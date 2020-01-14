NBA
NBA Daily: DPOY Watch – 1/14/20
The season has officially reached its halfway point. As injuries mount and several teams’ defensive performance has vacillated, here’s where Defensive Player of the Year Watch stands.
The regular season is almost officially halfway finished.
Injuries have left several early-season mainstays on this list sidelined for varying periods of time, affecting their candidacy. Teams like the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls have already been subject to significant vacillations on defense for better, worse or both. Through it all, a handful of teams led by surefire Defensive Player of the Year contenders have further cemented their status as the stingiest defensive units in basketball.
Here’s where DPOY Watch stands as teams cross the midpoint of 2019-20.
Jonathan Isaac – Orlando Magic
Pour one out for Isaac.
The third-year forward hyperextended his left knee in a win over the Washington Wizards on New Year’s Day. Though he avoided the need for knee surgery, hopes that Isaac would be able to return in the coming months were dashed when the Magic applied for a Disabled Player Exception last week, effectively ending his season.
Orlando should be better equipped than any team in basketball to handle the loss of a multi-positional defensive monster like Isaac. But Al-Farouq Aminu is out until April at the earliest after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus, and first-round pick Chuma Okeke – another long, defensive-minded forward – is spending 2019-20 in the G-League while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in college.
Absent the wing depth that was so extensive it seemed like a problem during the preseason, the Magic could very well take the type of step back defensively without Isaac that puts their playoff expectations in jeopardy.
Odds are that Orlando’s cushion in the standings is big enough to ward off that disappointment, however. The final on-off numbers didn’t paint Isaac as the all-encompassing elixir his block and steal totals and the eye test did, either. The Magic were actually a hair stingier with him on the bench, and Isaac’s presence didn’t negatively affect opponents’ frequency or accuracy at the rim, per Cleaning the Glass.
For now, ignore that noise and focus on the unbelievable physical tools and innate instincts that Isaac brings to the floor defensively. He gets from place to place as quickly as any defender in basketball, routinely using his length and anticipation to blow up actions as a helper. Isaac’s ever-broadening shoulders suggest it’s only a matter of time until he has the strength to hold up one-on-one against oversized superstar wings, too.
Isaac may never be an objective plus offensively. But at 22, he’s already one of the most unique, versatile and disruptive defenders in the game, a status that easily makes up for his deficiencies on the other end.
Wendell Carter – Chicago Bulls
The Bulls have slid defensively after rising to a top-10 outfit just before Christmas. Their struggles on that end of late can be at least somewhat chalked up to opponents shooting better on easy shots. Chicago ranks dead last in expected effective field goal percentage based on shot location, per Cleaning the Glass, a damning indictment of its hyper-aggressive scheme.
But the Bulls’ recent defensive lapse is also no doubt a symptom of Carter’s absence. He’s missed the last four games, not including a Jan. 6 loss to the Dallas Mavericks when he suffered a high right ankle sprain early in the third quarter. Chicago is 1-3 since Carter went down, with a porous 114.2 defensive rating.
That small sample size aligns with season-long data and what the film makes clear. Carter, with long arms, quick feet and an advanced understanding of mapping the floor on defense, is the Bulls’ only interior defender suited to his team’s throwback system. His plus-5.5 net defensive rating is a team-high, while Chicago’s defensive rebounding rate and opponent free throw rate both trend steeply the wrong direction with Carter on the bench.
The Bulls’ inconsistency has been among the season’s most profound disappointments. Many expected them to make the leap to broad-scale competence in 2019-20. But no matter how Chicago’s short and long-term future unfolds, fans can take solace from the fact that Carter is already an impact defender at just 20 years old.
Just imagine how effective he could be going forward when surrounded by superior defenders too. But, for now, he is the centerpiece of a defense that helps the Bulls’ appear better than the sum of its parts.
Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz
The Jazz have won 14 of their last 15 games since a home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 9. Now 27-12, they’re tied for second in the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets after beginning the season 13-11.
History says we should have seen Utah’s midseason surge coming. Head coach Quin Snyder’s team has rebounded from disappointing starts in each of the last three seasons. The San Antonio Spurs have long received widespread credit for propping up their record by taking care of business against inferior foes, but the Jazz are their equal when it comes to beating opponents they should. Only one of their victories during this season-changing binge, for instance, has come against a team above .500.
It’s easy to assume that defense has been the source of Utah’s turnaround, but its league-best offense over the past month owns that distinction. Why does Gobert deserve mention here, then? After the numbers began waning in mid-November, the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year has once proven he’s the Jazz’s individual defensive panacea.
Utah’s defensive rating with him on the floor over the last 15 games is 101.9, six points lower than the team-wide mark. The Jazz’s defensive rating spikes all the way 118.6 when he goes to the bench, with opponents’ free throw rate and offensive rebounding rate ballooning. Most telling of his sweeping overall influence? Utah’s effective field goal percentage allowed jumps from 47.2 percent with Gobert in the game to 56.3 percent when he’s sidelined.
The Jazz have many questions to answer about re-integrating Mike Conley whenever he’s able to return from injury. Those answers will decide most how viable they are as contenders come spring. What’s already obvious, though, is that Utah’s defense will remain elite because Gobert is the exceedingly rare defender that can serve as a system on that side of the ball all by himself.
Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
5. Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics
4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
3. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
2. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Honorable Mention: Bam Adebayo, Miami HEAT; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers; P.J. Tucker, Houston Rockets; Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic; Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks; Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
NBA Daily: Trade Targets – Northwest Division
The Northwest Division has quite a few players who could alter the playoff race should they be traded before the deadline. Matt John continues Basketball Insiders’ “Trade Targets” series.
Monday morning, Jack Winter started Basketball Insiders’ newest series titled Trade Targets, where he looked at the best players that could potentially be on the trade market when the fateful Feb. 7 deadline arrives.
Today, we take a look at the Northwest Division. Before we get to it, we need to set the stage. With the exception of the Oklahoma City Thunder, every single team in the Northwest came into the season aiming to make the playoffs. Since the season began, everyone’s seasons have been pretty topsy-turvy.
Up until the last few weeks, there were red flags everywhere concerning the Utah Jazz’s season outlook. Now, there’s red alarms everywhere concerning Utah’s potential. Coming off their run to the Conference Finals, the Portland Trail Blazers’ injury-plagued roster has put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. The Minnesota Timberwolves were turning some heads early on. Then, those heads instantly turned back after a miserable December. The Denver Nuggets are the one team that’s looked like a great team from the get-go, but it’s odd that they managed to keep things afloat while Nikola Jokic got himself into game shape.
The one team that’s shown consistency has oddly been the one team that didn’t have much current aspiration to begin with — Oklahoma City. With the season entering its halfway point, teams are going to look wherever they can to add to their playoff hopes. The Northwest Division has quite a few of those.
If you’re familiar with our guys up in the Northwest, then you probably know who’s going to show up on here.
—
Let’s just get this out of the way — this is going to be very Thunder-centric because they could very well dominate the trade buzz from here on from now until the deadline. If we’re being honest, they’ve taken over the rumor mill ever since the Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul swap, so seeing their name in any new buzz shouldn’t send any shockwaves.
We should rename the Thunder, “The Oklahoma City Clash” because the title of OKC’s season right now is “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?” Even though the plan reportedly has been to trade away what they can to start fresh, they have a likable winning team on their hands.
They have all the makings of a squad who would give any contender fits in the playoffs. Yet, as much of a fun story that they’ve been, their play hasn’t deterred the front office from their original objective. Their most recent loss at the hands of the LeBron James-less and Anthony Davis-less Los Angeles Lakers served as a good reminder that they’re not going anywhere near a title.
From the looks of things, Oklahoma City is going to cut ties with all of its best players not named Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. To evaluate this fully, we have to do this in order from most expendable to least expendable. Usually, that starts with the player whose contract is the closest to expendable
Danilo Gallinari — $22,615,559
Gallinari’s return to full health is one of the stories that doesn’t get enough attention around the league. Over the years, we’ve forgotten about what he can do on the court because of both his prolonged injury history and playing for irrelevant Denver teams between Andre Iguodala’s departure and pre-Nikola Jokic.
He had quite the resurgence with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, and that’s only continued since playing for the Thunder. While Gallo has not been able to maintain the same efficiency he had in LA last season — averaging almost 20 points on 46/43/90 splits — his numbers this season, 18.3 points on 43/40/90 splits, should make him a desired asset on the market.
Plenty of teams can use a feared scorer like Gallo. His scoring abilities won’t make him an alpha dog but a very respectable secondary scorer. Teams like Toronto, Phoenix, and, for some reason, Boston, have expressed interest in Gallinari and for good reason. His ability to score from just about anywhere can make a huge difference in the playoffs.
The only qualm is the expiration date. Teams don’t usually pay top dollar for an expiring deal. As good as Gallinari is, OKC shouldn’t expect much of a haul for him since he’ll be looking for a new deal six months from now. Then again, their ship already came in from the deals they made last summer, so they won’t lose much sleep over it.
Thunder general manager Sam Presti’s best option might be just to wait it out until the summer then work out a sign-and-trade with Gallinari. That’s what Denver did back in 2017, and it got them Paul Millsap. Presti doesn’t have to get a Millsap-type to cash in on Gallo. He just has to add to an already strong foundation of assets.
Steven Adams — $25,842,697
Adams has been through it all with the Thunder. He was there when they came within inches of returning to The Finals. When they almost upset the Warriors. When they lost Kevin Durant. When Russell Westbrook had his MVP season. When Paul George came to town. When Carmelo Anthony followed. When the team bowed out in disappointing fashion. When they somewhat blew it up.
Adams has been there to witness it all.
Now, it looks like his time might be up in OKC. What’s somewhat sad about this is that Adams has been a good soldier throughout all the turmoil. He always kept his head up and did his job no matter what changes he had to go through with the Thunder. That’s one of his more subtle appeals. Adams is a presence in your locker room.
The main appeal to the New Zealander? He’s pure beef in the frontcourt. The guys clogs up the paint. Any team who needs an upgrade in the frontcourt will get its money’s worth. This season, he’s putting up a respectable 12/10, as well as putting up his usual fantastic rim protection. Adams is currently is surrendering a respectable 54.2 shooting percentage at the rim. Should he make his way to a contender, he can change the equation when defending the post.
The only teams who have been linked to Adams have been Sacramento and Atlanta. Neither team exactly fits the contender profile, but their youth movement could be a suitable change of pace for Adams, who’s only 26. It wouldn’t be the worst fate in the world, but NBA fandom would prefer to see him on a contender again.
Dennis Schroder – 15,500,000
It’s depressing that on his second team, Schroder is again playing the perfect role for him — the very overqualified backup point guard — on a team that again is facing its final days. It’s not his fault that much like how it was in Atlanta, there isn’t much use for him now in Oklahoma City.
Much attention has been given to OKC’s three-point guard lineup containing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul and Schroder. Paul and Gilgeous-Alexander get the most attention for that because one is a star veteran while another is a star on the rise. Not enough is being put on Schroder, which honestly is kind of unfair.
The three of them together are plus-29 when they share the court, which has the highest net rating among any Oklahoma City three-man lineup that has logged 200 minutes or more. If you don’t think Schroder has a lot to do with that, check out the net rating of the next five three-man lineups.
Chris Paul-Danilo Gallinari-Dennis Schroder: Plus-22.2
Chris Paul-Steven Adams-Dennis Schroder: Plus-20
Danilo Gallinari-Steven Adams-Dennis Schroder: Plus-19.5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-Steven Adams-Dennis Schroder: Plus-17.2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-Danilo Gallinari-Dennis Schroder: Plus-16.9
Seeing a pattern?
For the duration of his entire career, Schroder’s developed a reputation for being the league’s best backup point guard. On his next team, wherever that is, Schroder should slide in just fine whether if he’s starting or coming off the bench. Let’s just hope he stays there when that happens.
Chris Paul — $38,506,482
*Hot Take* Chris Paul is still an elite player.
He’s still an excellent floor general. He’s still capable of taking over games. He’s killing it from mid-range. He’s still a reliable three-point shooter. He still plays great defense. He’s no longer the very best in the league — if he was, Oklahoma City would probably keep their squad together — but his play this season has been so good that just about everyone in the league is begging for his services to be put on a contender.
It’s just the elephant in the room that’s been there since last year. As his game continues to age, his contract further plummets as an albatross. There is some draw to that, though, when you look at what he’s still able to do. He’s very available right now. Oklahoma City will do just about anything to get off his deal. As bad as that contract is, Paul has plenty of playoff experience on his belt, and he’s even proven from his time in Houston and Oklahoma City that he can adjust accordingly as his prime dwindles.
The options are limited. Only teams like Miami and Dallas have the expendable contracts to acquire Paul. Those teams have been better than advertised, yes. Are they winning a championship with their current squads? No. Does acquiring Paul change that? It’s possible. Of course then, they have to consider cap flexibility and all, which is hard to give up. This writer has also written about where he thinks CP3’s ideal team would be.
Even if he’s badly overpaid, a player with as much talent as Chris Paul can basically be had without having to exchange any valuable assets. If getting him on your team gives you a championship window, then what does it matter how much you have to pay him for the next two years?
Robert Covington — $11,301,219
The Wolves are at a crossroads right now. They could roll with this crew if they’d like. They can fight tooth and nail for a playoff spot, and maybe even get one. Doing so would make the season a success. It would probably lead to a sweep in the first round, but expectations were low coming into this season. They should be proud of themselves if they make the playoffs.
Or, they can punt on the season. Is it worth fighting that hard for such little reward that is the last playoff spot? If they decide to tank, there’s only one other team in the Western Conference that’s all but out of the playoffs right now — the Golden State Warriors. The opportunity to increase your lottery odds has never been bigger.
If they choose Option B, then Robert Covington easily becomes one of the most coveted players at the trade deadline. RoCo has one of the most desired skillsets a team vying for a championship could want. He’s an All-NBA Defense alum and has shown that he can’t be left wide open from three.
Covington’s already been in a fair amount of trade rumors. The worse Minny plays, the likelier they are to trade him because a win-now veteran like Covington doesn’t have a place on a team like that. Someone like him should be put on a team that’s fighting for more than just a playoff spot.
The upside for the Timberwolves is, because of what he does and because of how cheap his contract is, Covington should fetch some good value back. For the Timberwolves, he might be better as an asset than as a player.
Malik Beasley — $2,731,714
It’s not often you see a productive player on a rookie contract get mentioned among the more valuable trade targets. If all the buzz surrounding the Denver Nuggets and Beasley is true, then we’ve got a potential steal in the works.
After taking a leap in his third year as a pro, Beasley’s seen his minutes take somewhat of a dive this season. Going from an average of 23.2 minutes to 16.7 shouldn’t come as a welcome development for Beasley. He established himself a long-range threat last season, shooting 40.2 percent from three. While his minutes and point average have declined, Beasley’s ability to stretch the floor has not wavered, as he’s still shot 38.6 from deep on the season.
It may only get worse. Michael Porter Jr’s development is starting to get some great results. He and Beasley don’t play the same position, but as Porter gets more minutes, more players in the active rotation are going to have their minutes adjusted to make room for him. Beasley might just be the odd man out.
If that turns out to be the case, expect teams in need of a three-point shooter — or really, anyone trying to win it all — to come calling Denver. They’d be foolish to trade Beasley to a rival, so don’t be shocked if they trade him somewhere in the east if it comes to that.
He will be a restricted free agent this summer, so it’s not like the Nuggets are caught between a rock and a hard place on this one. If they trade him, it means they don’t see him as a building block going forward. If they don’t, then they clearly see value in him.
There was some temptation to put Hassan Whiteside and Kent Bazemore on this list, but at this point in time, if they were to get traded, teams that would trade for them would pull the trigger more for matching contract purposes than to acquire their talent.
The race to the championship should only get tighter as the season goes on. If trade season plays a major role in shaping up who wins the championship this season, don’t be too shocked if the players in the Northwest Division have something to do with it.
NBA Daily: Thabo Sefolosha Reflects On Longevity
Basketball Insiders’ David Yapkowitz chats with Thabo Sefolosha about defending and staying in the NBA for so long.
With the amount of talent filling the college basketball ranks every year — as well as the number of domestic-born players overseas and the foreign-born players wanting to match up against the best — NBA roster spots are constantly in flux.
Even players with guaranteed contracts are seemingly no longer assured of a roster spot each season. Heck, lottery picks have been traded after only a season or two with the team that drafted them. Although a bit more uncommon, teams have shown a willingness to eat a guaranteed salary in favor of a player who outperformed his non-guaranteed deal.
Needless to say, making an NBA roster is a grind.
Including two-way contracts, there are only 510 roster spots available with thousands upon thousands of players hoping for an opportunity. It may sound like a cliché but it really does take a lot of work and dedication to keep an NBA roster spot.
Thabo Sefolosha knows all about that.
In the midst of his 14th year in the league, he’s wary as to how tough it is to make it in the NBA. But, after all these years, Sefolosha has put in the time working on his craft as well making sure he is properly fit to compete against the world’s best players.
Even if he knows he isn’t going to play, he makes sure that he’s ready at a moment’s notice.
“I think understanding my role and trying to be as solid as possible within that role has helped,” Sefolosha told Basketball Insiders. “Other than that, making sure I’m taking care of my body and that I’m ready to go pretty much every night.”
Sefolosha’s professional career actually began long before he even set foot on an NBA court. A native of Switzerland, he began as a teenager with Tege Riviera Basket, one of the top leagues in the country. Then, Sefolosha also spent a couple of years playing in France and Italy before coming to the NBA with more mileage than the average American college player.
The Philadelphia 76ers drafted him with the 13th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Chicago Bulls. He played three seasons in Chicago, plus stops with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and now the Houston Rockets.
He’s seen his role change throughout his career — from being a starting-caliber player on a playoff contender in Oklahoma City to role player off the bench and providing second unit stability.
“It’s changed from being in the starting five to being more of a role player,” Sefolosha said. “It’s being more vocal because I have some experience. Over the course of the years, you just have to adjust and adapt. That’s been the main thing for me.”
The majority of players in the NBA were big-time stars in either high school, college, or both. They’re used to having the offense run through them and getting a lot of shots up. Once you get to a certain level, however, everyone can score. Finding a role and being able to maintain that role becomes key to keeping a roster spot.
Sefolosha has done that to perfection.
When he was playing with the Thunder, the Swiss international started ahead of James Harden, whom Oklahoma City preferred to bring off the bench, and he brought perimeter defense and three-point shooting to the lineup.
At 35 years old, he remains a useful defensive player on the wing. Still being able to match up with some of the top scorers in the league was a large factor in the Rockets signing him. With the Los Angeles Clippers’ acquisitions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, among other franchises, an extra perimeter stopper was a necessity.
Cooler, Sefolosha is a career 35.2 percent shooter from three-point range and hitting at 34.4 percent this season. That’s down from the 43.6 percent he shot with the Jazz last year, but still enough to make defenses need to worry about him on the perimeter.
When he’s matched up against the top wing scorers in the NBA, he knows it’s going to be difficult to fully stop them. He just tries to make them work as best he can for every point they score.
“That’s how I made a name for myself and stayed in this league for as long as I have. You try to learn guys’ tendencies as best as possible,” Sefolosha told Basketball Insiders.
“Know what they like to do and make it tough on them. When you guard good players in this league, they’re going to make shots, they’re going to have decent games. You just try to make it tough on them.”
As far as how long he thinks he’ll continue to play in the NBA? He isn’t certain. What he does know is that this Rockets team is very good and most certainly a contender in the tough Western Conference. Sefolosha, ultimately, feels as if he has a shot at a ring and that’s what he’s focused on at the moment.
“I’m not sure. I feel blessed to be here and happy to be able to go for this long. I’m definitely taking it season-by-season and even game-by-game,” Sefolosha said.
“That’s my mindset at this point, just to enjoy it and hopefully go all the way with this team. We got a good group of guys, so we’ll see what happens.”
NBA Daily: Trade Targets – Central Division
Nothing about the NBA’s Central Division is surprising relative to preseason expectations. Its teams, broadly speaking, are exactly who we thought they were, but that hardly means there’s no intrigue in flyover country. Jack Winter starts Basketball Insiders’ Trade Targets series.
The Milwaukee Bucks are a prime championship threat. The Indiana Pacers are solid as always. The Detroit Pistons are slowly crumbling and the Chicago Bulls are still fighting incompetence. The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, are a sad laughingstock.
Nothing about the NBA's Central Division is surprising relative to preseason expectations. Its teams, broadly speaking, are exactly who we thought they were. But that hardly means there's no intrigue in flyover country, especially as the most active days of trade season dawn.

These are the six players from the Central Division who competing teams should be looking at hardest.
These are the six players from the Central Division who competing teams should be looking at hardest.
Kevin Love – $28,942,830
Don’t read too much into Love’s heartfelt, honest apology for his behavior on either side of the New Year. It’s safe to say he would still rather play for almost any team in basketball than the Cleveland Cavaliers. Less clear is what type of deal it would take for him to find his way out of Cleveland by Feb. 7.
There’s no doubting Love’s bonafides from beyond the arc, ability to punish smaller defenders on the block or his supreme impact as a rebounder. He’s just not dynamic enough to be the hub of an elite offense, though, a reality that makes his utter lack of versatility on the other end even more debilitating than it would be otherwise. Collecting the money to match his exorbitant salary, plus the three full seasons remaining on his $120 million contract extension, are factors just as prohibitive as the on-court ramifications of any potential trade for Love, too.
The Cavaliers’ ongoing and worsening dysfunction shouldn’t make finding a deal easier. It’s no secret Love wants out, and any expectation general manager Koby Altman had of netting even one objectively attractive trade chip in exchange for the veteran big man is growing less realistic by the day. Regardless, the dual pitfalls of Love’s game in a more limited role, and the massive salary slot he’ll occupy through 2022-23 will scare off the majority of playoff teams who could use some tertiary scoring punch.
If his hometown Portland Trail Blazers stay patient during a lost season, Love seems bound to remain in Cleveland for the remainder of 2019-20. Even beyond that timeframe, it’s difficult to conjure a theoretical trade that would make sense for Love, the Cavaliers and any team bold enough to take on an injury-prone thirty-something who’s an imminent defensive liability and doubles as a salary albatross.
Andre Drummond – $27,093019
It would be in the Detroit Pistons’ overwhelming best interest if they found a way to move Drummond before the trade deadline. Blake Griffin’s increasingly fragile health status and ESPN’s recent reporting that the team has already engaged in “serious talks” with the Atlanta Hawks about a potential Drummond deal suggests his departure from the Motor City is a formality.
The Pistons are going nowhere as currently constructed, and Drummond will likely opt out of the final year of his contract this summer. Moving him is a no-brainer. The problem for Detroit is that Drummond is a borderline negative value on his existing contract and will surely command a similar starting salary in free agency to the one he’s earning this season.
Acquiring his Bird Rights would be a boon for a cash-strapped team that needs help in the middle if Drummond is a good stylistic fit. But he’s clearly miscast as anything close to a primary offensive option and lacks both the playmaking feel and shooting touch to thrive in a more defined offensive role. Drummond is a helpful defender when engaged, but hardly an interior panacea around which an entire defensive system can be built.
Where does that leave his trade prospects? If the Hawks – who should be extremely wary of pairing him with Trae Young for the long haul – don’t bite, odds are that Drummond plays out the season’s remainder with the Pistons before entering free agency, where his next destination could prove just as vexing to find.
Tristan Thompson – $18,539,130
Thompson is quietly enjoying another standout campaign after it seemed like he may fade forever into mediocrity during LeBron James’ final season in Northeast Ohio. The question isn’t whether he’d be useful for a playoff team that could use some quality depth up front, but what that suitor would be comfortable giving the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade.
His salary makes those matters tougher in a straight-up deal where he’s the centerpiece. If there’s a blockbuster potentially involving three or more teams, though, Thompson’s steep expiring contract could come in handy as a facilitator.
Wherever he may end up, Thompson’s time as a rotation player certainly isn’t over. He’s perfectly suited as a third or fourth big depending on incumbent personnel, and, at 28, isn’t declining as quickly as it appeared two years ago. It’ll be fascinating to gauge his market in free agency come July.
Myles Turner – $18,000,000
The first few weeks of 2019-20 made it seem like Turner’s days with the Indiana Pacers were numbered. He missed eight games with a sprained right ankle in early November, during which the Pacers rebounded from a dreadful start to the season by going 6-2 behind strong play from Domantas Sabonis. Widespread concerns about the viability of Indiana’s new starting tandem up front, it appeared, had already been confirmed.
Turner hasn’t done all that much individually in the interim to put those worries to rest. He’s been an abject disappointment defensively, failing to live up to the immense promise he showed last season as a rim-protector while remaining an abject weakness on the defensive glass. But his net rating next to Sabonis is up to a solid plus-6.4, which should give Kevin Pritchard enough hope that Indiana’s two-big alignment could work long-term – especially given a Victor Oladipo return from injury is officially set.
Teams will inquire about Turner regardless. Young seven-footers with shot-blocking instincts and still-burgeoning proficiency from long range don’t grow on trees, and there’s enough doubt about the ceiling of Turner and Sabonis’ partnership that the Pacers should pick up the phone. The same two-way traits, confined as they are, that attract other teams to Turner are why he’s a valuable member of Indiana’s core, though.
Unless a competing team makes Pritchard a Godfather offer, Turner will almost surely remain with the Pacers past the trade deadline. His future beyond that could still be subject to change.
Thaddeus Young – $12,900,000
Young made it clear last month that he’s unhappy with his role, and it’s fair to assume that the Chicago Bulls are almost equally unhappy with his play.
At least some justification for optimism about the Bulls leading up to the season can be chalked up to Young’s expected impact as a de facto sixth starter. Instead, he’s getting the fewest minutes since his rookie season and shooting a hideous 51.2 percent in the restricted area – dead last among bigs who take at least two shots from there. As disruptive as he remains at times defensively, the on/off data suggests Chicago wouldn’t take a major step back on that end without him.
But just because it hasn’t worked out for Young with the Bulls doesn’t mean it wouldn’t with a contender. Any team with aspirations of playing deep into spring could use the additional lineup flexibility and defensive versatility provided by his presence, and his salary – right in the sweet spot of easily-movable contracts that the league at large is currently lacking – makes him a helpful salary-matching fit in a potential blockbuster trade.
What would it take for an interested team to acquire Young? In addition to draft fodder, Chicago would probably want someone to replace him in the rotation, decreasing the odds he’s dealt. Players who can check most bigs and wings almost seamlessly are at a premium – which is also the biggest reason why Young should be chased by teams with dreams of May and June.
Derrick Rose – $7,317,074
Rose’s value to Detroit almost certainly wouldn’t be matched elsewhere. The Pistons’ offensive rating spikes by more than 10 points with him on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass, an easy team-high. With Griffin ailing, he’s their only reliable source of independent offense in the clutch.
Rose is a far cry from his MVP heyday. But with a renewed air of athletic oomph and improved shot-making from the perimeter, he’s been one of the most explosive reserves in the NBA this season – a role most any contender would be lucky for him to fill.
The contractual complications that inhibit Detroit in trade talks for Drummond don’t apply to Rose. He makes just below the league-average salary this season and is under contract at a slightly higher number through 2020-21. There will definitely be many teams interested in acquiring him. What the Pistons must decide is what they’re willing to accept from those that come calling.
As good as Rose has been in 2019-20, he’s still too big an injury risk for suitors to part with ultra-valuable assets. But if Detroit is comfortable moving him for a heavily-protected first-round pick that’s likeliest to convey to second-round compensation, don’t be surprised to see Rose donning a different jersey soon.
_
Not all of these players will be moved, and there’s even a chance that all stay put.
Love and Drummond are arguably the two biggest-name players most likely to be dealt by the deadline. It would be a minor shock if the Pacers traded Turner, and Thompson might even be a buy-out candidate. The Bulls and Pistons could decide losing Young and Rose would be pills too tough to swallow.
Nevertheless, their names will continue swirling in trade winds as Feb. 7 fast approaches.
