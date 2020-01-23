Headlines
Sources: Kings Expected to Hold On to Bogdan Bogdanovic
According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, barring a major change in the team’s thinking, the Kings are likely to hold onto [Bogdan] Bogdanovic and try to work out a long-term solution with him over the summer. Sacramento’s front office knows Bogdanovic’s market value could hit the $15-18 million per year range, but they also understand the type of player he is when healthy and how important he is to the Kings franchise.
Source: James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area
Sources: Mason Plumlee Out Two-to-Four Weeks with Right Foot Injury
Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee is expected to miss two weeks to a month with a right foot injury, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Dwight Powell Suffers Ruptured Right Achilles
The Dallas Mavericks announced today that center Dwight Powell suffered a rupture of his right Achilles tendon.
Powell is currently weighing his surgical options and updates will be provided as appropriate.
— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 22, 2020
Source: Dallas Mavericks on Twitter
Sources: Pistons Granted Disabled Player Exception for Blake Griffin
The Pistons have been granted a $9.2M disabled player exception for the projected season-ending injury to Blake Griffin, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter