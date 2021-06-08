NBA
NBA Daily: Bogdan Bogdanovic’s Multifaceted Impact on the Atlanta Hawks
Bobby Krivitsky examines Bogdan Bogdanovic’s impact on the Atlanta Hawks, who are 31-10 with him in the lineup since he returned from a knee injury.
The Atlanta Hawks are 31-10 with Bogdan Bogdanovic in the lineup since he returned from an avulsion fracture in his right knee that sidelined him for 25 games.
Bogdanovic’s return also coincides with when Nate McMillan became the team’s interim head coach. Those two changes propelled the Hawks to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and now have Atlanta up 1-0 in a second-round series against the top-seeded team in the East, the Philadelphia 76ers.
As detailed during the first round of the playoffs, Bogdanovic has starred in his role. Against the New York Knicks, the fourth-year wing contributed 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. In his first taste of the playoffs, Bogdanovic averaged the second-most points, rebounds and assists on the Hawks while leading the team in steals.
In the series opener against the Sixers, Bogdanovic’s 21 points tied John Collins for the second-most on the team behind Trae Young’s 35-point performance. He also doled out five assists; only Young, whose spectacular play in Game 1 included dishing out 10 dimes, generated more of Atlanta’s assists than Bogdanovic.
When Young’s off the floor, the Hawks rely heavily on Bogdanovic’s ability to facilitate the offense. When those two play together, the latter capitalizes on his capability to work effectively off the ball, a role in which he can space the floor for Young and exploit a defense’s vulnerabilities off the catch.
Bogdanovic hasn’t been as potent a three-point shooter as he was during the regular season when he shot 43.8 percent from beyond the arc while taking 7.6 threes per game. Despite those figures dropping to 35.2 percent on nine long-range attempts per contest, he’s demonstrating a knack for coming through in the clutch.
“We all work for these moments,” Bogdanovic said regarding his ability to deliver for his team in crunch time following the Hawks’ Game 1 win in Philadelphia. “When you start playing basketball and watch the highlights at the end of the game, you always dream about it. I think one of the first shots you’re taking is, ‘3, 2, 1,’ and you try to make it. You live for these moments. Now it’s reality. I’m just using every single opportunity I have.”
Shortly before the start of the playoffs, in an interview with Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Hawks CEO Steve Koonin had the following to say about his expectations for the team entering the season:
“What I was hoping for was we would make the playoffs; I was excited about the play-in tournament because I think it gave you the chance to have more meaningful games going down the stretch, but I did not see us being tied for the fourth-best record in the East — not in my wildest dreams.”
Now, the Hawks have steamrolled their way past the Knicks, and they came into Philadelphia and took Game 1 against the top seed in the Eastern Conference. What happens next is a mystery, and if Joel Embiid, who had a game-high 39 points in the series opener, remains healthy, the Sixers will remain the favorite to advance to the conference finals. But Atlanta’s proving it’s not a pushover.
Young’s evolution is at the center of the Hawks’ postseason success. He entered the NBA as an elite shooter, passer and ball-handler. His growth is rooted in his ability to draw fouls — in the regular season, he averaged 8.7 free-throw attempts per game, tying Zion Williamson for the third-most in the league — and moving the ball faster.
The latter will make the prospect of joining forces with Young more appealing to stars looking to change teams. While superstars switching franchises typically take their talents to Los Angeles, Miami and New York, Atlanta is a sleeping giant starting to rise from its slumber. It’s a top-10 market, located in a warm climate and plenty capable of attracting the best players searching for a new team. The refinements to Young’s game have the Hawks better suited to capitalize on the inherent advantages of playing in Atlanta.
“To win, that’s the main goal,” Young said after the Hawks’ series-opening victory in Philadelphia. “All of the individual stuff is for the birds. I don’t even care about it. None of these guys care about it in this room. All we care about is wins. That’s what we’ve been doing and taking care of business. We just have to have that same mentality going forward. If we do that, we’ll be OK.”
That approach has served Young well. The same is true for the team as a collective. It might not lead to them hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season, but the team who does will have that same mindset. And it could produce the necessary growth for the Hawks to attract a star player who helps them win the second championship in franchise history. As optimistic as that may sound, the Hawks are currently laying the foundation that could turn what seems like a dream into a reality.
NBA
NBA Daily: From 17-32 To Playoffs, Where Do The Washington Wizards Go From Here?
With Washington’s season under wraps, Tristan Tucker evaluates the Wizards’ options moving forward and why this offseason is the most important in recent franchise history.
While it was quite the bumpy ride, the Washington Wizards clinched a playoff berth in the 2020-21 season despite starting the year at 17-32. It required big moves at the trade deadline, a 17-6 run to close out the regular season and a Play-In Tournament win but the Wizards managed to make the playoffs and steal a game from the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.
Despite the tremendous finish to the season, an ever-important question looms over the franchise — what’s next?
The first path, banking on internal growth, is the easiest for the front office to do but could leave the franchise stuck with a first-round exit ceiling for the foreseeable future. Don’t be mistaken, the Wizards’ second-half run was phenomenal. Of the team’s six losses after starting 17-32, only one was by more than four points. Three of those losses were by one point. Even more impressive is the fact that it all happened without Thomas Bryant or Deni Avdija, two key contributors for the team that went down for the season.
Washington’s front office may decide that it liked what it saw from this group and run it back. There’s no denying that the team’s center conundrum would be resolved by Bryant’s return and Avdija showed enough flashes to be a starting-caliber player on a playoff team. Add Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford’s next steps to the equation, and there’s a formidable team in the making.
“We’re young,” said Russell Westbrook. “It’s important that [the young players] understand what it’s like in the playoffs. Understand what it’s like to be in the fight. Understand what it’s like to not take nights off. And that’s a part of my job, to make sure that I’m here to make sure that that’s instilled in them… With that, we still fought through and got ourselves in the playoffs. But understanding the importance of coming back each year better…is important for our group.”
The Wizards also have the 15th overall pick in the upcoming draft, which is supposed to be one of the deepest in recent years. Pick No. 15 has a complicated history itself. In recent years, that selection has seen players like Adreian Payne, who is no longer in the league, or Troy Brown Jr., who the Wizards traded this year. On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard were 15th overall picks in the last decade; and the Wizards might land an instant contributor that could add to an already stacked young core.
But the logic of running largely the same team back is flawed for several reasons. For one, there’s no guarantee that any of the talented young players that this roster boasts will develop into a tertiary star for Washington. Hachimura is the closest thing, and he did have a dominant playoff series averaging 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.7 percent from the floor, but that’s never a given.
Furthermore, Washington’s run saw nearly every veteran player on the roster playing at their best and it still wasn’t enough to come close to upsetting the Sixers. There’s a sizable gap between the Wizards and the upper playoff teams.
For reference on why running back the same squad is a bad idea, look no further than the 2016-17 Miami HEAT. After losing franchise icon Dwyane Wade, the team started 11-30 but finished the year at 41-41 and had the ninth seed. That summer, the HEAT strapped itself with huge contracts handed out to James Johnson, Dion Waiters and Kelly Olynyk. The team proceeded to miss the playoffs the following season. While the HEAT returned to playoff form shortly thereafter, Washington doesn’t have the luxury of being a big market team.
While the Wizards have limited cap space anyways, rewarding players like Robin Lopez, Raul Neto and Ish Smith with pay raises following their strong campaigns could lead to mediocrity. Pair that with a looming rookie-scale extension for Hachimura and long-term decisions on Bryant and emerging role player Anthony Gill, and there’s a bloated cap sheet on the horizon.
And even though Washington fought admirably to get into the playoffs and the front office was aggressive in adding talent for Bradley Beal this season, it might not be enough to keep the star around much longer. In fact, Beal didn’t want to talk about the subject following the team’s first-round exit.
“I’m not even going to think about that or talk about that right now,” Beal said when asked if Washington did enough to convince him to stay. “The biggest thing for me is we battled the whole year. We didn’t start off the year the way we wanted to. It was frustrating all around for everyone… I’m very optimistic and I persevere through a lot of adversity and I think we did that as a team.
“So for me, I think we just put ourselves in the best position to win… For the most part, I was happy with that. I was excited with the fact that we competed and we gave ourselves a chance at the end of the year. We obviously still need to get better. We have a lot of room for improvement across the board. But as of now, I haven’t thought about any of that.”
Beal has given it his all for Washington over the course of his career but hasn’t exactly been rewarded for his loyalty. The additions of Westbrook and Gafford were steps in the right direction, but the front office cannot afford to be complacent this offseason. Keep in mind that both Beal and Westbrook have player options for the 2022-23 season. That means that Washington has, at most, one more season to prove to its stars that it can compete.
That means changes will be necessary this offseason, which could start with the coaching staff. There have been rumors all season about a potential Scott Brooks departure. However, the players seem to be happy to have him around.
“Man, it was amazing,” Westbrook said. “You know, Scotty has always been close to me throughout my career. To be reconnected with him was a blessing overall and this year made it a hell of a job. He did a job that I’m pretty sure people didn’t think he was able to do. He kept us together. He kept us encouraged. He kept us fighting. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for it but he deserves a lot of credit for putting us in a position to be successful… I’m so thankful to have a coach that believes and trusts in my abilities.”
Brooks seemed to be filled with nothing but pride following Washington’s 4-1 loss to the Sixers in the playoffs.
“I love it here,” Brooks said. “There’s no decision in my mind. I love it here. I’ve gotten to know Ted [Leonsis] and his family and the ownership group. And what I saw in the first three and a half years was incredible. When COVID-19 suspended play, that’s when I saw what great ownership is about. I saw firsthand, he made every decision based on our team, our employees, our people. And that is what a good organization is about… I wouldn’t want to move on. I love it here. I love this city.”
There’s also a chance that the Wizards get in on star chasing, which they absolutely have the ability to do via trade. If there’s a disgruntled star that fits with Beal and Westbrook, Washington has larger contracts for some of its role players, along with several young assets to include in potential trades. General manager Tommy Sheppard reportedly isn’t afraid to swing for the fences.
“We’ve gotta continue to add talent everywhere we can, and I think we’ve shown that I’m not afraid to take big swings,” Sheppard told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. “We’re not afraid to go out and acquire players in trades, to do whatever it takes.”
Normally, Washington wouldn’t sound like a great destination for a disgruntled star looking to win, but the franchise proved that it could with its surging second half of the regular season.
Fortunately for Washington, this season appears to be the year of the small market. Of teams left in the playoffs, five have never won the finals. Out of the three others, the most recent champion is Philly, who last won in 1983. Add to that the ability to play with two bonafide stars in Beal and Westbrook and Washington looks far more appealing than most might think.
Of the remaining teams in the NBA Playoffs, here are the last time each franchise won a championship.
76ers: 1983
Bucks: 1971
Hawks: 1958
Suns: Never
Nets: Never
Jazz: Never
Nuggets: Never
Clippers: Never#NBA #NBATwitter
— Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 6, 2021
Even if the team doesn’t swing for another star, it has multiple avenues to work and build around the edges. Players like Davis Bertans and Bryant are on tradeable contracts if need be, and more moves around the edges like the one that brought Gafford to the Wizards could be fruitful. However, making these types of moves won’t be the end-all, be-all for the team.
For most of the last two seasons, even during the playoff run, it felt like Washington’s rotation was constantly in flux. Including players that the team traded, the Wizards had roughly 18 rotation players in total. This was evident in the playoffs more than anywhere else when the team used four different starting lineups in just five games. If the Wizards hope to take a step forward, injuries permitting, this cannot happen again.
As previously stated, this looks like it might be the final opportunity for Washington to prove itself to Beal. With several critical decisions to make before the end of July, the pressure is officially on for Sheppard and the Wizards.
NBA
Leading Guards: Simmons, Young Winning in Different Ways
The two point guards in the Eastern Conference second-round matchup are vastly different. While their size and skillsets are polar opposites, their dynamic play is spearheading their championship aspirations.
Players are often compared to one another, especially when they play the same position. That typically involves players that have the same skillsets and playing styles. Those two things could not be more different between the point guards facing one another in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
The Atlanta Hawks will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, and while the spotlight will understandably be on Joel Embiid, the real focus will be on Ben Simmons and Trae Young. Despite being the floor generals, the two guards will not be defending one another in this series. That doesn’t take away the fact that their teams will go as they go, as they try to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Simmons has a clear size advantage over Young, who is ten inches shorter and a generous 180 pounds. Simmons, a three-time All-Star, was the top overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft but missed his entire rookie season nursing a foot injury. Young went fifth overall in the loaded 2018 class and has emerged as a transcendent player in the first postseason play of his career.
Both of these young players struggled on losing teams as they began their professional careers, but now they are winning when it matters most. The supporting cast surrounding them is a major reason for their success, but their play on the court has been phenomenal this season. What makes it so interesting is their contrasting styles of play.
The comparisons to Stephen Curry have always been there for Young, even during his days in college at Oklahoma. He has unlimited range, a quick first step off the ball, and has always been a threat when driving to the basket. His floaters in the paint are nearly unstoppable when he has lob threats like Clint Capela, John Collins and De’Andre Hunter.
Trae Young is the 4th player to average 25 points and 10 assists through his first 4 career playoff games. pic.twitter.com/nH8twcEjSY
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 30, 2021
Young’s skillset is a stark contrast to that of Simmons, who is at the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to shooting the basketball. The unwillingness to take perimeter shots of any kind has always been the knock on him, even before he arrived on the LSU campus. His lack of desire to even work on that part of his game has turned off many coaches, but he has shown that he doesn’t need to have a solid jumper to be effective.
Whether it is leading the fast break, setting up and running a halfcourt offense, or simply running a pick-and-roll, Simmons has been a thorn in the side of opposing defenses. His elite passing and ability to make the right decision in transition plays has vaulted the ceiling for Philadelphia’s offense. When many doubters said that he and Embiid simply could not work together, he found a way to prove them wrong.
As good as Simmons is with the ball in his hands, he actually doesn’t keep it for very long. Simmons had a 26.4 Usage Rating in the regular season, which was tied for 91st in the league. Looking at Young, his Usage Rating was a staggering 40.4 which was second in the entire league only behind Luka Doncic. Embiid (39.4) was actually closer, ranking just behind him in third. Most of Atlanta’s offense is driven through Young’s hands, and for good reason.
Despite his scoring going down this season, Young averaged career-highs in assists, free-throw shooting and overall field goal percentage. His shot attempts dropped significantly, largely because he had so many other weapons around him. Floor spacers like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter and Lou Williams have been crucial to their success on offense. Now Young is trusting them, which has paid dividends for Nate McMillan’s team.
Simmons has not seen the statistical improvement that Young has had this season, but he is miles ahead of Young on the defensive end of the floor. Known as a liability on defense, Young simply does not have the tools to even be an average defender. Simmons on the other hand is the ideal build for an elite defender. He has been just that, stopping opposing teams’ best players on a nightly basis, regardless of the position. On the perimeter or inside the paint, Simmons has demonstrated the ability to match up against anyone.
After leading the league in steals last season, Simmons has progressed even more this year under Doc Rivers. While the head coach gets the credit, it is actually assistant Dan Burke that should be getting the praise. After joining the 76ers coaching staff after 22 years with the Indiana Pacers as their defensive guru, Burke has transformed this group into arguably the league’s best defensive team.
Philadelphia had the second-best defensive rating this season because of the weapons they have on their roster. Guys like Embiid, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott and George Hill have all bought into Burke’s system. Leading the way is Simmons, who is one of the three finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. It is just another prime example of his exceptional value.
The Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalists ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vcdcTQ5o9E
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 20, 2021
In terms of on-court play translating to team success, both of these players have been exceptional. Young’s 2.22 Real Plus-Minus in the regular season ranked him 45th in the league but Simmons finished ahead of him in 17th with a 3.67 rating. They are both getting to the same destination, just taking different routes to get there.
Both of these teams are oozing with talent, from top to bottom. Each team ranks inside the top three in terms of blocks in the postseason. It is interesting to note that Philadelphia shoots the most free throws per game while Atlanta shoots the fewest of all 16 teams that made the playoffs. That being said, the Hawks rank fifth in free-throw percentage while the 76ers are 15th in that category. That is a direct reflection on these two players.
Young shot 89 percent from the free-throw line in the regular season, compared to just 61 percent for Simmons. Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks put the hack-a-Simmons strategy into play during their first-round series against Philadelphia. It worked to a certain extent, but Rivers was okay with leaving Simmons in the game. Ultimately, it worked out but it will be interesting to see if that is something that McMillan opts to duplicate in this series.
After all that, Ben Simmons averaged 14.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.2 turnovers in a 4-1 first round series victory. Sometimes, you have to zoom out.
— Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) June 3, 2021
The proverbial saying “there is more than one way to skin a cat” means there is more than one way of achieving a goal. Both Daryl Morey and Travis Schlenk deserve credit for their work this offseason. Philadelphia and Atlanta are just two examples of how to find success utilizing their talented point guards. That is not to say that one is better than the other, but only one of them will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the other goes home.
NBA
NBA Daily: Standout Role Players In the Playoffs’ Early Stages
Bobby Krivitsky shines a spotlight on five role players whose performances stand out in the early stages of the playoffs.
The playoffs are where stars build their legacy. But for the best players and the top teams to maximize their capabilities, the supporting cast has to rise to the occasion as well.
Whether it was John Paxson and Steve Kerr helping the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls complete two separate three-peats. A top-tier rotation including Rick Fox, Derek Fisher and Robert Horry, flanking Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal as they accomplished a three-peat of their own. Or Sam Cassell, Kenny Smith, Vernon Maxwell, and yes, Horry, who has seven rings, stepping up in critical moments en route to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets winning back-to-back championships, the teams that go the furthest run on more than star power.
So without further ado, here are five role players who are standing out in the early stages of the playoffs.
Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks
To put it simply, the Dallas Mavericks aren’t leading the Los Angeles Clippers two games to one without Tim Hardaway Jr.’s contributions.
In Game 1, he scored 21 points and made five of his nine threes (55.6 percent). Hardaway also had the best defensive rating and the highest net rating on the Dallas Mavericks.
In Game 2, he was even more lethal from beyond the arc, draining six of his eight three-point attempts en route to scoring 28 points. Hardaway also dished out five assists, the second-most on Dallas, behind, you guessed it, Luka Doncic, who doled out seven dimes.
Hardaway is in the final year of his contract and, per Marc Stein of the New York Times, there’s optimism within the Mavericks’ organization they can re-sign the sharpshooting wing.
Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies
Through the first two games of a series tied at one between the eighth-seed in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the top seed in the West, the Utah Jazz, Dillon Brooks is averaging 27 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and a block per contest. The fourth-year wing is taking 20 shots per game and converting them at a 57.5 percent clip. He’s also attempting 3.5 threes per contest, which is a modest amount, but he’s making 57.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Brooks also remains relentless defensively, hounding opponents with seemingly endless energy.
Brooks poured in a game-high 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Memphis’ Game 1 victory, and he contributed 23 points, combining with Ja Morant to score 70 of the Grizzlies’ 129 points in their Game 2 loss.
Getting extended minutes and being allowed to play through mistakes on a rebuilding franchise has been highly beneficial to Brooks’ development. It’s a significant reason why he’s playing the best ball of his career right now.
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks
Bogdan Bogdanovic is taking full advantage of his opportunity to participate in the playoffs for the first time in his NBA career. In the Atlanta Hawks’ Game 1 win over the New York Knicks, Bogdanovic contributed 18 points while making four of his nine threes (44.4 percent), including a game-tying triple with 55 seconds left. In 34 minutes, his plus-minus was a game-high +17.
In Game 2’s 101-92 loss, Bogdanovic struggled to find his rhythm from beyond the arc, making only two of his 13 three-point attempts, but he still managed to finish with 18 points while adding six rebounds and three assists. Bogdanovic’s defensive rating was 95.9, and his net rating of 6.8 tied Trae Young for a team-high. And in Game 3, Bogdanovic contributed 15 points and eight rebounds to help the Hawks claim a 2-1 series lead.
Dennis Schroder, Los Angeles Lakers
After averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals during the regular season, Dennis Schroder is elevating his performance in the playoffs. Through the first three games of the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round bout with the Phoenix Suns, Schroder’s producing 19.3 points and 1.7 steals per contest. The eighth-year guard is shooting 55.9 percent from the field while taking 11.3 shots, he’s converting 40 percent of the 3.3 long-range attempts he’s hoisting, and he’s getting to the foul line, averaging 6.7 free-throws per contest.
In Game 2, Schroder outscored LeBron James (by a point), scoring 24 points and providing more punch to a Lakers’ offense that got held to 90 in the series opener. He also had the best defensive rating of anyone on either team who logged more than five minutes. As a result, Schroder had the second-highest net rating on the Lakers. And in Game 3, he generated 20 points and four assists to help Los Angeles take a 2-1 lead.
Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns
It was one performance, and it came in a losing effort, but it just seemed wrong to leave Cameron Payne off this list after he had the best game of his NBA career in Game 2 between the Suns and Lakers.
With Chris Paul compromised by a shoulder injury, Payne played a season-high 33 minutes — he logged less than 13 in Game 1 — and he scored 19 points off the bench, easily topping his previous playoff-high of five. Payne was effective from beyond the arc, making three of his seven threes (42.8 percent), and was aggressive off the dribble, consistently getting into the paint, often demonstrating a deft touch with impressive scoop shots. Payne registered an offensive rating of 118.3, which topped Anthony Davis’ 114.1, and represented the second-best mark on the Suns. Out of the players on Phoenix who played more than five minutes, his 6.9 net rating was also the second-highest on the team.
Payne played a vital part in pushing the Lakers to the brink of a 2-0 deficit, which forced James and Davis to elevate their performance in the game’s final minutes. While it’s unfortunate it came in a losing effort, Payne’s career night is one of the feel-good storylines of the playoffs.