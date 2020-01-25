NBA
The Western Conference’s Wild Race for Eighth
The race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference is heating up. Several new pieces will factor into the battle, including some possible movement before the trade deadline. Chad Smith takes a closer look at the teams vying for the eighth seed.
The Western Conference has always been wild, but there are some interesting wrinkles that have developed this season. The top seven teams currently in the standings appear to have a firm grip on the postseason, but there is a large group of hungry organizations that are set to make a run for the final playoff spot.
Heading into Saturday night’s games, the Los Angeles Lakers have a four and a half-game lead over Utah and the LA Clippers for the top seed. Denver is five games behind the Lakers while Dallas and Houston are the five and six seeds as the two Texas teams have identical records. The surprise Oklahoma City Thunder remain in the seventh seed, more than five games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies.
One team has made a move already as the Mavericks were in need of a big man after the devastating loss of their talented center Dwight Powell. They got their man yesterday, as they acquired Willie Cauley-Stein in a deal with the Golden State Warriors. The trade deadline is less than two weeks away and many of these teams will be searching for a deal or two to prepare them for the playoffs.
Looking further down the current standings, there are a handful of teams that still have a legitimate shot at getting the final playoff spot. Some will have to work much harder than others, and the upcoming trade deadline will surely play a significant role in the final outcome. The successful scenario for each team depends on a number of key elements that will need to come to fruition.
Memphis Grizzlies
The young Grizzlies currently own the No. 8 seed after a strong January push. Rookie sensation Ja Morant has shined as the new face of the franchise, with much help from his talented teammates. Jaren Jackson Jr has thrived next to Morant, giving Memphis one of the best young duos in the league. Should the Grizzlies hold on to the final spot, it would provide them with valuable playoff experience as they continue to build their team.
More than just those two, it has been guys like Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke that have emerged as solid contributors. The veteran presence of Jae Crowder has been an exceptional addition to this young core, as they have won eight of their last ten games. Jonas Valanciunas has played his part to perfection, a role that rookie head coach Taylor Jenkins crafted to maximize the value of both of his big men.
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs have some history they just aren’t ready to give up on yet. The playoff streak of 22 consecutive years was in peril early in the season as they struggled mightily. Gregg Popovich is more than capable of fixing any issues in San Antonio – and he seems to have gotten through to this group. While the roster construction may not be perfect, it was just a matter of tweaking a few things to get it right.
The willingness of LaMarcus Aldridge to take more three-pointers has done wonders for this team. In particular, DeMar DeRozan has blossomed into the player we had grown accustomed to seeing. The spacing provided in the midrange area now has opened up driving opportunities for their deep rotation of guards. Simply allowing Lonnie Walker IV to play through his mistakes has gone a long way to getting the Spurs train back on the tracks.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns have been one of the surprise teams this season, which is even more surprising when you consider the fact that Deandre Ayton missed 25 games with his suspension. That void was filled by Aron Baynes, who helped transform their offense from a one-man show in Devin Booker. While he is more than capable of being a shot creator and distributor, getting Booker off the ball more and allowing him to just finish plays has worked wonders.
Ricky Rubio has much to do with that and he has been sensational this year as he is putting up career numbers. The emergence of Kelly Oubre Jr has been a phenomenal thing to watch while both he and Mikal Bridges have become steady contributors. The roster changes have been a big part of their turnaround, but having a capable and knowledgeable head coach like Monty Williams looms large as well.
Portland Trail Blazers
No team has suffered through injuries more this season than the Portland Trail Blazers. The job that Terry Stotts has done is even more impressive when you literally list out all the players they’ve seen go down. From Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins to Rodney Hood and CJ McCollum, Portland has been reaching for the life vest often. Their desperation reached a new level when they moved for Hassan Whiteside and then signed Carmelo Anthony after the season began.
Portland has made those acquisitions work though – with, of course, a heavy dose of Damian Lillard keeping the boat afloat with sensational performances. Lillard’s steady play has enabled them to get through the rocky first half of the season. A Nurkic return and the continued progression of guys like Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. should give them a decent shot as they are only two and a half games out of the final playoff spot.
New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson’s debut went quite well for the Pelicans on Wednesday. They have lost both tightly-contested games at home, but expectations are rising as they incorporate their prized rookie into the lineup. With him back on the floor, the Pelicans have decided to hold on to their veterans Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick. Lonzo Ball has progressed nicely already and Derrick Favors has found his groove in New Orleans. Kenrich Williams and E’Twaun Moore continue to be two of the most sneaky, underrated players in the league.
Brandon Ingram’s fit with Zion in the fold will be the key to everything. The lengthy forward has been one of the most improved players in the league this year, without a doubt. There are a bunch of teams that the Pelicans must leapfrog in order to make the playoffs, but a first-round matchup with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers would be a dream scenario for the league, and their television partners.
With the trade deadline and All-Star break right around the corner, all the teams lurking nearby a postseason spot need to decide where they stand. Either way, in a few weeks, we’ll start to see more clarity in terms of bankable contenders, sneaky dark horses and lottery-bound losers.
Is Aiding A Weakness Worth Sacrificing A Strength?
With the trade deadline fast approaching, Matt John dives into instances where teams gave up some of their talent in order to help the weaker aspects of their roster.
Before we begin, something, or someone, needs to be addressed- the death of one Kobe “Bean” Bryant. The NBA community lost one of its biggest icons over the weekend when Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash. This news is very tragic seeing how popular Kobe was both during and after his time in the NBA and how young he was when he passed on.
It’s hard to write anything period right now because tragedies like these almost never happen, and in Kobe’s case, no one could have ever imagined that it would end for him so tragically soon. It’s going to be a long time before everyone can fully process this. Some of us may never be able to. If you’re still understandably grieving, take your time.
Let’s also remember the other lives that were lost that day, which included Kobe’s daughter Gianna Bryant, and keep them in your prayers if you haven’t already. There are plenty of videos and articles that go into much more detail about the man and the player that Kobe Bryant was. Please feel free to check those out, because fair warning, this won’t be a piece about the man who once donned the numbers 8 and 24.
This is going to be about the trading season. The trade deadline is less than two weeks away. Slowly but surely, trade buzz is now heating up. Over the past few weeks, the Minnesota Timberwolves added some desperately needed shooting while the Atlanta Hawks wanted some nostalgia in an already lost season. The Golden State Warriors are going full throttle on their tank job, while the Dallas Mavericks have adjusted accordingly following Dwight Powell’s devastating Achilles injury.
That might be the tip of the iceberg, or it might be as good we get in terms of impact. Teams may think they want more time to evaluate their squads, or they may think that it’s not worth making any big changes. That hasn’t stopped anyone from speculating about the big names potentially finding new homes — Kevin Love, LaMarcus Aldridge and Chris Paul come to mind.
Then, there’s one that always comes up despite no rumors being tied to him: Gordon Hayward.
For context, let’s start with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have played well enough to put their name among the very best in the Eastern Conference and arguably the entire league. Despite their impressive 31-15 record, what seems to be preventing them from entering the contender discussion is their lack of a difference-maker in the big department.
Al Horford didn’t provide a whole lot of flash, but his skill set checked a lot of boxes. His departure left a huge void for Boston to fill. With him and Aron Baynes gone, Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter, Robert Williams III and Grant Williams have handled the majority of the minutes at the five position. Together, the four of them have done a good enough job. Good enough in the sense that they haven’t brought Boston down nearly as much as originally feared. Still, if they had a bigger name manning the middle, maybe that would put the Celtics back in the discussion.
Now would be as good a time as any to get that particular big name at the center spot. Steven Adams and Andre Drummond have been rumored to be on the market since both of their teams are supposedly changing course.
This is where the prospect of trading Hayward comes in. With his $30+ million on the books, he makes enough money that he would match in a trade with any upper-tier big in the league. Also, because the Celtics have plenty both in the scoring department with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker — and the playmaking department with Walker and Marcus Smart — a case can be made that Hayward isn’t the top offensive option on the team he once was.
Another case can be made that Hayward, who has objectively played so much better this season than last, gives the Celtics another layer on both sides of the floor because of his abilities as a jack-of-all-trades wing. When fully healthy, the Celtics have had the privilege of having two of either him or Kemba or “the Jays” on the court at all times without missing a beat. Together, the four of them are plus-14.1 when they share the court.
The only problem is that those four have had trouble staying on the court together throughout most of the season. Believe it or not, that particular quartet has only played in 16 games together total.
If the Celtics were to trade Hayward for a high-profile big, they would, on paper, be taking away from a strength to aid a weakness. Teams have made these types of trades before where they trade a player believed to be superfluous for a player who was slated to help in a weaker area.
Has this strategy worked? Yes and no. History says it’s a mixed bag. This brings us to a tweet made by former Celtic Kendrick Perkins a little while ago.
The Celtics are missing one piece and that’s a Center that can anchor their defense!!! Who says No? Gordon Hayward for Steven Adams?
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 23, 2020
This specific trade idea has been brought up what seems like an infinite amount of times, but coming from Perk this time is a little ironic. That’s because Perkins himself was involved in a similar trade nine years ago.
For those who don’t remember — and any Celtics fan who’s reading this certainly doesn’t — Boston traded Perkins among others to the Oklahoma City Thunder for primarily Jeff Green. Many were put off by this trade seeing how Perkins played a vital part in Boston winning its 17th championship, while Green helped Oklahoma City get its first playoff berth.
Putting all emotions aside, the rationale was pretty straightforward. The Celtics lost backup wing Marquis Daniels for the season with a bruised spinal cord and were one of the oldest teams in the league. They needed some depth on the wing and a little infusion of youth couldn’t have hurt. The Thunder had been bested by the then-defending reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers the previous postseason because LA took advantage of their lack of size. Getting someone who could stand up to them potentially made them the favorites in the West.
Both sides also viewed Perkins and Green as expendable. Boston had a strong enough frontcourt that they were one of the East’s best teams, even with Perkins out for most of the season. Oklahoma City had plenty of young talent in its arsenal that Green was a surplus — plus, they needed to see how good James Harden would be if his role expanded.
Both teams sacrificed a part of their strengths to help a weakness. We all know how this worked out. To make a long story short, it didn’t. Perkins did not fit the Thunder’s up-tempo style at all, and Green never really found a role for himself with the Celtics until it was too late. In this instance, the player acquired in hopes of aiding the weakness either didn’t really do that (Green) or even if he did, he hurt the team more than he helped overall (Perkins).
There have been other instances where making a deal like this worked for the best — at least for one side. A year after OKC and Boston agreed to their midseason swap, Golden State and the Milwaukee Bucks made some rather seismic roster changes midseason when the Warriors traded Monta Ellis to the Bucks for Andrew Bogut, among others.
This move also didn’t sit well with fans even if the thinking made sense. Golden State had one of the league’s most talented scoring duos between Ellis and a young Stephen Curry, but since the team’s defense was a complete joke — especially in the post — a rim protector was needed to change its fortunes. Milwaukee needed more scoring help seeing how Brandon Jennings couldn’t do everything himself, and Bogut was injury-prone.
In short, while Ellis didn’t really do much for the Bucks, Bogut was exactly what the Warriors needed. His high IQ both as a shot-blocker and as a passer gave Golden State the final touches to start what would turn into an era of dominance. Ellis may have been the more talented player at that point, but Bogut was the better piece to put next to Curry.
Another reason why both teams agreed to a swap? They both had blossoming players who had great potential ahead of them. For the Warriors, it was hot-shot rookie Klay Thompson, whose shooting and defense proved to be a better fit next to Curry. For the Bucks, it was second-year man Larry Sanders, whose athleticism and rim protection made Bogut redundant. Because they had their replacements lined up, both sides felt they could give up the players in the deal.
It may have only worked out for one side in the long run, but it still proves that making a move like this can work out as long as you prepare accordingly. It’s not a given, but the risk is worth taking.
Getting back to Hayward, the odds of Boston trading him period should seem low. If the Celtics traded a guy who:
– Left more money on the table to join them
– Has gone through hell and back with his leg injury
– Has a personal relationship with their head coach
It would not make them look good. The Celtics’ image took a substantial hit when they traded Isaiah Thomas for Kyrie Irving. Even if it was the right move, Thomas gave the Celtics everything he could while dealing with both an injured hip and the death of his sister. Trading him made the Celtics look cold and ruthless. That cold image would only be amped up if they did the same with Hayward.
Then again, maybe it wouldn’t matter to them if they believed a title was in their grasp should they make such a move. That was the thought process when they acquired Irving. Getting to that final stage requires making moves that aren’t comfortable to make. If taking away from your strength bolsters your team overall because it helps a weakness, you should do it. Especially if a title is within your grasp.
When it comes to topics like this, always think of what Thanos said during Avengers: Infinity War.
“The hardest choices require the strongest wills.”
NBA Daily: Sixers Face Rotation Questions As Embiid Returns
With Joel Embiid returning to the lineup, the Philadelphia 76ers will need to figure out how to maximize the talents of both their star center and Ben Simmons. Quinn Davis looks at their options going forward.
On Jan. 6th, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team was looking to snap out of the malaise that it had fallen into after dominating the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.
The game progressed as most home games for the Sixers had up to that point. They smothered their opposition on the defensive side of the ball and eventually pulled away. The story of the game came earlier than its finish, however, as Joel Embiid’s finger was pointing in an unfortunate direction late in the opening quarter.
Embiid was taken to the locker room and taped up before returning to the game, which ended in a Sixers win. All was not well though, as tests the next day showed ligament damage and prompted the big man to opt for surgery on the finger, sidelining him for at least two weeks.
Head coach Brett Brown, still working out the kinks of a fully healthy roster, was now forced to find a way to survive without his team’s centerpiece. The fact that the Sixers were sitting in sixth place in the East made the injury all the more ominous.
Fast-forward two weeks. The Sixers went 6-3 in the nine games without their star center. They most recently dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers in an impressive home win.
Ben Simmons has been playing his best basketball over these last two weeks, putting up efficient scoring numbers while continuing his success as a floor general and perimeter stopper. Simmon’s dominance has not only been the impetus for the Sixers staying afloat, but also for the myriad takes and opinions on the team’s roster construction going forward.
Watching Simmons unleash fury in transition throughout these recent games has opened the door for questions regarding the team’s identity. Some have gone as far as pondering trades centered around Embiid in an effort to build a perfect team for the 6-foot-10 point guard.
While Simmons has been great, the Sixers’ offense has not. Since Embiid went down, the Sixers only scored at a rate of 105.8 points per 100 possessions, good for 26th in the NBA in that span. Their defense, meanwhile, had held opponents to 102.7 points per 100 possessions, which ranks second in that same time period, per Cleaning the Glass.
The offensive ineptitude is partially due to a shooting slump. The team is shooting 32.6 percent from deep since Jan. 7th. Three-point shooting can fluctuate randomly at times, but it would be fair to assume that open attempts have been harder to generate without Embiid demanding double teams in the post.
Even with the clunky fit, the Sixers will only go as far as the young duo will take them. Breaking them up could help establish an identity, but that identity would likely be a fun team headed for an early playoff exit.
With Embiid back following Tuesday’s win against the Golden State Warriors, the team will need to figure out a way to reincorporate the big man while still letting Simmons be most of himself. That could involve some rotation reconfiguring by Brown, some deadline dealing by general manager Elton Brand — or both.
The most drastic of rotation changes would be to move Al Horford to the bench. While he and Embiid have proven to be a destructive defensive duo, there have been growing pains offensively.
With the Simmons-Horford-Embiid trio on the court together, the Sixers have an offensive rating of 102.6, per Cleaning the Glass. That number would be almost one full point below the league-worst Warriors. Fortunately for the team, they’ve been able to offset the appalling offense with a 99.2 defensive rating.
When Simmons and Embiid play together without Horford, the offensive rating shoots to 119.8, nearly four points above the Dallas Mavericks’ league-leading number. When you filter for lineups with Horford and Simmons but no Embiid, the number is not quite as high but still sits at a very solid 113.0.
Splitting up Horford and Embiid seems like a logical conclusion based on the numbers, but there are obvious drawbacks. For one, this would cut Horford’s minutes into a dangerously low territory as the backup center to Embiid. Horford signed a 4-year, $109 million contract with an eye on starting at power forward for this Sixers team. Going back on that promise midway through his first season with this group could have a chilling effect on the team’s locker room.
Brown is a known experimentalist when it comes to lineups, so it wouldn’t be out of his comfort zone to shake things up despite chemistry concerns. If Horford is on board, it would certainly be worth a look before the playoffs.
Moving Horford to the bench would also allow the team to start Matisse Thybulle. The rookie is still figuring things out on offense, but has proven to be a menace on the defensive end. He is currently averaging 2.9 steals per 36 minutes, tied for first in the league.
With that said, Brown will likely opt to let his team fight through the missteps and try to build chemistry. The Sixers showed flashes of greatness earlier in this season and when engaged have looked like the best defensive unit in the league. The team could learn a lot about the viability of the Horford-Embiid pairing in an upcoming three-game stretch against their foes at the top of the East. The Sixers will see the Celtics, HEAT and Bucks in consecutive games during the first week of February.
That stretch will carry them right up to the trade deadline on Feb. 6th. The Sixers have been mentioned in reports for almost every available shooter and shot creator on the market. Brand has been an active trader in his stint as the team’s GM and should be exhausting all possible options for the team over the next two weeks.
The team’s salary situation makes those options limited. Acquiring a starting-quality player would be nearly impossible without giving up a starter in return. The Sixers have been linked to Danilo Gallinari, but his salary would be impossible to absorb without the sending out either Horford or Tobias Harris.
The Sixers could package together Zhaire Smith, Mike Scott and some draft capital to bring in a bench contributor. The names most commonly offered here have been Derrick Rose, Davis Bertans and Marcus Morris.
The team could use a jolt of shot creation when Simmons sits, and Rose would be perfect for that role. This would do little, though, to quell the spacing issues around Simmons. If that is the main concern, Bertans would be the ideal fit.
Bringing in both of those two would take some tight maneuvering. It’s likely that the triumvirate of Brand, Brown and ownership will need to come to an agreement on the most pressing need for the team at the deadline.
Any road they travel will come with risks. Moving a veteran to the bench comes with the aforementioned chemistry concerns. Any trade will almost certainly involve the departure of Scott, a solid locker room presence and fan favorite.
The Sixers could also stand pat and ride out their current rotation in the hopes that defense truly does win championships. Whichever route they take, the end result could determine Brown’s job status and the makeup of the roster next season.
NBA Daily: Indiana’s Roller Coaster Ride
In what has already been an emotional week for the basketball world, the Indiana Pacers will have a beam of positivity as Victor Oladipo makes his return to the floor.
Fans of the Indiana Pacers will finally be able to see their star player in uniform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight when they face the Chicago Bulls. It has been more than a full calendar year since Victor Oladipo suffered his torn quad on the very same floor in Indianapolis. The home crowd was filled with shock and concern then, but tonight the arena will be oozing with celebration and anticipation.
This season, Indiana has already compiled a solid record, going 30-17 without their franchise player. The additions of Malcolm Brogdon, TJ Warren, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and TJ McConnell have been crucial in getting them into the position they are in. In short, the Pacers are an incredibly deep team that is well-coached by Nate McMillan and his staff.
These are all things that most NBA fans already know. What many of them might not know is the amount of patience, persistence and what-if possibilities that have flowed throughout this organization over the past two decades.
The Pacers were dealt a tough draw, to begin with. The two greatest players to ever play the game were in their division. They were never able to break through those Michael Jordan and LeBron James teams. In the years between those two legends, Indiana finally made it to the NBA Finals. Even then, they ran into the greatest duo of all-time in Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant.
After spending the first six years of his career with the Pacers, Antonio Davis was traded to the Toronto Raptors for a talented high school prospect named Jonathan Bender. The Raptors selected the 6-foot-11 forward with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. The flashes of talent were apparent during his rookie year but troublesome knee injuries plagued his career. Over the next four seasons, he was only able to play a total of 76 games for Indiana.
The McDonald’s All-American Game MVP was never able to live up to the high expectations that were placed upon him. In 2005, he was ranked No. 11 on Sports Illustrated’s list of the top 20 biggest busts in NBA draft history. The Pacers ended up having to waive Bender in 2006 and his career was over after a 25-game stint with the New York Knicks.
The next sour taste was delivered amid a much uglier scene. The Detroit Pistons beat Indiana in six games during the 2003-04 Eastern Conference Finals and went on to win the championship. The next time the division rivals met was Nov. 19, 2004, at The Palace in Auburn Hills. The Malice at the Palace was a massive black eye on the league as a whole – and, naturally, the Pacers found themselves right in the middle of it all.
The league handed out a bevy of fines and suspensions, in no particular order: Metta World Peace was suspended for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, which amounted to 86 games. Indiana also lost Stephen Jackson for 30 games, while Jermaine O’Neal was given a 25-game ban, though it was reduced on appeal to just 15. This was Reggie Miller’s final season – one in which many hoped it would end with another title run. Miller, of course, retired ringless.
After fighting to earn their way into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, the Pacers were eliminated by Detroit in the second round. Indiana then went four consecutive years without making the postseason after saying goodbye to their legendary three-point marksman. Their 2004-05 team had arguably their best opportunity at winning a championship since their NBA Finals run in 2000.
In the aftermath of that mess and Miller’s departure, the Pacers were tasked with rebuilding their team with character guys. It meant asking their fans for an abundance of patience while the losses piled up. The fans and the city were in support of the organization and had made significant progress with the additions of guys like Danny Granger, Roy Hibbert and Paul George.
Indiana selected George with the No. 10 overall pick in 2010 and Granger was an important role model and mentor to the Fresno State product. The two would excel on the court together as the main building blocks for the franchise. That only lasted a few years as Granger dealt with injuries and was shipped off to Philadelphia, who then waived him.
In the midst of all of this was the 2011 draft, where Indiana selected Kawhi Leonard. George and Leonard were able to coordinate their pairing in Los Angeles this past summer, but the Pacers could have had both of them in Indianapolis. At the time, the team felt they had depth and stability at the position, so they opted to trade Leonard to San Antonio for hometown product George Hill.
Nearly six months after Granger was traded, George suffered his gruesome leg injury during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas. Just when it appeared Indiana had their franchise star ready to burst onto the scene, their hopes once again took a drastic hit. After back-to-back appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals, their season was quickly lost. Not only that, but it was going to be years – not months – before he might possibly be able to return to the type of player he had become.
After his hard-fought battle to return to the floor, George was growing increasingly frustrated with his situation. He had always been upset about the Granger trade and began to feel as though the organization wasn’t surrounding him with enough talent. Eventually, George made it be known that he wanted out of Indiana and the fan base was thrown another curveball.
At the time, Indiana took a lot of criticism for its return in the trade with Oklahoma City. Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were young and didn’t seem to have the upside to whet the appetite for most Pacers fans. Nowadays, it feels almost like a heist. Oladipo has since won Most Improved Player, led the league in steals, reached both the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams, all in addition to being a two-time All-Star.
Indiana has a rich history with the Most Improved Player award, as Oladipo, George, Granger, O’Neal and Jalen Rose have each won it over the last 20 years. Sabonis has flourished as a Pacer too, getting serious All-Star consideration this year after missing out on the Sixth Man of the Year honors last season.
But now, today, can they breakthrough? Is this the moment? Expectations were high after the addition of Malcolm Brogdon in the summer. Elsewhere, Myles Turner has been able to fit alongside Sabonis, while the role players have all been exceptional. Still, the four pillars in Indiana still have not yet played on the floor together. The biggest unknown in the Eastern Conference right now is what happens to the Pacers when they have a healthy Oladipo and Brogdon in the backcourt along with Sabonis and Turner. That is something everyone is anxious to see.
In the end, Oladipo’s brutal injury was another dip in a long and winding road in Indiana – needless to say, however, it is a road filled with potholes, bumps, roadkill and cracked asphalt.
But if Oladipo returns to form things could finally be looking up again for the Pacers.