Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Suns ‘fielding trade calls’ on Kelly Oubre

Basketball Insiders

Published

39 seconds ago

on

The Suns are fielding trade calls on Kelly Oubre with 22 hours and change to go before the NBA trade deadline, league sources say

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Lakers Inquired on Dennis Schröder

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder as they look to fortify the PG position leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, as OKC — currently the No. 7 seed in the West — were not looking to move him without a hefty return.

Source: Dave McMenamin on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Markieff Morris

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Marcus Morris and the Knicks have everyone’s attention, but the Pistons have also received calls from multiple contenders for his brother, Markieff Morris.

The Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Sixers, and Celtics are among those teams interested in Markieff Morris, per league sources.

Source: Kevin O’Connor on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Celtics, HEAT, Others Interested in Evan Turner if Bought Out

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Multiple teams are expected to have interest in [Evan] Turner on the buyout market, according to league sources. Turner did not play much in Atlanta this season after he was acquired in a trade from Portland last summer.

Should Turner get his buyout from the Timberwolves, his former employer—the Celtics—would be interested in bringing him back, a source told Heavy.com.

Another team expected to have interest in Turner—and that does have a roster spot—would be the Heat. Miami has been active on the trade market seeking an upgrade to its depth. But if no deal can be had, the Heat will turn to the buyout market and a secondary playmaker with playoff experience like Turner would be ideal.

Source: Sean Deveney of Heavy.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now