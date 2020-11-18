Headlines
Sources: Cavaliers Discussing No. 5 Overall Pick with Multiple Teams
Despite a weaker-than-usual draft class and lingering questions about many of the top prospects, there’s plenty of interest in the fifth spot. Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs have had trade talks with the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.
Source: Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com
Headlines
Sources: 76ers Trading Josh Richardson to Mavericks
Philadelphia is finalizing trading Josh Richardson to Dallas, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Dallas is acquiring Philadelphia’s Josh Richardson and No. 36 pick for Seth Curry, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
#25 – Immanuel Quickley – New York Knicks
With the 25th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Immanuel Quickley. Originally, this pick belonged to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Quickley, a 6-foot-3 guard that played one season at Kentucky, is a knockdown shooter and should immediately find a role with the Knicks. Given his size, Quickley is a capable defender and rebounder as well.
At Kentucky, he struggled at the rim and in traffic and was average at best as a passer. While his shot may earn him a role early on, he’ll need to improve in those areas if that role is to grow.
Headlines
#24 – RJ Hampton – New Orleans Pelicans
With the 24th pick in the NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans have selected RJ Hampton.
With the 24th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select RJ Hampton of the New Zealand Breakers. After the selection, the Pelicans traded his rights to the Denver Nuggets.
With Denver looking to win now, and with Nikola Jokic expected to dominate the ball again next season, don’t expect Hampton to burst right onto the scene. That said, Hampton is a speedster with promising, if not raw, playmaking abilities. In time, he should prove a capable piece off the bench and, if he can add some muscle and improve his shot, Hampton could prove a steal for Denver
