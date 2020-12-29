Headlines
Report: Karl-Anthony Towns Week-to-Week with Dislocated Left Wrist
The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on center Karl-Anthony Towns:
During the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz, Towns sustained an injury to his left wrist. He was evaluated by a hand specialist today in Los Angeles, which revealed a left perilunate subluxation (dislocation). Towns will be listed as out for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers and will be further evaluated weekly as he undergoes treatment to return to play. He will not require surgery.
Source: Minnesota Timberwolves
Sources: Spencer Dinwiddie Likely Out for Season with Partially Torn Right ACL
Brooklyn Nets starter Spencer Dinwiddie has suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It was suffered on contact, and there is no other structural damage in the knee.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020
Dinwiddie is expected to make full recovery before next season. Tough loss for Nets; Dinwiddie emerged as a starter alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With $12.3M player option in offseason, Dinwiddie has multiple choices being among the top free agents on the market.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Marquese Chriss Out for Season with Broken Right Leg
Warriors center Marquese Chriss has suffered a broken right leg (fibula) and will miss remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: James Harden Adds Celtics, Trail Blazers to List of ‘preferred’ Trade Destinations
James Harden’s holiday wish list has grown longer yet again, it seems. Such is life when you’re a disgruntled NBA star who’s hoping Santa leaves a trade of your liking under the tree this year.
Sources told The Athletic that the Houston Rockets guard has recently deemed the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers among his preferred destinations. Brooklyn and Philadelphia were the first teams to receive that distinction back in mid-December, followed by Miami and Milwaukee being added in the weeks thereafter.
