Sources: HEAT, Clippers, 76ers Interested in Kyle Lowry

League sources say the [Miami] HEAT are pursuing a deal for [Toronto] Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry harder than anyone, though the [Los Angeles] Clippers and [Philadelphia] 76ers retain interest.

Lowry recently said he wants to retire with the Raptors even if he needs to sign a one-day contract. But if he gets dealt, league sources say his preferred destination is Miami because of his close friendship with Jimmy Butler.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer