Report: Kelly Oubre Out Four Weeks after Surgery on Torn Right Meniscus

The Phoenix Suns say forward Kelly Oubre had arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Oubre, 24, is averaging career highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games this season.

The Suns (24-37) are six games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (30-31) in the Western Conference standings.

Source: ESPN