Sources: Evan Fournier to Exercise Player Option

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

Magic’s Evan Fournier will exercise his $17M player option for the 2020-21 season on Monday, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: James Harden ‘increasingly uneasy’ of Rockets, Interested in Joining Nets

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

As Houston Rockets star James Harden considers his uncertain future with the franchise, the Brooklyn Nets are rising to the top of his list as a possible trade destination, sources told ESPN.

The idea of joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is resonating with Harden, sources said.

Durant and Harden — past teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder — have recently discussed the possibility, but there have yet to be trade discussions between the two front offices.

Harden has been increasingly uneasy about the Rockets’ ability to compete for an NBA title and has been considering the possibility of pushing to play elsewhere before his contract expires, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Headlines

Sources: Lakers, Thunder Agree to Dennis Schroder Trade

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Lakers and Thunder have agreement in principle on deal to send Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles, and No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s Draft to OKC, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Anthony Davis to Decline Player Option

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is officially declining his $28.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

NBA Team Salaries

