Sources: Cavaliers Discussing No. 5 Overall Pick with Multiple Teams

With the 25th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Immanuel Quickley. Originally, this pick belonged to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Quickley, a 6-foot-3 guard that played one season at Kentucky, is a knockdown shooter and should immediately find a role with the Knicks. Given his size, Quickley is a capable defender and rebounder as well.

At Kentucky, he struggled at the rim and in traffic and was average at best as a passer. While his shot may earn him a role early on, he’ll need to improve in those areas if that role is to grow.