group of Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, and even Jonathan Kuminga could turn out to be an NBA superstar. All of these players have All-Star potentials and higher floors than the average player, so the Rockets must make the best pick. Since the team already has Wood and Tate at the four and five spots, it would make sense for them to look for a guard or small forward in the draft. Cunningham would be the homerun pick for sure, but an electric scorer like Jalen Green would be a great pick as well. The only way for the Rockets to fumble this situation would be due to an unfortunate bounce of some ping pong balls. Yeah, it’s not an ideal way to depend on the future of your billion-dollar franchise.
In a rebuild, acquiring assets and loading the team up with youth is a great strategy as a team attempts to bring itself back to prominence. For the Rockets, they have some young players who will contribute even more in the future, but they also have the tradeable veterans to acquire even more assets. The Danny Ainge philosophy. According to Spotrac, the Rockets have John Wall under contract through the 2021-22 season with a player option for 2022-23, with Eric Gordon also under contract until 2024. Both of these veterans still have great basketball left in the tank, but they aren’t ideal fits with a team that is trying to rebuild and find its identity. It shouldn’t be hard to find a team looking to add either of the two to their roster, but the money owed to both players, specifically Wall could make it difficult to swing a trade. Anyways, the opportunity is arising for the Rockets to part ways with these vets and go into a full-blown rebuild around a younger nucleus.
Threats
A toxic culture was evident in the Rockets organization when James Harden so desperately wanted out. While there hasn’t been any evidence that this will carry over into the new regime, it should still be a focal point for the team to avoid moving forward. A winning team is built on a positive culture where expectations are clear and everyone’s role is understood. Without a known core of untouchable players on the team, this could be a bit difficult for them to achieve, but if they wish to ace the rebuild, it should be something they work on improving.
Getting too greedy is another threat to the team’s future success. A complete rebuild takes time to accomplish and if it’s rushed, it could lead to very bad results. The Rockets don’t want to be a mediocre franchise, they want to be a contender again. With a lost season in the wind, they have the opportunity to change the direction of their franchise in this year’s draft. If they for some reason didn’t trust the draft lottery they have the most valuable asset for trades in the league outside of a player like Zion Williamson, so if they mess this up, it would be an astronomical fail, but it’s possible.
The Rockets aren’t the team they were heading into the last offseason. The trades of Russell Westbrook and James Harden along with the departure of legendary executive Daryl Morey made this evident pretty quickly. Even though the team has lost its once irreplaceable pieces, there’s always a way to get back to prominence, but it is going to take time. Don’t expect the Rockets to be a great team anytime soon. If they can ace this offseason and the one after it though, they might once again be a well-respected team around the league. For now, sit back and enjoy the rebuild as things continue to unfold in Houston.
Under The Radar Rookies Who Have Impressed
Ariel Pacheco takes a look at which rookies have flown under the radar this season, flashing their potential in limited roles and minutes.
Teams are constantly looking for under-the-radar guys who fall in the draft for whatever reason. They often aren’t expected to immediately contribute, but every year there are guys who are selected well past the lottery who impress. A lot of these rookies happen to be playing on bad teams, meaning they don’t receive as much notoriety as some other rookies.
Here are five guys who have flown under the radar this season, showing potential and producing when given the opportunity even in limited minutes.
Malachi Flynn – Toronto Raptors
Flynn didn’t play much to start the season. Even with that said, he showed flashes of his potential in the preseason. His stellar play of late isn’t as surprising as the other names on the list, as many expected Flynn would be able to contribute at the NBA level. However, with extended playing time, Flynn has begun to really showcase his talent.
In the month of April, Flynn is averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He also happens to be shooting 40.3 percent from three on nearly 5 attempts a game. Flynn is showing an ability to hit tough shots and create for himself and others. It helps he has two All-Star caliber point guards to learn from in Kyle Lowry and Fred Vanvleet ahead of him. The Raptors have to be excited with Flynn, who was the 29th selection in the first round.
Jaden McDaniels – Minnesota Timberwolves
McDaniels was selected one pick before Flynn and has flashed serious potential as a 3-and-D wing. He has shown an ability to switch 1-5 defensively, which bodes well for his NBA future. His defense may be his best skill to date and should keep him in Minnesota’s long-term plans. He’s still raw in some aspects, but that’s expected from someone who was selected at 28th overall.
McDaniels has shown that he’s capable of knocking down three-pointers as well. He’s shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc and a nice-looking stroke. The Raptors have to be satisfied with McDaniels who they acquired in a draft night trade. In theory, he slots in nicely with a team starving for defenders alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Chuma Okeke – Orlando Magic
Okeke isn’t a typical rookie. He was drafted in 2019 with the 16th pick but missed the entire season due to a torn ACL, which gave him a season on the sidelines. Okeke’s stats don’t jump off the page but he has shown signs of potential being a productive NBA player. He’s shown some defensive potential, scoring ability and even some passing chops.
The Magic’s trade of Nikola Vucevic signaled that they were going full rebuild and focusing on developing their younger guys. Okeke is one guy who has and will continue to benefit from the extra touches. His development this season has been fun to watch and it seems as though the Magic hit on this pick even if they had to wait a full season to find that out.
Naji Marshall – New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans are filled with young talent from top to bottom, even if their performance this season hasn’t been reflective of that. They signed guard/wing Naji Marshall to a two-way contract after he went undrafted. He’s only appeared in 22 games this season, but he has flashed some 3-and-D potential. He got his chance after injuries hampered the Pelicans roster, but has continued to hold a spot in the rotation due to his performance.
The Pelicans have been starved of shooting and Marshall has helped some, shooting 34 percent from three. He has consistently made the right defensive rotations for a team that has needed it. It’s always difficult being a guy on a two-way contract, but Marshall has made the most of it. His coach Stan Van Gundy has sung his praises.
Kenyon Martin Jr. – Houston Rockets
Martin has gone under the radar due to playing in Houston, one of the league’s worst teams. However, he’s been one of the most fun defensive rookies to watch. He has multiple highlight blocks due to his vertical leap. He’s blocked Rudy Gobert and Kristaps Porzingis’ dunk attempts as a 6’6 guard. He covers a ton of ground on that end.
Martin is more than just a highlight reel. The numbers aren’t spectacular, but he has tons of defensive potential along with some intriguing passing skills. His offensive game is still a work in progress; his shooting ability in particular. He does happen to have a high motor and it isn’t difficult to see a role for him in the future. He was the 52nd overall pick in this past year’s draft. With some more time to develop, the Rockets could potentially have a really great defensive player.
Every rookie class has guys who fly under the radar for a variety of different reasons. These rookies have shown flashes of being rotational NBA players.
Now What? The Orlando Magic
Bobby Krivitsky examines what’s next for the Orlando Magic, who, at the trade deadline, moved on from a core group of players who led them to two consecutive trips to the postseason in hopes of launching a more successful rebuild.
After two consecutive years of being the seventh or eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and quickly exiting the playoffs after an uncompetitive first-round series, the Orlando Magic broke up the core of those teams at this year’s trade deadline.
Gone are stalwarts like Nikola Vucevic, who became a two-time All-Star during his time in Orlando. The same goes for Aaron Gordon, a former fourth overall pick, who, for as valuable a role as he occupies, never developed into the player the Magic were hoping for when they drafted him. And while Evan Fournier’s game blossomed in Orlando, developing into one of the team’s leading scorers, at the deadline, the Magic moved on from him as well.
As difficult a decision as that may have been, doing so increased the odds of Orlando securing one of the top picks in this year’s draft. Since the trade deadline, the Magic are 3-14 with the second-worst record in the NBA. That has them on pace to be one of the three teams with the highest odds of getting the top pick in this year’s draft. Even if they don’t win the Cade Cunningham sweepstakes, they’d have a 52.1 percent chance of getting a top-four selection. Doing so would put them in a position to take one of this year’s other tantalizing top prospects, such as Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley, or Jonathan Kuminga.
The moves the Magic made at the deadline have also improved the outlook on their future cap sheets. After this season, Vucevic still has two more years left on his deal at over $20 million each. Gordon’s owed $16.4 million next season and, after that, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent who won’t come cheap. Al-Farouq Aminu, who went to the Chicago Bulls with Vucevic, is scheduled to make $10.2 million next season. Sure, Gary Harris Jr., who Orlando acquired in the deal that sent Gordon to the Denver Nuggets, is on the Magic’s books for $20.5 million next season, but it remains true that the moves they made have cleared future cap space that can aid their rebuilding efforts.
The third feat the Magic accomplished at the trade deadline was acquiring multiple young players the franchise finds intriguing. Wendell Carter Jr. was selected one pick after Mo Bamba in 2018 and began his career by displaying the two-way impact that made the former Duke Blue Devil one of the top centers in his draft class. However, thanks in part due to injuries, Carter’s career has gotten off track. Still, he turned 22-years-old this month and he’s under contract for next season, giving the Magic more than merely a brief opportunity to see if they can help him grow into their center of the future. Carter’s presence could also light a spark under Bamba.
Then, there’s R.J. Hampton. After playing 25 games with the Nuggets, the 24th overall pick in this year’s draft has nearly matched that figure since relocating to Orlando. In his 16 games with the Magic, Hampton’s averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and nearly a steal per game while shooting 50 percent from inside the arc on 5.9 two-point attempts per game. He’s come off the bench in all but one game for Orlando and that figures to be the case next season. But given his first-step quickness and body control, as a raw talent who turned 20 in February, he offers intriguing upside, especially if he ever turns into a shooter defenders have to respect from beyond the arc.
Like with Carter and Bamba, Hampton’s competing for minutes with a fellow first-round pick from his draft class in Cole Anthony. The former North Carolina Tar Heel’s struggling to find his shooting touch in his first NBA season, connecting on just 31.7 percent of his three-point attempts and 39 percent of all of his field goals. Still, he’s found ways to average nearly 12 points per game while also contributing 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists. While Anthony’s started the majority of the games he’s played in, he may ultimately prove more valuable coming off the bench. The Magic don’t have to choose between Hampton and Anthony this offseason but, if neither player improves from beyond the arc or seizes control of a starting spot in Orlando’s backcourt, the Magic will probably be better off trading one of them.
Then there’s the case of Markelle Fultz. On the eve of the regular season, the Magic signed him to a three-year $50 million contract. The hope was that his growth would combine with the team’s continuity to push them higher up the standings this season. The boost Orlando’s offense got from his court vision and playmaking were reasons to be optimistic about that coming to fruition. However, eight games into the 2020-21 campaign, Fultz tore the ACL in his left knee, bringing an abrupt end to his second season with the Magic. Fultz turns 23 in May, so time is on his side, but he’s only played in 121 games the last four seasons, excluding exhibition and Summer League contests. Even with his innate feel for the game, missing that much time during critical years in his development will make it hard for him to live up to his new contract.
Injuries have also plagued Jonathan Isaac. Since Orlando made him the sixth pick in the 2017 draft, he’s missed 162 regular-season games and played in 136. When Isaac’s on the floor, he can be an elite defender with the versatility to switch in most instances. But because he’s been more likely to be in street clothes than in uniform, Isaac remains raw offensively. He shot 34 percent from beyond the arc last season. If he can become a reliable spot-up shooter who can space the floor and work as a dynamic pick-and-roll partner who can produce points diving to the rim and popping behind the three-point line, he’ll provide considerable value on both ends. That’s a development that would make him a foundational building block for the Magic moving forward.
Another promising prospect in Orlando’s frontcourt is Chuma Okeke. He sat out last season while recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in college, but the rookie forward’s demonstrating more of an offensive feel for the game than the majority of the Magic’s first-round picks of the last decade. Like Isaac, Okeke’s best suited to play the four, but as long as the former’s healthy next season, Orlando will be able to see how effectively they play alongside each other. Isaac’s defensive versatility and Okeke’s ability to make the game easier for his teammates offensively could allow them to work well together.
As the Magic embark on their rebuild, they’re going to need veteran leaders to help guide the team’s younger players. That’s why it’s in their best interest to re-sign Terrence Ross. He’s spent five seasons in Orlando and helped them end a six-year playoff drought. However, he’s still an effective scorer who can produce points in bunches, so he may not want to stick around for a rebuild.
The Magic’s rebuild began at the trade deadline and the draft is of critical importance to their future outlook. Luckily, they’re in a position to get a top prospect. Unfortunately for them, there are too many instances where that hasn’t worked out. But they moved on from a core group of players who were beloved by their fans and could get counted on to reach the postseason so they could reinvigorate the franchise and build a team that can go further in the playoffs. To accomplish that, it’s paramount they draft based on who’s the best player available rather than emphasizing who fits in with their current roster. They don’t have anyone who’s established themselves as a foundational player.
Lastly, the Magic need to ask themselves how far removed they are from becoming an attractive destination to marquee free agents. It’s happened in the past with Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. And they nearly landed Tim Duncan. They’re in a warm climate and there’s no state income tax, top-tier free agents have taken their talents to Orlando before and it can happen again. For that to happen, the culture needs to be appealing, they’ll need promising players and it may require having the necessary cap space to bring in a star tandem. They can accomplish each of those tasks and the moves they made at the deadline are a step in that direction. But it’s much easier to tear something down. Now, it’s time for the most challenging parts of launching a rebuild that’s more successful than what they’ve done the last two years.
The Noise Teams: Eastern Conference
The Eastern Conference is loaded with talent among the top three teams. While there is a clear separation between them and the rest of the pack, there are a few teams that could upset the applecart. These are the Noise Teams that nobody wants to face once the playoffs begin.
Three teams in the Eastern Conference are expected to compete for a spot in the NBA Finals. The Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are clearly head-and-shoulders above the next tier of teams in the East. Still, those organizations are not going to just lay down and concede defeat.
Last year the Miami HEAT entered the playoffs as the fifth-seeded team in the conference. That was just a number to Miami. They defeated three higher-seeded teams on their way to the Finals, including a 4-1 series beat down of the top-seeded Bucks. This may have been an outlier but it is proof that anything can happen in the postseason.
The last time the number one seed made it to the NBA Finals was 2016 when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in an epic seven-game series. There are several second-tier teams in the East this season that could do some serious damage in the playoffs.
There are four teams in the East right now that opposing teams do not want to face when the playoffs begin. These teams may not have the firepower to make it to the Conference Finals but they will certainly make it tough on the competition to earn their way to the next round.
Atlanta Hawks
No team has turned their season around more than the Hawks have. After a dreadful start to the season, the team battled through injuries and eventually fired their head coach. Atlanta is 20-7 under Nate McMillan and they have won 11 of their last 14 games. They have the best record in the league since March 1. One major reason why they are winning now is the return of their two biggest free agent acquisitions.
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari have spearheaded the turnaround in Atlanta. Bogdanovic, in particular, is having a career year now in his fourth season. McMillan has been using the shooting guard as either the primary or secondary ball-handler, instead of just a floor spacer. After averaging 11.2 points per game on 34 percent shooting from behind the arc in March, Bogdanovic is scoring 22.3 points per game in April and shooting 50 percent from the three-point range.
Bogdan Bogdanovic on Nate McMillan:
“He has unbelievable speeches before the game. Honestly. You should get in and hear it.” pic.twitter.com/XEa4VHqYoZ
— Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) April 26, 2021
The Hawks are still far from healthy as they prepare for their final ten games of the regular season. Trae Young and Tony Snell continue to miss time as they nurse ankle injuries. The two young talented wings in De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish are both likely to remain out until the playoffs start and Kris Dunn has yet to play a game at all this season.
John Collins has bought in and Clint Capela has produced like one of the best big men in the league on a nightly basis. Capela leads the league in rebounding and is second in Defensive RPM behind Rudy Gobert. With role players finding their niche and a deep bench that includes Lou Williams, Atlanta could be a first-round matchup nightmare should they finally reach full strength.
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte is another team that is desperately trying to get healthy. Despite being without their two top players in Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball, the Hornets continue to find ways to win games. One of the key cogs for this team has been Terry Rozier, who has been putting up career numbers across the board. The talented guard is averaging 20.6 points per game on highly efficient shooting. His scoring has also been timely, as he has been one of the most clutch players in the league this season.
As a team, the Hornets have thrived in crunch time. They have a 35.9 net rating in the clutch, per NBA.com stats. That easily ranks them at the top of the league, with the next-closest team having a 26.4 rating. Charlotte is 16-8 in games decided by five points or less, which bodes well for them in the postseason. They have had several players that have stepped up in the absence of Hayward and Ball.
Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have led the charge for this young and exciting team. Devonte’ Graham has also elevated his game in the last few weeks after a slow start to the season and ranks 12th in the league in terms of Real Plus-Minus. Jalen McDaniels has been a pleasant surprise in his second season after being drafted late in the second round. The energy of this group is infectious and they all complement each other very well.
The Hornets are currently in the mix for the Play-In Tournament with 12 games remaining on their schedule. If they can reintegrate a healthy Hayward and Ball back into the rotation, this is a team that could take a contender to the brink. James Borrego does not get enough credit for the job he has done in Charlotte, but rest assured that other coaches around the league have taken notice.
Boston Celtics
The biggest mystery of the 2020-21 season has been the Celtics. There are a million reasons as to why, but they seemingly have a different team show up every night. Jayson Tatum had a lengthy battle with COVID and both Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker have missed more than 20 games. Most of the guys on their roster have missed multiple games due to injury or health and safety protocols, but Brad Stevens refuses to use that as an excuse.
Jaylen Brown started this season on a tear, dominating on both ends of the floor. His numbers were through the roof as he was considered to be one of the early candidates for the most improved player award. While he has somewhat tapered off, he and Tatum continue to lead the way for this talented, yet confusing team.
The front office was perplexed as to why this incredible amount of talent on paper was not producing on the floor. They made some moves before the trade deadline to address some of their concerns, which included the addition of veteran guard Evan Fournier. It has been a slow transition for Fournier, who averaged 19.7 points in 26 games with the Orlando Magic this season. He has scored a total of 48 points in six games with Boston while shooting just 33 percent from beyond the arc.
The loss of Daniel Theis has hurt their defense but Robert Williams has greatly improved and Tristan Thompson appears to be getting comfortable in the lineup now with Williams out. The signing of Jabari Parker is worth the risk if he can squeeze guys like Carsen Edwards and Romeo Langford out of the rotation.
The future for this team looked promising before the season began. Boston has enough talent and playoff experience to get the train back on the tracks. They have won nine of their last 13 games and have a fairly easy remaining schedule. That should allow them to avoid the Play-In Tournament and potentially have a favorable first-round matchup.
Washington Wizards
The Wizards were left for dead in December and the basketball world waited for the franchise to trade Bradley Beal. Fast forward nearly five months and Washington finds themselves currently in the Play-In Tournament. Despite devastating injuries to Thomas Bryant and Deni Avdija, this team has forged on behind the play of their All-Star backcourt.
Russell Westbrook is often criticized for his play, but he gives it everything he has every single night. Sometimes he may try to do too much, but that is because he wants it so badly. The 32-year old guard is averaging a triple-double yet again this season. He needs just seven more to pass Oscar Robertson for the most in league history. Over the last five seasons, Westbrook is averaging 26.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 10.1 assists.
Russell Westbrook this month:
✅ 303 PTS
✅ 183 REB
✅ 165 AST
Westbrook is the first NBA player to record at least 300 points, 150 rebounds, and 150 assists in consecutive calendar months since Wilt Chamberlain in Feb. & March 1968. pic.twitter.com/yLWFuk6La1
— Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) April 26, 2021
Beal is leading the league in scoring, which is no real surprise. The nine-year veteran has always been able to score, but he has taken it to a new level with his efficiency. His play has been paramount to their winning ways. Entering last night’s wild overtime game against the San Antonio Spurs, Washington had won their last 11 games with Beal in the lineup. The overtime loss ended their eight-game winning streak but they have still won ten of their last 12 games.
Washington leads the league in pace with a 104.1 rating, which is one of the reasons why nobody wants to face this team. They are sizzling right now and if they can keep it together, they will be a tough out for anyone. Westbrook and Beal will make sure of that.