Sources: Kings Expected to Hold On to Bogdan Bogdanovic

Published

3 hours ago

on

According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, barring a major change in the team’s thinking, the Kings are likely to hold onto [Bogdan] Bogdanovic and try to work out a long-term solution with him over the summer. Sacramento’s front office knows Bogdanovic’s market value could hit the $15-18 million per year range, but they also understand the type of player he is when healthy and how important he is to the Kings franchise.

Source: James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area

Sources: Mason Plumlee Out Two-to-Four Weeks with Right Foot Injury

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee is expected to miss two weeks to a month with a right foot injury, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Report: Dwight Powell Suffers Ruptured Right Achilles

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that center Dwight Powell suffered a rupture of his right Achilles tendon.

Powell is currently weighing his surgical options and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Source: Dallas Mavericks on Twitter

Sources: Pistons Granted Disabled Player Exception for Blake Griffin

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

The Pistons have been granted a $9.2M disabled player exception for the projected season-ending injury to Blake Griffin, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

