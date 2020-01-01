NBA
NBA Daily: Four Coaches Outperforming Expectations
Being a head coach in the NBA is a difficult proposition but Chad Smith takes a look at four coaches that have overcome adversity and outperformed expectations so far this season.
There aren’t many jobs that can match the stress and anxiety of being a head coach in the NBA. Each one of the 30 positions comes with different levels of expectations, but all of them will see a curveball or two during the grueling season. Those may come in many different forms, but four guys have stood out among the rest as we creep towards the halfway point of the regular season.
As we enter the month of January, teams and front offices now have a firm understanding of their team and what changes they may need to make. With next month’s trade deadline approaching, some teams have found themselves in an unexpected position to compete. Suddenly, the expectations change and it will be up to the coach to keep the train of momentum rolling along.
These four individuals have varying degrees of experience, yet have all found themselves in a good spot. Furthermore, they’ve all lost star players at some point and rallied the troops with success. Whether it be defensive schemes, rotation adjustments, or the players simply buying into their message, here are some game managers that fans should celebrate nearing the halfway point of the campaign.
Nate McMillan, Indiana Pacers
Now in his fourth season as the head coach in Indiana, McMillan is proving that he can win without a star player on the floor. Ever since Victor Oladipo went down with his devastating quad injury nearly one year ago, his team has continued to battle and perform very well. Today, the Pacers are once again in the mix for a top-four seed despite not having their star guard in the lineup.
The fact is: McMillan just continues to win with role players. The depth of his team is characterized and made possible by the system and the belief that he has in his guys. Several of their acquisitions this past summer have been paying off tremendously. Guys like Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday have been thriving together as a collective unit.
Having their borderline All-Star players like Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis surely helps, but these guys have missed time as well, leaving a large void for McMillan and his group. The continuity of Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday has proven to be beneficial though, as each one has stepped up in moments where they were needed. Indiana is already an extremely tough team to play, so just imagine how scary they will be when that roster is back at full strength.
Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors
So much for a championship hangover.
The Raptors may have lost Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, but they still have their head coach, who continues to impress in just his second season. Nick Nurse has proven himself on many occasions to be a fantastic in-game coach, making adjustments and incorporating different looks for the opposition. Better, in what was supposed to be a total rebuild year, has also played a major part in developing their young talent.
Pascal Siakam is obviously the big fish and, somehow, he has gotten better since winning the Most Improved Player award for last season. Fred VanVleet has made another giant step while Terence Davis and Chris Boucher have become household names in the arenas outside of Canada. Nurse has needed these guys to produce, as many of their leaders have gone down at some point this season — and they have.
Already, multiple big pieces have bounced in and out of the lineup this year from Siakam and VanVleet to the veterans like Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka. More or less, the younger players have delivered in their absence. Nurse has challenged OG Anunoby to take on the defensive stopper role with the departure of their Finals MVP from a year ago; while even Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has had his moments. Not many people thought the Raptors could win the title last season, and even fewer expected this team to thrive the way they have this year.
Still, here they are, thanks in large part to Nurse’s sustained efforts.
Rick Carlisle, Dallas Mavericks
Now in his 12th season as head coach, Carlisle has made the Mavericks one of the biggest surprises this season. The much-anticipated on-court marriage of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t reached its true potential but unlucky injuries has slowed that down. While Doncic himself has been on an MVP level this season, the same cannot be said for their versatile big man. The good news is that when Doncic missed some time with his ankle injury, Porzingis did step up.
Thankfully, then, the role players have been quite nice for Dallas, each taking their turn in the spotlight. One game, it might be Tim Hardaway Jr. hitting nine three-pointers, then Seth Curry busting out for 25 points on another night. Carlisle has found a way to consistently incorporate their other young guards like Jalen Brunson and Delon Wright, which is not easy, given their other frequent ball handlers.
Having Doncic as the primary facilitator is a major boost — but, when he was out, it made things challenging for the team. But Carlisle found ways for guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Jackson to make an impact. His work in the frontcourt has been most impressive too, as both Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber have seen their numbers skyrocket. Often overlooked as one of the brightest minds in the game, Carlisle has his team in position to fight for a top-four spot in the loaded Western Conference.
Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City Thunder
There was supposed to be a rebuild in Oklahoma City after the franchise lost their two superstar players in Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Moreover, the Thunder were supposed to sell off their pieces and start with a clean slate. Quite the opposite has taken place with Donovan truly running the show in his fifth year with the franchise. The Thunder are above .500 right now and, best of all, currently in the playoffs.
The roster isn’t oozing with talent the way it has in the past, but there are some valuable key members that are producing outside of Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams are an excellent fit with Paul, unsurprisingly, and Dennis Schroder continues to impress as Donovan utilizes his crafty three-guard lineups. Out of nowhere, Donovan has also found some useful roles for Hamidou Diallo and Darius Bazley that have them rolling right now.
There have been a lot of eyes opened around the play of this team and what they have done. They have the best record of any team in the Western Conference in the month of December. It seems that people are finally waking up and realizing that there was more than just talented players on the roster. Donovan is proving that he is a great coach, and the team is embracing him as they continue to win basketball games.
While many coaches have surpassed their aforementioned goals and expectations given injuries, adjustments or roster moves, these are the four that have stood out heading into 2020. Whether they’re making shock moves in a stacked Western Conference or staying alive without their superstar leader, coaching has never been harder and McMillan, Nurse, Carlisle and Donovan are doing some fairly remarkable jobs thus far.
NBA Daily: DPOY Watch – 12/30/19
Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert made statements last week, further cementing their assumed status as Defensive Player of the Year favorites. Jack Winter writes.
We made a commitment earlier this month to highlight players and teams who receive less due for their defensive prowess than top-tier contenders for Defensive Player of the Year. But a pair of odds-on favorites complicated things with two of the most dominant individual defensive performances of the season, warranting the in-depth analysis we pledged to give to others.
Maybe that won’t be the case going forward. As Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert proved last week, though, it’s an approach easier said than maintained.
These are the defenders who caught our eye recently, followed by your regularly-scheduled DPOY rankings.
Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers signed Al Horford last summer with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks specifically in mind. No player in basketball made life harder on the reigning MVP when matched up with him one-on-one over the past couple seasons than Horford. There’s no stopping a player of Antetokounmpo’s all-time caliber, of course, but Horford at least proved that limiting his influence on a semi-consistent basis is possible.
It turns out that Horford isn’t even his new team’s most viable defender of Antetokounmpo, though. That distinction goes to Joel Embiid, whose defensive performance in Philadelphia’s blowout victory over Milwaukee on Christmas could very well prove a deciding factor in votes he earns for Defensive Player of the Year.
Antetokounmpo won’t miss seven threes every time he faces the Sixers. His career-worst 8-of-27 shooting is an outlier. But Embiid’s combination of length, strength and mobility in short spaces frustrated Antetokounmpo to an extent as jarring as it is potentially telling.
Milwaukee will continue playing at an objectively higher level than Philadelphia over the regular season’s remainder. But it might be a tossup should these teams meet in the playoffs regardless, and Embiid’s status as the league’s preeminent Giannis-stopper is the biggest reason why.
Paul Millsap
The Denver Nuggets have slipped a bit defensively as Nikola Jokic rounds into shape on the other end. They still rank fifth in defensive rating on the season at large, but allowed 110.6 points per 100 possessions over the past two weeks, per Cleaning the Glass, a mediocre mark.
The Nuggets settling into their less surprising status as a merely above-average defensive outfit makes it all the more crucial to highlight the impact of Paul Millsap – especially because he’s missed four games this month with knee and quad injuries.
Even at 34, he remains one of the smartest and most disruptive defenders in the NBA. Denver gives up 10.6 points per 100 possessions with Millsap in the game, the biggest discrepancy in basketball among regular rotation players. It forces more turnovers, grabs more defensive rebounds and permits fewer attempts from the restricted area with him on the floor.
Millsap is almost never out of position, always looming in passing lanes with his 7-foot-2 wingspan. If there’s a loose ball around Millsap, it’s safe to say he’ll be the one to end up with it.
There are tens of NBA defenders flashier than Millsap. Jerami Grant is among them, and he’s better equipped to guard superstar wings at this point in their respective careers. But the Nuggets’ starters aren’t far stingier defensively with Millsap at power forward by accident.
His more subtle brand of effectiveness won’t garner him Defensive Player of the Year votes, or maybe even All-Defense consideration. Millsap is Denver’s most important defensive player, though, and it’s not particularly close.
Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz are surging after four losses in five games left them at a mediocre 13-11 in early December. They’re 8-1 since, a stretch that included five road games and was capped off by an impressive, comeback victory over the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Saturday night.
Utah’s improvement this month, though, hasn’t been on defense. Top-10 offense is driving its play of late, a problematic long-term development considering its come with the struggling Mike Conley nursing a nagging hamstring injury. But that’s an issue for Quin Snyder’s team to sort out upon his return.
How the Jazz are playing now is the manner in which many assumed they would be championship contenders before the season tipped off. They’re 11th in defensive rating over the past two weeks, per Cleaning the Glass, with Rudy Gobert’s sweeping impact taking a hold befitting his status as the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Utah’s defensive rating during that timeframe jumps from 102.4 to 119.7 with Gobert on the bench, a similar discrepancy owned by other starters. But it’s Gobert’s whose influence has loomed largest regardless, and not always in the most obvious ways.
Late in the Jazz’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers last week, he forced the ball from Damian Lillard’s hands to prevent a would-be game-tying three, then immediately rotated to render Carmelo Anthony’s try moot.
Gobert isn’t always so effective when sliding his feet on the perimeter. If he was, Utah would more commonly veer from its ultra-conservative pick-and-roll coverage. But Gobert has clearly taken small strides in that regard this season, progress that could pay major dividends in potential playoff matchups that exposed his defensive limitations in years past.
Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
5. Jonathan Isaac – Orlando Magic
4. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
3. Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
1. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
Honorable Mention: Bam Adebayo, Miami HEAT; Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors; Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers; Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
NBA Daily: Mike Miller And The Surprising Competence Of The Knicks
The New York Knicks have not become good, but interim head coach Mike Miller at least has them playing decently, a welcome change in Madison Square Garden. Douglas Farmer writes.
Mike Miller owes the NBA a thank you.
Two years ago, his display of competence as the New York Knicks head coach would have been met by jeers from the always-vocal New York fanbase. Now, reaching a 5-6 record in his first three weeks at the Knicks’ helm should earn Miller applause, whether it is actually offered or not.
None of this was expected for Miller, a basketball lifer with a 162-209 head coaching record in the NCAA. This was, in fact, his first season at the NBA level in any facet. After just 22 games as an assistant coach, Miller was named New York’s interim head coach when the organization fired David Fizdale.
Since that Dec. 6 change, the 55-year-old NBA coaching rookie has merely led the then 4-18 Knicks to a 5-6 record, showing a semblance of respectability not often seen by the home team on Madison Square Garden’s hardwood.
Two years ago, before the NBA flattened the lottery odds, such a burst of winning would be unquestionably damaging to the franchise’s long-term growth. Now, though, Miller’s influence does not harm the future as it distinctly develops the present.
The differences between his tenure and Fizdale’s performance to start this season are stark, many and go beyond the record.
New York’s offensive rating under Fizdale: 101.9, No. 30 in the league.
New York’s offensive rating under Miller: 107.5, No. 18 in the league since Dec. 6.
Defensive rating under Fizdale: 112.9, No. 23 in the league.
Defensive rating under Miller: 109.9, No. 19 in the league since Dec. 6.
For those not wanting to do the math, the net rating under Fizdale was a dismal -10.9, last in the league, while Miller has raised that to a competitive -2.5, No. 20 since Dec. 6.
The greatest aspects of that shift have come on offense, where Miller’s efforts have been aided by point guard Elfrid Payton — he missed 17 of the 22 games under Fizdale with a hamstring injury — but even in returning, Payton has been working as a complementary piece, coming off the bench in 7 of the Miller-coached 11 games. Whether due to Payton or primarily a result of Miller’s scheme, the Knicks now operate at a measurably faster clip and subsequently move the ball both more often and more efficiently.
|Under Fizdale
|Under Miller
|Assist %
|54.4
|56.2
|Effective FG %
|48.4
|50.0
|True Shooting %
|51.6
|53.0
|Pace
|98.59 (No. 28)
|100.46 (No. 15)
All stats via nba.com as of 12/30/2019.
New York is not beating the NBA’s best by any means, but wins against the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets evaded Fizdale, losing to the former by 21 points this season, while Miller has already notched those.
Perhaps more suggestive of sustained success, the Knicks are not getting routinely blown out anymore. Whereas Fizdale logged losses by 20 at Detroit, 21 to the Cleveland Cavaliers and 18 at Chicago all within one early November week, Miller’s first game was a one-point loss against the Indiana Pacers and a week later he coached New York to a six-point loss at Denver, notoriously one of the league’s toughest road trips.
“I think we’ve had some really good games over the last 10 games,” Miller said. “I know we’ve learned a lot. That’s what we want to do. We’re either going to win games or we’re going to learn something that helps us win a game later.”
Those losses obviously help the Knicks’ lottery hopes, but beating the Golden State Warriors (in overtime), the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards does not. That’s where Miller owes the NBA some appreciation. A few years ago, this rash of winning would have dropped New York’s lottery odds to 15.6 percent from 25 percent. Now, moving from the league’s worst team to its third-worst team does not change the Knicks’ chances at all.
The Wizards and Cavaliers are both within a game of New York in the win column, so Miller’s success could yet have an adverse effect, but even that would be minimal. The fifth-best odds in the lottery are 10.5 percent, not too far off the top three’s 14 percent.
Risking that 3.5 percent to develop the Knicks’ younger assets is a worthwhile endeavor, and that may be the most underrated part of Miller’s surge. While he has made New York’s questionable offseason signings look like a bit more tolerable trade fodder, he has also turned young pieces Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox into positive contributors.
Mike Miller is now 5-6, w/ much attention going to how he's helped Julius Randle. But how about his effect on the Knicks core pieces?
Mitchell Robinson under Fiz:
-12.5 net rating
Mitch w/ Miller:
+3.6
Knox under Fiz:
-15.3
Knox w/MM:
+2.4
RJ under Fiz:
-10.3
RJ w/MM:
-4.5
— Jonathan Macri (@JCMacriNBA) December 29, 2019
The odds remain slim the Knicks retain Miller after this season, simply given the realities of that front office, but whoever takes over next will owe him a debt of gratitude.
Not only for reversing the locker room’s direction of habitual losing, but also for bettering the roster without costing New York a draft pick.
NBA Daily: Troy Brown Jr. Seeing Increased Role in Washington
During another injury-riddled campaign for the Washington Wizards, Troy Brown Jr. has started to find some important growth at the highest level, writes David Yapkowitz.
Injuries are never something that NBA teams want to deal with, but they’re an unfortunate part of the game — ask any franchise, they’ll agree. But when NBA teams get hit with injuries, it usually opens up opportunities and playing time for other players to step up and contribute.
The Washington Wizards are currently in the midst of an injury epidemic with six players likely out for their next game — and, of course, that’s in addition to John Wall, who will miss the entire season with an Achilles injury.
Looking down the Wizards’ roster, one player who has the opportunity to really establish himself and emerge as a reliable option at this time is Troy Brown Jr. Brown has had somewhat of an inconsistent start with the Wizards and his role as a rookie last season was a bit up and down.
He spent time with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards G League affiliate while seeing limited minutes with Washington. This season, he’s bounced back and forth between being a starter and coming off the bench. In any case, he’s found himself in a different situation this season in a rather quick amount of time. It’s been a bit of an adjustment for him, especially now that he’s dealing with the wear and tear of a full 82 game season.
“Obviously, the biggest thing is my playing time. It’s the situations that I’m in, the role that I’m playing, those are the biggest things right now. I’m just taking on more responsibilities this year,” Brown told Basketball Insiders.
“Another big thing I had to learn was we play 82 games now. You’ve got to be able to move on, you’ve got to be able to play the next one. You can’t dwell on the last game for too long.”
As a rookie, Brown saw playing time in 52 games with the Wizards including 10 starts. In 14 minutes per game, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Thankfully, it seems, Brown really had the chance to develop his game during his time with the Capital City Go-Go. He only played in 11 games with Capital City but showed an ability to be a scorer and a facilitator; putting up 16.6 points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line.
In the past, NBA players often saw the G League as being something negative and a punishment to be sent down. For a new age of up-and-comers, however, the perception of the league has changed over time and Brown definitely found it to be beneficial to his development.
“I would say so just because I wasn’t getting a lot of playing time with the Wizards,” Brown said. “To be able to be on the floor and actually get some reps in, I feel like that definitely helped.”
Now that Brown is seeing regular NBA minutes, he’s had to make an adjustment to the way he’s used to playing. When he was at Oregon, he played an on-ball role and acted as a primary facilitator for the Ducks. Needless to say, playing with the ball in his hands has long been his strong suit.
But with the Wizards, he’s had to change his game a little bit. When he was moved into the starting lineup in early November, he took on more of an off-ball role by playing small forward. He admits that he’s still not quite sure about his role, but that he’s just trying to figure out how best to fit in with the team.
“I’m still trying to figure it out,” Brown told Basketball Insiders. “Right now, the biggest thing is just trying to find my spots and do whatever I can to impact the game and help the team. Right now, I’ve been trying to cut and play off-ball, things like that.”
The Wizards have two capable ball handlers in Isaiah Thomas and Bradley Beal, so it’s not all that surprising that the team has asked Brown to take more of an off-ball role. It’s a role that Otto Porter thrived in when he played off Beal and John Wall too, notably.
In any case, Brown has had a solid season thus far while he’s adjusted. He’s since moved back to the bench, but the youngster has tallied 9.4 points per game on the season while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. He’s also pulling down 5.5 rebounds and dishing out 2.3 assists, which, given the circumstances, injuries and context is an exciting development in Brown’s game.
He grew up watching both Thomas and Beal in the NBA and, for him, it’s been a pleasant experience to learn how to play off of them.
“I’m just trying to figure out when to get my shots up and stuff like that. That’s definitely one of those things that playing with [Thomas and Brad] and trying to figure that out together, that’s something that’s humbling,” Brown told Basketball Insiders. “These are guys I watched when I was younger. It makes you keep going and understand that there’s more to it than basketball.”
As the season progresses, Brown, like any developing player, has areas that he’d like to improve upon as he continues to grow his game. Offensively, he has things he’d like to work on — but the other end of the court is where he wants to make a name for himself.
“I just want to be able to hit more shots and make plays for my teammates,” Brown said. “And defensively, it’s being able to be a defensive stopper each night, especially on All-Star players.”
He’s still a work-in-progress, but if the recent contributions are any indication, the talented Brown is well on his way.