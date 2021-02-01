Headlines
Sources: 76ers, Celtics, Nets Interested in JJ Redick
As Feb. 2 looms as the NBA’s deadline for teams to aggregate acquired players in a trade later, the New Orleans Pelicans have focused on the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics as potential trade destinations for JJ Redick, sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Redick, whose family resides in Brooklyn, is believed to have a strong preference to return to the northeast area. No deal is imminent yet, sources said.
In the 76ers, Nets and Celtics, the Pelicans are targeting a championship contender for a trade home. All three teams have expressed interest, sources said. Redick is on a $13.1 million contract that expires at the end of the season.
Source: The Athletic
Report: Marcus Smart Out Two-to-Three Weeks with Grade 1 Left Calf Strain
Following an MRI this morning, Celtics guard Marcus Smart was diagnosed with a Grade I tear of his left medial gastrocnemius. He is currently expected to return in approximately 2-3 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.
Source: Boston Celtics
Sources: Iman Shumpert, Nets Close to Deal
Free agent Iman Shumpert is finalizing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Pelicans Open to Trading Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick
A team that is expected to be prominent in the trade market picture, rival teams expect: The New Orleans Pelicans. The franchise is off to an uneven 5-10 start to the season. New Orleans has been receiving calls about the availability of Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick and has shown an openness to discussing trades around both with interested teams, sources tell The Athletic. A move would create a clearer pathway for young guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis in the Pelicans’ rotation.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic