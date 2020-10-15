Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves ‘prefer’ to Trade No. 1 Overall Pick
Executives around the NBA say the Timberwolves prefer to trade down or out of this pick to bring in a win-now player to help Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.
Source: Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer
Sources: Clippers Interview Sam Cassell for Head Coach
Clippers interviewed assistant Sam Cassell for franchise’s head coaching job on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Cassell spent six seasons on Doc Rivers’ staff.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 14, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Tyronn Lue Gaining ‘significant momentum’ as Rockets Next Head Coach
Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue’s candidacy for the Rockets’ head-coaching job has gathered significant momentum after a meeting with Houston’s ownership and management Monday, sources told ESPN.
The Rockets are competing with the Clippers for Lue and could try to extend an offer before Los Angeles has completed its search process, but that isn’t expected to happen before Houston meets with former coach Jeff Van Gundy this week, sources said.
Both Lue and Van Gundy are prominent parts of the Rockets’ and Clippers’ coaching searches — and Lue has been the Clippers’ front-runner since Doc Rivers was dismissed on Sept. 28, sources said.
Lue’s candidacy has the support of prominent players on both teams, sources said. Houston had initially wanted to hire Rivers to replace Mike D’Antoni, sources said, but his talks with the 76ers moved quickly to a resolution.
Sources: Pelicans Meet with Stan Van Gundy, to Meet with Tyronn Lue
Stan Van Gundy met with New Orleans Pelicans officials on Tuesday, emerging as one of four expected finalists for the franchise’s coaching job, sources told ESPN.
Another New Orleans finalist — LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue — has a meeting set for this week, too, sources told ESPN.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
