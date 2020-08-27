Headlines
Sources: Hawks, Knicks, Suns Expected to Pursue Davis Bertans
The Washington Wizards have made re-signing sharpshooting forward Davis Bertans in free agency a top offseason priority, but in order to do so they may have to outbid some teams with lots of money to spend.
The Hawks, Knicks and Suns are already expected to pursue him, NBC Sports Washington has learned, with Atlanta shaping up to be particularly aggressive. The Hawks will have by far the most cap space this offseason of any team, according to Spotrac. The Suns will have the seventh-most and the Knicks the eighth-most. The Wizards are 12th on the list.
Sources: NBA to Schedule Special Board of Governors Meeting, Players Plan Coinciding Meeting
The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
Reporting with @malika_andrews: The NBA players have another meeting set for Thursday morning in the bubble to continue the discussion on how they’ll proceed with the playoffs.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
The meeting is 11 AM — coinciding with the timing of the NBA’s Board of Governors call, per sources.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
Sources: Lakers, Clippers Vote to Boycott NBA Season, NBA to Postpone Games
Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020
Sources: Every team besides Lakers and Clippers voted to continue playing. LeBron James said in meeting he want owners to be more involved/take action.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.
Report: Damian Lillard to Leave NBA Campus for Further Examination on Right Knee
Damian Lillard will leave the NBA campus in Orlando on Thursday & return to Portland for further examination of his injured right knee. Lillard’s availability to return to the Orlando campus is yet to be determined. Further updates will be provided as necessary.
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 27, 2020
