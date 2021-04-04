NBA
NBA Daily: Norman Powell Finding Footing with Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers parted with Gary Trent Jr. to acquire Norman Powell in hopes of being more competitive in this year’s postseason. Bobby Krivitsky dives into how the Trail Blazers have integrated Powell thus far.
The Portland Trail Blazers shook up their roster at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran sharpshooter Norman Powell from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney hood.
In many ways, Trent Jr. is a facsimile of Powell’s, but at 27, the latter is in his prime and he’s elevated his performance since transitioning from sixth-man to full-time starter, a role in which he’s averaging 21.8 points per game this season.
The Trail Blazers have won seven of their last 10 games, including four of their last five since Powell started suiting up for them. Those wins have helped place Portland sixth in the highly competitive Western Conference, 1.5 games behind the third-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.
Since joining his new team, Powell’s averaging 15.2 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from beyond the arc. And while at 6-foot-3, he’s two inches shorter than Trent Jr., his 6-foot-10 wingspan stretches two inches longer. That length makes it easier for Powell to be disruptive defensively – he’s generating 2.4 steals per game for Portland.
Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts is also capitalizing on Powell’s length by dialing up actions that get him touches at the rim – something that, understandably, was rarely done for Trent Jr.
New wrinkles like that are a welcome addition, but Powell’s new team is most grateful for what he does best.
In Powell’s debut with Portland, a win against the Orlando Magic, he made five threes en route to a 22-point performance. Here’s what Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said after the game.
“This is what I expected (from Powell) because he knows how to play the game, he plays the way we play, he moves well without the ball, shoots 3s, he’s in shape and he defends,” Stotts said. “I wouldn’t have said he was going to score 22, but I really had a feeling that he was going to play well for us.”
To make this trade happen, the Trail Blazers had to part with a home-grown talent in Trent Jr., a former second-round pick who clawed his way into their rotation and became an important player for them. They deemed that sacrifice worth it to acquire a three-point shooter of Powell’s caliber. Out of every player who’s attempted 200 or more threes this season, the former UCLA standout has the fifth-highest three-point percentage, making 44 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, per NBA.com. Powell’s particularly effective off the catch, launching 4.3 shots of that nature per game and converting them at a 45.5 percent clip, according to NBA.com’s tracking data. And he’s lethal from the corners, knocking down 53 percent of his attempts from there. Powell has made a league-high 30 threes from the left corner.
Powell has a player option worth $11.6 million left on his deal, but it’s a safe bet he won’t exercise it. With that said, the Trail Blazers did not part with a valuable contributor who’s 22-years-old with the intention Powell’s merely a rental. Meanwhile, Trent Jr., who scored a career-high 31 points in a recent Raptors loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, is scheduled for restricted free agency this offseason. It will be a surprise if Trent Jr. is playing for someone other than Toronto to start next season.
Despite the Trail Blazers’ willingness to trade Trent Jr., the hurdle that prevented them from acquiring a player even more impactful than Powell was they’re without their first-round pick in this year’s draft, which they sacrificed to help bring Robert Covington to Portland. So while according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Trail Blazers made an effort to acquire Aaron Gordon, they couldn’t put together an enticing enough offer to persuade the Orlando Magic to trade Gordon to Portland instead of to the Denver Nuggets without overpaying.
Gordon’s a significantly better defender than Powell and he would have given the Trail Blazers a lob threat that, despite Derrick Jones Jr.’s ability to jump out of the gym, is a dynamic their offense has lacked. Perhaps Portland’s president of basketball operations, Neil Olshey, should’ve paid the exorbitant price necessary to facilitate such a deal, but he shouldn’t get blamed for deciding not to do so.
Either way, Powell’s now in Portland, where he’s quickly finding his footing and making life easier for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, which is why Olshey made the trade for him.
“We think he is an outstanding fit with Dame and CJ because of his defensive versatility,” Olshey said while discussing the trade for Powell with the Portland media following the trade deadline. “He has got the length to defend twos and threes, but he also has the foot speed and quickness to guard a lot of the point guards and take some of that pressure off Dame off the point of attack defensively.”
Olshey went on to say: “I think if we can have a league-average defense and with our elite offense, we’ll be a dangerous team in the postseason.”
Those are high hopes. Time will tell how significant Powell’s impact proves to be, but the early returns are promising.
NBA Daily: Grading the Orlando Magic’s Trade Deadline
The Orlando Magic made a splash on deadline day, trading Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier. Zach Dupont takes a look at each of these trades and grades the Magic’s return.
The NBA trade deadline saw action from teams all around the league, but no team was busier than the Orlando Magic.
Orlando finally committed to a rebuild the organization had been putting off for years, trading Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon all in one day. So we’re going to take a look at these three trades and see how well the Magic made out.
Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls
The biggest of the three trades was the Magic sending their All-Star center Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Magic landed Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two first round draft picks in 2021 and 2023.
For a two-time All-Star, this seems like a relatively light return, but the Magic should be pleased with the business they did here. Porter is a veteran wing who may not finish the season on the Magic and Carter has had a season to forget in 2020-21. The two draft picks acquired by Orlando will be the pieces to take away. Both picks are only protected if the Bulls are drafting in the top four picks, which they look unlikely to do this season with a 19-28 record. Unless Chicago can turn its season around quickly – or completely collapse – the Magic will likely end up with two lottery picks in the 2021 draft, which is a perfect way to start their first full season of the rebuild.
While Carter has had a bad season, a change of scenery could be what the former seventh overall pick needs. Carter is just 21-years-old and has struggled mightily with injuries since entering the league in 2018, having yet to play more than 44 games in a season. But, despite the red flags, Carter has a lot of upside that made him worth trading for. Carter is 6-foot-10 and 270 pounds with a freakishly long wingspan of 7-foot-5, giving him all the traits of a high-end defensive impact player. Offensively, Carter has been inconsistent over his three NBA seasons, but he’s shown flashes of touch around the rim and has even shown the ability to stretch his game out to the three-point line, hitting 36 percent of his .7 attempts per game this year. It’s encouraging that in Carter’s two games with Orlando so far, he’s had 11 and 21 points, respectively, on good efficiency. He still has a ways to go, but Carter’s mix of size, length and finesse make him an excellent pick up for Orlando alongside the two first-round picks.
Grade: A-
While it isn’t a Jrue Holiday level package, two lightly protected first-rounders and a high-upside prospect is an excellent return for a center who is now past 30-years-old.
Aaron Gordon to the Nuggets
While not having the All-Star pedigree that Vucevic has put together for himself, Gordon has improved into one of the best all-around role players in the NBA during his time with the Magic. Orlando traded him to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a 2025 first-round draft pick.
The return for Gordon is a mixed bag compared to an impressive haul for Vucevic. Harris is a good defensive guard, but injuries have made him a shell of the player he was a few years ago. Acquiring first-round draft picks is always good for a team rebuilding, the pick conveys at the earliest in 2025 and potentially later if the Nuggets 2023 lottery-protected first-rounder they traded to the Thunder doesn’t convey that season. That leaves Hampton as the most interesting piece of the trade and he is far from a sure thing. Hampton showed some flashes in his 25 games with the Nuggets, but it’s clear the 20-year-old point guard has a long way to go before he is a true difference-maker. Hampton doesn’t shoot the ball well, shooting 43 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three, he also has an assist to turnover ratio of 1.2 and an assist percentage of 9.1 percent, both low numbers for a point guard. Hampton does have a lot of positive qualities that made him worth trading for. He’s a great athlete and has shown a lot of upside defensively in his brief stint thus far, plus his 76.5 free throw percentage is an encouraging mark that his shooting numbers could improve over time.
Grade C+
It will be a while before we know just how well the Magic did in this trade, but it’s hard not to be a bit disappointed, especially knowing how many teams around the league had rumored interest in Gordon. Hampton has a lot of upside and could be a great player, but he could just as easily be out of the league by the end of his rookie contract and the 2025 first-rounder is coming from one of the best and youngest teams in the league.
Evan Fournier to the Celtics
Fournier has quietly been one of the best high-volume scorers in the NBA for his seven seasons in Orlando and the Magic finally cashed in. However, the Magic may have waited too long to pull the trigger, as they were only able to net two second-round draft picks from the Boston Celtics in return for a guard who was averaging 16.2 points per game over his last seven seasons.
Fournier is on the final year of his five-year, $85 million contract and, being an expiring player, the Magic were never going to be able to get a return equal in value to the player Fournier is. Despite back-to-back playoff appearances the past two seasons, the Magic were never seriously competitive with this roster and the delusions of competitiveness over those seasons may have held Orlando back from a better package for Fournier.
Grade: C-
The Magic probably got the best possible package they could get for Fournier, as no team was going to give up first-rounders or talented prospects for a volume bench scorer in the final year of his contract, but the Magic received a C- for not capitalizing on his value sooner. Fournier got an $85 million check for a reason and the Magic likely could have turned him into a better package the past couple of seasons. Even if they couldn’t, two second-round picks for a player who is averaging 18.6 points per game this year is a lackluster return.
Overall grade: B
The Vucevic trade alone is a huge step for the Magic, but overall Orlando made out very well this deadline. They ended Thursday with three first-round picks, two second-round picks, two prospects and two veteran wings. This crop of trades is a great stepping stone in rebuilding and gives Orlando a lot of assets to try and use productively over the next few seasons. While the Magic certainly didn’t have a perfect deadline, it’s hard to see these three trades as anything but a win for the organization, even if some of the players and picks they received are a bit lower in value than the player they sent out.
The Magic needed to begin this rebuild years ago and while the return of some players may have hurt from their unwillingness to accept that fate, they’re finally on the right track. The Magic have many exciting young talents such as Johnathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba and Markelle Fultz to go along with their newly acquired youngsters and draft picks.
It may take some time for Orlando to find the next pieces that will take them back to the top of the Eastern Conference, they have finally put themselves on the right track.
Is Oladipo the Key to Future Miami Success?
Drew Maresca discusses how adding Victor Oladipo can catapult Miami back to the top of the Eastern Conference.
The Miami HEAT must have been dying to add the newly-acquired Victor Oladipo to their lineup. Just coming out of a slight tailspin, Miami managed to win the last three games after dropping six straight.
Well, Miami’s wish came true on Thursday night, when the HEAT finally got Oladipo into a game. In the end, the veteran played 23 minutes in his first outing with the team, scoring 6 points on 2-for-8 shooting.
At his pinnacle, Oladipo was a dynamic athlete, capable of leading a playoff team. But he’s failed to fully regain his pre-injury form since returning from a ruptured quad tendon, suffered in early 2019. But quad ruptures are very serious injuries from which athletes require significant time to recover – so this trade was as much about taking a chance for the future as it was securing the present.
And the fact that the HEAT only gave up Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a 2022 first-round pick swap solidifies the idea that this was a move that had to be made.
But what is Miami adding in Oladipo? Will they ever get the ‘Dipo of old? Or will they continue to hunt for another star to put beside Jimmy Butler and Bad Adebayo?
Another guy to get buckets
Butler has been the team’s only consistent go-to scorer. As he’s struggled with his three-point shot for much of the season – and missed a good chunk of time due to health and safety protocols – the HEAT have struggled, too.
Adebayo is versatile, too; but he’s not the kind of player you can rely on to spearhead your offense – yet.
Tyler Herro is another who, when hot, can shoulder the offense. But in just his sophomore season, Herro needs more time to get stronger, develop consistency and figure out how to work through being a focal point of opposing defenses before he can be relied on as a leader.
Enter Oladipo, who was a reliable bucket-getter in Indiana (and a shame he was never at full strength alongside Malcolm Brogdon). While his injury shouldn’t be overlooked, it appears as though there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Over his last eight games, Oladipo averaged 25.6 points, 5 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He’s not quite the athlete he once was, he’s demonstrated consistent progress on that front – showing a clear difference between his play late last season in the bubble and this year.
Oladipo is also demonstrating another layer, dishing out 4.7 assists per game on the season – if he finishes the 2020-21 season at that mark, it will be the second-highest assist average of his career. He hit the ground running in Miami in this capacity, including a beautiful alley-oop to Adebayo off of a pick-and-roll.
Guys like Oladipo are nearly impossible to defend with single coverage. And with Butler, Goran Dragic Adebayo and Herro, it’s virtually impossible to send a double team. That spells trouble for opposing defenses.
And that becomes all the more important come the playoffs when the game slows down and defenses hone in on opponents’ offensive sets.
Unlocking even more versatile lineups
As mentioned above, adding Oladipo improves the HEAT on the offensive end. But it’s not simply because he represents a guy who can score the ball. Oladipo represents another weapon for coach Erik Spoelstra to deploy, offering another guy who can shoot It from deep, pull up off-the-dribble and get downhill quickly and effectively.
Here’s a list of everyone on the HEAT playing 20 or more minutes per game, including Dipo: Oladipo, Butler, Adebayo, Dragic, Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza and Andre Iguodala.
Granted, there are no true big men on that list outside of Adebayo – and the HEAT should be scouring the buyout market in an attempt to add size – but the lineup potential should be downright scary to opponents.
If it’s defense that coach Spoelstra prefers, he can run out a lineup with Oladipo, Butler, Ariza, Iguodala and Adebayo. That lineup may struggle a bit with guys like Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic, but aren’t many intimidating big men left in the NBA – and it’s about as good as it gets in terms of hoping to defend the Brooklyn Nets.
And there are even more options offensively. Spoelstra can apply significant pressure to opposing defenses with lineups featuring some mix of Oladipo, Butler, Dragic, Herro, Robinson, Nunn and Adebayo. There are three or four initiators there (Oladipo, Butler, Dragic and Nunn), at least three knock-down shooters (Robinson, Herro and Nunn) and a versatile center that can pop and roll. That’s a luxury most coaches simply don’t have, plus it’s a nightmare for defenses.
Improves an already above-average defense
The HEAT are currently sixth in defensive rating. The addition of Oladipo makes waves for what he adds offensively, but his defensive impact has been largely overlooked. That’s downright disrespectful considering Dipo was named first-team All-Defense in 2017-18. If there’s reason to believe that Oladipo can return to form offensively, then there is no reason to think he won’t become an elite defender again, too.
For those of us who forgot what he can do on the defensive end of the floor, Oladipo gave everyone a sneak peek last night, locking up Stephen Curry on a third-quarter possession in which he displayed good footwork and defensive instincts.
Steph could only laugh after Dipo locked him up 😂 pic.twitter.com/jbDyhpzBu2
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2021
But it’s not just Oladipo’s ability to lock down opposing guards that is enticing. He’s quick and smart enough to disrupt passing lanes, taking strategic chances at picking off cross-court passes. Oladipo led the league in steals in 2017-18, so a return to that level of play would be great for the HEAT, who are currently 15th in steals per game.
Indiana Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren communicated his enthusiasm about Oladipo’s defensive impact to Michael Pina of Sports Illustrated just prior to the trade that sent Oladipo to Houston.
“He is an extremely elite, high-level player,” Bjorkgren said. “He’s coachable, and he plays both sides of the floor. Like, I’m telling you, I don’t know what he’s better at, offense or defense . . . So absolutely he is in that All-NBA, elite-level category.”
That’s a big statement. Although it came from an Oladipo advocate, there’s no reason to believe that coach Bjorkgren’s statements were insincere.
The Miami HEAT’s present and future is considerably more secure after trading for Oladipo. This season, they’ve constructed a roster that’s versatile enough to potentially get them back to the NBA Finals – a feat seen as impossible prior to the deal. And moving forward, most of Miami’s core is in their control.
It’s still a long shot, but if the HEAT succeeds in their quest to return to the championship, Oladipo will have had a lot to do with it.
NBA Daily: James Harden’s Complicated Case for MVP
James Harden proclaimed himself to be this season’s MVP. While his numbers have been astronomical since arriving in Brooklyn, his ugly exit from Houston must be factored into the final outcome of the MVP race.
Every young basketball player dreams of making it to the NBA one day. After achieving that goal, the great ones then focus on the Larry O’Brien Trophy in hopes of becoming a champion. The greatest individual accolade they can earn is the regular season Most Valuable Player Award. This season, the race for the Maurice Podoloff Trophy has been incredible, with many deserving players vying for the award.
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden made headlines last week when asked if he thought he was in the conversation for the MVP this year. After scoring 44 points against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Harden’s statement could not have been more clear. “Do I feel like I belong in it? I feel like I am the MVP,” Harden said. “I mean, it’s just that simple.”
There is no denying that Harden is putting up insane numbers for the Nets, who continue to cruise through their schedule. Brooklyn has won 19 of their last 22 games, essentially without Kevin Durant. Harden has already tied the Nets’ single-season record with 12 triple-doubles and it only took him 33 games. He is averaging 26.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game this season.
Harden’s numbers with the Nets are even more impressive when you consider that his usage rate has gone from 36.5 a year ago to 32.1 this season. He currently ranks 19th in the league after trailing only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo last season. During his MVP-winning season, he led the league with a 35.9 usage rate.
Having Durant and Kyrie Irving has helped bring that number down but Irving has been in and out of the lineup all season and Durant’s last game came before Valentine’s Day. The fact is this Nets team is much deeper and the offensive system is vastly different than everything he had in Houston.
This is where Harden’s case for the MVP gets foggy.
Brooklyn was a championship-caliber team well before Harden arrived. His addition to the team moved them to the clear favorite to win the Eastern Conference. After adding Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge via the buyout market, the Nets became the first team in league history to acquire three players with five or more All-Star selections during a season.
LaMarcus Aldridge says Kevin Durant played a role in recruiting him to Brooklyn and the Nets were interested right away in signing him.
— Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) March 30, 2021
Last night in a game against his former Houston Rockets team, Harden suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the rest of the game. The Nets trailed by 18 points early in the game, then stormed back to win after Harden’s exit. The win moved Brooklyn to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, a place they haven’t been since April of the 2002-03 season.
The first eight games that Harden played this season were in a Rockets jersey. Though he made his intentions very clear before the season even began, Houston was reluctant to trade their franchise player. It was an uncomfortable time for both sides, but Harden’s behavior was far from professional.
After entering training camp completely out of shape, the three-time scoring champion was critical of his teammates and was clearly frustrated with his situation. Houston had no choice but to move on as they sent him to Brooklyn as part of a four-team trade. In the end, Harden got his wish but it left a scar on his reputation.
The list of accomplishments for Harden is a long one. The nine-time All-Star has led the league in assists and scoring (three times) in addition to being named to the All-NBA team seven times. He won the Sixth Man Award in 2011-12 and of course the regular season MVP during the 2017-18 season. The one glaring omission is a championship, which is one of the main reasons why he wanted to go to Brooklyn.
Often labeled as the greatest offensive player the league has ever seen, Harden was given everything he ever desired in Houston. The franchise crafted their entire team around him. They surrounded him with role players that fit exactly what he wanted. Kevin McHale was fired after he and Harden didn’t see eye-to-eye. The organization went out of its way to defend him against the media, other teams and even filed complaints against the league.
After eight full seasons with the Rockets, Harden thanked them by reducing them to rubble. His actions and lack of professionalism since the end of last season have put that franchise in a dark place. Houston is arguably the worst team in the league and has a first-year head coach trying to lead a group of misfit toys in an unknown direction.
While not all of this is Harden’s fault, the majority of it lies on his shoulders. A significant component of being the MVP is lifting your teammates through adversity. Before his unceremonious exit in Houston, Harden did the exact opposite of that. This should factor into the equation at some point.
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic currently has the best odds of winning the MVP this season, according to Caesars Sportsbook. He is the only player in the league that ranks inside the top five in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Without Jokic the Nuggets might miss the playoffs. Without Harden, the Nets are still a top-three team in the East.
Nikola Jokic on his MVP case vs. James Harden. pic.twitter.com/JyA3Axh3Si
— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 27, 2021
While Harden ran from adversity, Damian Lillard has embraced it. He has thrived this season as injuries depleted the rest of Portland’s roster. He and Antetokounmpo have been shouldering heavy loads for their respective teams and continue to be two of the most loyal players in the game today.
Donovan Mitchell is having a career year as the Utah Jazz have the best record in the league. Durant, Joel Embiid and LeBron James were all once at the head of the table but have been sidelined with injuries, which has broadened the field even more. Doncic, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard are several other names to monitor going forward.
While the extent of Harden’s injury is yet to be determined, it is likely that he will miss some more time as the season winds down. Then there is the factor of Durant returning to the lineup. The Nets are still his team and he will surely let that be known when he returns to the court.
No player has ever won the MVP in the same year that they were traded. If the NBA media votes correctly, that will remain true after this season. If Harden were to perform at this same level next season, there is no doubt that he would be deserving of winning the award. But to completely ignore the first month of the season as though it didn’t exist would be rather ignorant.
By the time the media votes for the MVP, 15-20 percent of Harden’s 2020-21 season will have come in a Rockets jersey. After losing to the Lakers in which he scored 16 points on 5 of 16 shooting, Harden said the rest of the team was not good enough. He quit on the teammates and organization that had put him on a pedestal for nearly a decade.
The discontent, the strip clubs, the press conference, the angry exit from Houston cannot simply be erased with a neuralyzer from the Men In Black movies. Harden has certainly been playing like the MVP in Brooklyn but the reason why he is there may actually prevent him from getting it.