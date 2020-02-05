Sources: Suns ‘fielding trade calls’ on Kelly Oubre

Marcus Morris and the Knicks have everyone’s attention, but the Pistons have also received calls from multiple contenders for his brother, Markieff Morris.

Marcus Morris and the Knicks have everyone’s attention, but the Pistons have also received calls from multiple contenders for his brother, Markieff Morris. The Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Sixers, and Celtics are among those teams interested in Markieff Morris, per league sources. — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 5, 2020

