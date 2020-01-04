Sources: Pistons Talking Andre Drummond Trade with Hawks, Others

Detroit and Atlanta have been engaged in talks on a trade centered on Andre Drummond, league sources tell ESPN. No deal imminent, but Detroit is talking to Hawks and several other teams on Drummond, sources said.

Detroit and Atlanta have been engaged in talks on a trade centered on Andre Drummond, league sources tell ESPN. No deal imminent, but Detroit is talking to Hawks and several other teams on Drummond, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2020



Drummond has a $28M player option for next season that he is unlikely to exercise, forcing the Pistons to consider possibility of losing him in free agency. Among teams, there’s an increasing belief that Drummond will be moved before February 6 trade deadline. https://t.co/s4PDchLVWV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2020



Boston, Dallas, Toronto have also registered interest in Andre Drummond, according to sources. Drummond has relationships with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 3, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Vincent Goodwill on Twitter