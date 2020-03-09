NBA
NBA Daily: Malik Beasley Making Minnesota Home
The Minnesota Timberwolves may not be a playoff team this year, but their future looks bright with a dynamic one-two punch. D’Angelo Russell was the headline player that they acquired, but Malik Beasley has really been thriving with his new opportunity. Chad Smith writes.
A mega 12-player trade among four teams last month was centered around Clint Capela and Robert Covington. The big man has still not been able to suit up for the Atlanta Hawks. Covington has been an exceptional fit in Houston as they experiment with their shorter lineup.
But the one player in this deal that has shined brightest in his new situation is Malik Beasley, who left a crowded backcourt in Denver.
The new shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves has been able to blossom in his first 13 games with the team. In this small sample size, Beasley is averaging nearly double the minutes that he received in Denver. His production has increased dramatically, as he is more than doubling his numbers in every relevant statistical category.
In his 41 games this season with the Denver Nuggets, Beasley averaged 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. In the 13 games since being traded, he is averaging 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists per contest. He had a 29 points last Friday in Orlando, and his effective field goal shooting has gone from 48.5 percent to now 59.5 percent. Finally, Beasley’s three-point shooting has increased from 35.9 percent to 43.6 percent with the Timberwolves.
These numbers may serve as evidence that opportunity equals production, but it is much more than that. Playing more minutes should equate to higher totals, but the percentages and the overall team play are the main factors to concentrate on. Minnesota is not punishing opponents by any stretch of the imagination, but they have been playing solid basketball all while missing their best player.
Karl-Anthony Towns has only been able to play in 35 games so far this season, as he continues to recover from a fractured wrist he suffered two weeks ago. The team announced recently that he will be re-evaluated in two more weeks. The two-time All-Star has been unstoppable when he does play, averaging 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists on the season. Towns is under contract through the 2023-24 season, and now has his best friend alongside him.
The deal to acquire D’Angelo Russell was multi-faceted. The front office was able to land a cornerstone All-Star point guard to pair with their franchise big man. They were the top two players taken in the 2015 draft and have become extremely close friends. Keeping Towns happy was a major aspect of this deal.
The third benefit of making this trade was being able to move on from the highly-paid and inconsistent Andrew Wiggins. For whatever reason, it just never worked out and both sides were finally able to move on. Another overlooked aspect of this particular trade was that the Timberwolves also obtained a first-round draft pick from Brooklyn, through Atlanta.
Using that pick to fill out their roster will be one component that management will need to hit on this summer. The continued development of rookie Jarrett Culver and sophomore swingman Josh Okogie is important, but being able to retain Beasley should also be a priority as he enters free agency for the first time once the season concludes.
A young and dynamic core of Towns, Russell, Beasley, Culver, and Okogie should not be overlooked. Both Towns and Russell have been in and out all season, in what is essentially a throw-away year for each of them. With a focus on next season and making sure they are fully healthy, Minnesota has a chance to build something special.
On paper, this group appears to fit together very well. They are a very young team, as their core five players are all 24 years old or younger. In fact, there is only one player on their entire roster (James Johnson) with more than four years of experience.
Beasley is used to being a third or fourth option on offense, having played a similar role in Denver. While he is a solid marksman as a spot-up shooter, he has excellent timing and knows exactly when and where to cut. Culver is a big body that is capable of finishing at the rim and Okogie has shown the ability to play multiple roles over the course of his career.
All of these, of course, will be secondary actions to the pick-and-roll element that should be one of the most lethal in the league. Russell is capable of getting to the rim whenever he wants to and is an elite shooter from the perimeter. Towns’ ability to roll or pop out will wreak havoc on the opposition. Even if the defense tries to take one of them away, both players are exceptional isolation players that will either create a shot for themselves or an open teammate.
The real key to future success for the Wolves is not a player on their roster, but the man leading them. Ryan Saunders has a 36-67 career record as a head coach. After being named the interim head coach 15 months ago, he has not been able to show that he is undoubtedly the right man for the job. He has a decade of experience as an assistant coach, but unless he can put his fingerprint on this team, this writer believes he could be on the hot seat.
Minnesota’s biggest concern should be on defense, where they rank 27th in the league. They have a top-10 offense and are one of the top teams in terms of pace of play. They rank last among all teams in fan attendance, but that shouldn’t be a major surprise given their record over the past two seasons. Adding a talented player like Russell will help, as there will be plenty of highlight plays in the coming years.
Fans should be excited for the potential of their new one-two punch, as long as they are on the floor together. They should also be hoping that Gersson Rosas, Wolves president of basketball operations, is able to keep Beasley around as he will play a major role there alongside those two. The proof is in the pudding as he continues to flourish in his new environment.
Whether or not the Wolves are already a playoff team next season is up for debate. What shouldn’t be is the fact that Minnesota got a major steal in that monster 12-player deal.
NBA Daily: Jonas Valanciunas Keeping Post Play Relevant
David Yapkowitz speaks with Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas about stepping up with key injuries to the team and the traditional big man’s role in the current version of the NBA.
The game of basketball has been going through some changes over the past few years. It’s shifted away from traditional post play and become more perimeter-oriented. Good perimeter shooting has always been a staple of the game, but it seems as if it’s emphasized even more now.
There is no more Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon or Patrick Ewing or Tim Duncan roaming the middle as they did 20 years ago. Big men are increasingly on the perimeter shooting three-point shots. Most teams in the NBA have a big man who can stretch the floor and knock down perimeter jumpers.
So there are a few traditional big men left, very few, but they are there. In this day and age where small ball and three-pointers reign, Jonas Valanciunas is a bit of a throwback. While he’s incorporated the three-point shot into his offensive repertoire, his bread and butter is still the back-to-basket game.
Valanciunas is in his first full season with the Memphis Grizzlies after being traded from the Toronto Raptors around last season’s trade deadline. The Grizzlies are one of the younger teams in the NBA with one of the brightest young cores.
It’s been a bit of a different role for Valanciunas, who was once the young guy on the Raptors. He’s still relatively young himself at 27, but compared to the majority of the team, he’s something of an elder statesman.
“I’ve seen a lot of different guys, I’ve seen good moments and tough moments. I can share my experience and share my story. I’ve seen it all,” Valanciunas told Basketball Insiders. “It’s been good. We have a great, young group of guys. They know how to approach themselves and how to be professionals. It’s fun in this locker room. We have a lot of fun.”
This has been quite the year for Valanciunas. The Grizzlies are defying expectations and currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference. Valanciunas’ play is a big part of that. He’s putting up 14.7 points per game on a career-high 58.1 percent shooting from the field. He’s also grabbing a career-best 11.1 rebounds per game, including almost three offensive boards per night.
He’s been on a tear as of late. With both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke out of the lineup with injuries, it’s been Valanciunas who has stepped his game up. In a most recent win over the Atlanta Hawks, he put up 27 points and 17 rebounds. Before that, he gave the Dallas Mavericks 14 points and 11 rebounds.
When the Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 29, Valanciunas had 22 points and 19 rebounds. The Grizzlies have gone 4-1 in their last five games, with Valanciunas averaging 17.4 points and 15.6 rebounds during that stretch.
While he’s seen the league shift towards more of a perimeter-oriented game, he still believes his post play is relevant in the NBA.
“I think so, especially in playoff games. You’ve got to have it all, you’ve got to have it as a weapon,” Valanciunas told Basketball Insiders. “That’s a weapon you can use in tough moments and tough stretches and stuff like that. It’s useful still.”
Having to adjust to not having Jackson or Clarke in the lineup, the Grizzlies have trotted out a two-big lineup at times with Valanciunas at center and Gorgui Dieng at power forward. In terms of size and length, it’s one of the biggest lineups in the NBA.
Dieng also came into the league as more of a traditional post player, but has shifted his game to become more of an outside shooting threat. Regardless, he can still score in the paint and be just as tough on the glass as Valanciunas.
If the Grizzlies manage to hold on to the eighth spot, they’ll likely face the Lakers in the first round — a team that has no shortage of size. While they haven’t had too much experience with the Valanciunas/Dieng combo, Valanciunas has already liked what he’s seen.
“We’re short on the rotation so we have to try different stuff and try different matchups,” Valanciunas told Basketball Insiders. “The way we’ve been playing, I think it’s been working pretty well.”
And although Valanciunas has maintained his back-to-the-basket play, he is not immune to the changing game. He came into the NBA as a low post scorer, but during his time in Toronto, he starting developing a three-point shot.
He doesn’t shoot many threes, he averages only about one attempt per game; when he does shoot them, he’s rather efficient. He’s a career 36.1 percent shooter from deep and he’s knocking them down at a 36.7 percent clip this season.
For him, it’s a good weapon to have to keep pace with the current league.
“I’m trying to mix it up, I’m trying to shoot the three. Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn’t,” Valanciunas told Basketball Insiders. “When it’s not working, I go back to more inside shooting and go back to practice. But I’m getting more and more comfortable with shooting the three. I’m trying to elevate my game to more things.”
NBA Daily: Golden State’s Hiatus Is Almost Over
A few blows have put made the Golden State Warriors go on a hiatus since June, but Matt John goes into detail as to why the league should fear them even more when they return.
A couple of days ago, the Warriors recalled Stephen Curry from their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, which cued loads of jokes from NBA Twitter. Needless to say, the sport is better when it has one of its biggest icons back and healthy following a prolonged stint on the sideline. The Warriors may have lost in his return, but Curry was up to his old tricks again even with such a depleted roster.
It doesn’t even matter either as the Warriors’ season had been decided months ago — but everyone was just glad to see Curry back. Come to think of it, the NBA needs the Warriors back, period. We need the band back together. We don’t need The Hamptons 5 together again necessarily – and thankfully, we won’t – but let’s remember that it was the pre-Kevin Durant roster that revolutionized the NBA with their emphasis on both spacing and positionless basketball.
Sadly, we’re not going to be able to watch those guys because of all the bad breaks they’ve had dating back to last June. Durant is gone. Klay Thompson is on the shelf until next year. Curry’s played four games total. Since Draymond Green’s specialty is holding it all together, he’s done less than ever this season because there was nothing to hold together.
Losing all those guys, even with D’Angelo Russell as suitable consolation prize, set the Warriors so far back that, even with Green, the only tasks they could do this season was develop former lottery picks like Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender, cash in on players who had no future there like Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III and deal with players that fell into a little bit of both – hi, Willie Cauley-Stein — all while being one of the worst teams in the league.
Basically, the Warriors have been going through exactly what the 1998-99 Chicago Bulls went through. The only differences being that the Bulls’ first season post-Michael Jordan was shortened by a lockout, the Warriors kept the Dennis Rodman of the group – so to speak – and, of course, their best players will all be back next year and are still very much in their prime.
We know how good the Warriors will be when they have everyone back on their squad. In fact, don’t be shocked if they win more games than they lose now that they have Curry back along with Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins from here on out. Golden State as the favorite night-in and night-out made things a little predictable over the last few years. For the first time since 2014, we’re going to see someone else represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.
Although no one wants injuries, parity is a welcome change of pace on that side.
But the Warriors will return to full strength when next season starts, and they’re going to have more at their disposal than just the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green. Indeed, while Kevin Durant is no longer there to form the atomic bomb that was the Warriors from 2016-2019, Golden State is going to have plenty of reinforcements that should put them back at the top as they had been for half a decade.
First is the inclusion of Andrew Wiggins. So far, Wiggins has been fine since coming over to the Bay Area. Averaging 20 points on 46/33/70 splits, as well as 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, is nothing to sneeze at. It hasn’t led to many wins, but just about everyone knows that’s not his fault.
Everyone also knows that when Curry and Thompson are re-integrated, Wiggins’ numbers will fall when he takes a backseat to them, but that might just be perfect for him. We’ve seen what happens when you count on Wiggins to be the No. 1 guy. Maybe he was never slated to be the man to lead your team to success. Instead, a supporting role might be more ideal
So far, the sample size is admittingly small to pass any sort of judgment, however, there are some encouraging signs that should make them optimistic about Wiggins turning into the perfect complementary piece. Not from Wiggins, but from the other young pieces they’ve developed.
That starts with Chriss, who had one foot out of the league when Golden State picked him up. Draymond Green, among others, vowed that Chriss had what it took to be in the league at the beginning of the season. The early returns weren’t great, and Chriss is averaging merely average numbers – 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds – but anyone who’s watched him knows that it isn’t that simple. In fact, he’s come along quite nicely since mid-January.
Since Jan. 20, Chriss is averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds on 61 percent shooting from the field. What makes those numbers look promising is that while any skeptic would say that it’s a classic case of good stats/bad team numbers, Chriss wasn’t doing that for the first month or so. Because Golden State was afforded the time to focus on his development, he’s getting them results now. If they are molding Chriss into the big scouts thought he could be back in 2016, the Warriors have to believe they can do the same with Wiggins.
Again, Golden State should not expect to develop Wiggins into being a star. If they do, then they got a massive steal. They don’t need that from him though. They just need him to be the third option behind Curry and Thompson. With a lesser role, he may be able to exert more energy on the defensive end. With their opponent’s attention focused more on stopping Golden State’s backcourt, Wiggins should expect more open shots. His 33 percent shooting from distance this season isn’t too encouraging — but his near 40 percent mark from distance the shot is wide open most certainly is.
Golden State broke the regular-season record when they had Harrison Barnes as their primary wing. If Wiggins thrives in that role, then the Warriors shouldn’t see too much of a dropoff from the days of Kevin Durant.
It’s not just the young guys that they are developing already… but the young talent they’ll be sure to get over the next few years.
Like everyone else that has tread through a season of losses, the Warriors should be getting a shiny lottery prospect to develop for the next few years on a cheap rookie contract. This year’s draft is going to have some high-potential guys coming out. Whether it’s James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, Lamelo Ball or Cole Anthony, we’re most likely going to see one of those guys be put next to the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
And they’re likely going to get another high lottery pick thanks to the D’Angelo Russell trade, too. The pick that Minnesota gave up to get Russell is only top-three protected next year and, if it doesn’t convey, it’s completely unprotected. The Timberwolves have shown some progress since the deals they’ve made at the deadline, but they’re going up against a Western Conference with very few teams aiming to tank.
The Warriors already had the pieces in place to form a contender last season. Now, they have the pieces to turn their reign into an era of triumphant basketball only comparable to the San Antonio Spurs.
When the Splash Brothers are at full strength next season, their opponents in the Western Conference will be even stronger than they were before. This time, LeBron James could see them in a round that’s not the NBA Finals. The same goes for Kawhi Leonard, too. Even James Harden and his team have doubled down on building a team designed to stop them. It may be the toughest all-around challenge they’ve had to face since they exploded onto the scene.
We all know how good these guys are when they take the court. For now, we just have to bear the current roster while the world’s greatest show remains on intermission. Once it’s over, the Golden State Warriors will be back.
And they’ll be hungry too.
NBA Daily: Elite Scorers Redefining What’s Possible
Norms are hard to challenge everywhere. That’s especially true in the NBA. Drew Maresca examines the new normal for NBA scoring leaders, which includes playing at a faster pace and leveraging deeper three-pointers.
The NBA has had a number of different eras throughout its existence. The modern era of basketball began sometime between 1998 and 2003. Since the modern era and even before, it’s been extremely rare that two or more players average 29 points per game or more in the same season.
It’s actually only happened four times in the past 17 seasons: In 2005-06, Kobe Bryant (35.4), Allen Iverson (33.0) LeBron James (31.4) and Gilbert Arenas (29.3) all accomplished it; it happened again in 2009-10, when Kevin Durant (30.1) and James (29.7) did so; another time in 2015-16, when Stephen Curry (30.1) and James Harden (29.0) both did so; and once again in 2016-17 with Westbrook (31.6) and Harden (29.1).
The last time that four or more players averaged at least 29.0 points per game was that ’05-06 campaign, and the time before that was all the way back in 1987-88.
And yet here we are, more than halfway through the 2019-20 season with five players currently averaging at least 29.0 points per game. FIVE!
Presently, Harden (34.9), Bradley Beal (30.4), Trae Young (29.6), Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.6) and Damian Lillard (29.4) are all averaging more than 29.0 points per game.
And while drawing a line in the sand at that number might feel arbitrary, it’s a very real barrier that there few have broken through. And remember, there have been five seasons since 2003-04 that the NBA scoring champion averaged less than 29.0 points per game.
Before we get too far, it’s worth pointing out that this list could be even longer. Three of the very best scorers on the planet aren’t on the list for a variety of reasons: Curry, Westbrook and Durant.
Westbrook is still getting acclimated to playing alongside Harden in Houston, but he’s averaged more than 32 points per game since 2020; and if he averages 32.25 points per game over the final 20 games, he’ll finish the year at exactly 29.0. Meanwhile, Durant will miss the entire 2019-20 season and Curry has been sidelined for the majority of it. So while this season has forced many to rethink what’s possible, it could have been even crazier.
But it’s not as if the NBA just recently received an influx of scorers. Sure, there are some newcomers on the list, but it’s not as if the top scorers in 2019-20 are hands down better scorers than we’ve seen before. So what’s driving the uptick? This writer posits a theory that points to two stylistic changes: More shot attempts and a willingness to shoot the ball from beyond the three-point line.
First, a bit about the players’ willingness to take deeper shots. The deep three burst onto the mainstage fairly recently. Curry made sure we were all aware of it in Feb. 2016, when he sealed a game against the Durant and Westbrook-led Oklahoma City Thunder. That wasn’t the first time a player launched a long three-pointer, but it might have been the first time it was done and everyone watching assumed it had at least as good of a chance of going in. But one player isn’t the rule, he’s the exception.
However, since that night, we’ve seen Damian Lillard casually take and make 30-footers in the 2019 playoffs with perfect form. Trae Young has launched more than his share in his short time in the league, too. And then there’s LeBron James, who has made at least two 30-plus footers in only the last week – both of which were taken as if to say, “anything you can do, I can do better.”
Since 2003-04, two main things have changed: Star players are now also three-point shooters — and they’ve annexed lots of additional space from which they shoot — but coaching plays an equally important role in players taking longer three-pointers, as well. Modern coaches have relinquished some control for the greater good. Can you imagine Phil Jackson or Jerry Sloan allowing their players to remain in the game after shooting a 30-footer with 17 seconds left in the shot clock? Unlikely would be a generous way to put it. But modern coaches understand that it’s in their best interest to let their players play with freedom and pace.
The other integral aspect that has enabled more players to score at a flabbergasting pace is….pace. In basketball terms, pace is defined as the number of possessions per 48 minutes a team has. It’s a fairly straight forward concept. And ever since coach Mike D’Antoni showed off his “seven seconds or less” offense, teams have done their best to replicate it — despite the fact that it was publicly disparaged and disregarded as a fad.
A quick examination of the average pace across the league reveals that it has quickened pretty dramatically over the last few decades. The average pace in 2019-20 is 100.2. Last season, that number was 100.0. The year prior, 97.3. and it continues on that exact upward trajectory back to 2003-04, when the average pace was only 90.1. Pace affects the scoring average of elite players very directly because with a faster pace comes more possessions, which translates into additional touches for a team’s go-to scorer.
Basketball Insiders caught up with the New York Knicks’ defensive anchor, Mitchell Robinson, to discuss spoke the increase in elite scorers around the league.
“Yeah, I think it’s more just more field goal attempts,” Robinson said. “If I’m in the paint, not too many guys come down there. Some guys don’t care and come anyway. But most take outside shots instead of coming in. Leads to more points, long rebounds, more possessions.”
But field goal attempts are only part of the equation. Players have to convert field goal attempts, and NBA defenses continue to learn new schemes to keep players from touching the ball.
And yet, elite players are scoring more than ever before. Spoiler alert: It’s because they’re that good.
“Players are just getting sharper and working harder on their craft,” continued Robinson. “LeBron (James) been shooting those half-court shots in pre-games for a while (whereas other greats might not have). So if he takes that in-game, it’s gonna be like a warm-up.”
The uptick in elite scorers’ averages can be mostly attributed to an increased pace, as well as a more open game thanks to players shooting from a longer range. These innovations have made the game more aesthetically pleasing, but they’ve also enabled players to be more effective than ever before.
We are currently experiencing an offensive renaissance. The last few years showed us the speed at which basketball can be played, and this season shows that elite players must be picked up the second they cross half-court. When thinking back to the 1990s, five or more players averaging 29.0 points per game or more might’ve seemed impossible.
It’s exciting to consider what unattainable and unwritten rules will be challenged next.
