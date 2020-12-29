Report: Karl-Anthony Towns Week-to-Week with Dislocated Left Wrist

Brooklyn Nets starter Spencer Dinwiddie has suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It was suffered on contact, and there is no other structural damage in the knee.

Dinwiddie is expected to make full recovery before next season. Tough loss for Nets; Dinwiddie emerged as a starter alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With $12.3M player option in offseason, Dinwiddie has multiple choices being among the top free agents on the market.

