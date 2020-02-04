Connect with us

Sources: Nuggets, HEAT Interested in Jrue Holiday

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

Jrue Holiday is the belle of the ball. New Orleans is 4½ games out of the No. 8 spot, with four teams to jump. If the Pelicans can nab a haul for Holiday, they should. With Zion Williamson playing like a star, how many wins do the Pelicans lose if they downgrade from Holiday to a league-average shooting guard — say, Gary Harris?

Denver and Miami are among many teams who have expressed interest, sources say, and both offer clean on-court fits. It’s unclear if either can craft a realistic deal without roping in a third team.

Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN

Headlines

Sources: HEAT Interested in Danilo Gallinari

Basketball Insiders

Published

54 seconds ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Both Miami and Denver will look other places for help, too; the Heat are among teams who have expressed interest in Danilo Gallinari, for instance, sources say.

Source: Zach Lowe on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Rockets, Celtics Engaged in Clint Capela Trade Talks

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

ESPN Sources: Another team engaged with the Houston Rockets in trade talks for center Clint Capela: The Boston Celtics.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Warriors ‘listening to pitches’ on D’Angelo Russell

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Many thought the Warriors would wait until draft time to seriously ponder moving D’Angelo Russell, but sources say they are listening to pitches — with no secret Minnesota wants D-Lo badly. Golden State is widely expected to trade Alec Burks and/or Glenn Robinson III this week

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

NBA Team Salaries

