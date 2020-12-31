NBA
Who’s In Trouble? Western Conference Edition: Week 1
Basketball Insiders continues its “Who’s In Trouble?” series as Shane Rhodes looks at the Western Conference teams that might struggle going forward.
The NBA only just got back, but some people are already on the ropes.
Whether it be a player, head coach or even an entire team, there are plenty that have seen their fair share of bad luck in the new season. And, for some of them, the 2020-21 regular season is going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better.
But who’s had it the worst to start the season? Drew Maresca already took a look at those in the Eastern Conference who’ve seen an inauspicious start to their season and, today, we’ll look at the West.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves haven’t seen much in the way of success since Jimmy Butler blew his way out of town. In the two years since he was shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota saw back-to-back seasons at the bottom of the Western Conference, winning 36 and 19 games, respectively.
The 2020-21 season, however, looked like a light in the darkness. Their two cornerstones, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, were set to take the court together for just the second time as teammates. In fact, with Anthony Edwards, the top selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, also in tow, the Timberwolves’ immediate future looked surprisingly bright.
So then, of course, they hit the season’s first bump in the road. And it was a big one.
Towns, who went down with an injury in their win over the Utah Jazz, is set to miss an undetermined amount of time with a dislocated left wrist. Their 2-0 record, which had them atop the Western Conference, has dropped to 2-2, with ugly, 20-plus point losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. The immediate schedule doesn’t get easier, either, with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers up next on the docket.
Where does that leave Minnesota? Unsurprisingly, not in the best spot. The Timberwolves have gone a terrible 12-36 without Towns over the last three seasons. Last year, in Russell’s 11 games without Towns (who missed time due to a different wrist injury), the team went 3-8.
Of course, Minnesota’s roster is completely different from the one that took the court over that end-of-season stretch. And the Timberwolves made Edwards the top pick for a reason — their hope, the best case scenario, is that Edwards, with Russell, can do enough to keep the offense afloat while Towns is on the shelf.
But rarely, if ever, does the best case scenario play out. If Towns is out for an extended period, or even longer than expected, Minnesota’s postseason dreams may already be dead in the water.
Memphis Grizzlies
After they disappointed in the NBA Bubble, the Grizzlies faced an uphill battle to start the 2020-21 season.
And the hill just got a lot steeper.
With Jaren Jackson Jr. already on the mend (and expected to miss most of the season), the Grizzlies are now expected to lose sophomore star Ja Morant for up to five weeks with a Grade 2 ankle sprain he suffered in their win over the Nets.
So, where do they go from here? The conference’s basement would seem to be the most logical destination.
Now without their two best players, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Memphis dig themselves a hole that neither Morant’s nor Jackson’s return could dig them out of. Of course, they could surprise — the Grizzlies have some serious depth and could see multiple players step up and into the offense void created by the aforementioned duo’s absence.
But is that realistic? In the East, maybe. Out West? Not a chance.
The Grizzlies went 0-4 without Morant last season — no, even without him and Jackson, they won’t go winless between now and February. But, in a highly competitive Western Conference, Memphis will struggle to stay afloat and, if they can’t keep their heads above water, may have to throw in the towel on the 2020-21 season a bit earlier than they would have liked.
Houston Rockets
Now to address the elephant in the room.
With Daryl Morey and Russell Westbrook already out of town and James Harden pining for a new home, it was never going to be a “good” season for the Rockets. Now, as the Harden situation remains unresolved, an 0-2 start should only get worse. And then, of course, once it is resolved, it’s hard to imagine their situation improving.
COVID-19 hasn’t taken it easy on Houston, either; multiple players, including new Rockets DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall, have yet to take the court due to the NBA’s contact tracing policies. As they continue to miss time, Houston’s record should only tumble further, furthering Harden’s discontent and pushing management to find a trade partner sooner rather than later to avoid a toxic locker room.
There have been some bright spots, namely Christian Wood. Short of Harden, Wood has been the Rockets’ best player, averaging 27 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and 1.5 blocks through two games, and should vastly outperform the three-year, $41 million deal he signed with the team back in November.
Likewise, rookie Jae’Sean Tate has flashed and, at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, is an intriguing prospect that should be able to carve out a role in Houston in the post-Harden era.
Beyond those two, however, the Rockets’ positives are few and far between. And they’ll seemingly stay that way until the cloud that is Harden’s impending trade is lifted — and, after that, is there really any hope for Houston this season, anyway?
Yes, it’s early in the season, very early. But there’s plenty we can gather from these first few games — and these teams, specifically, have already had a tough go of it. Of course, even in a shortened season, there’s time left to turn it around, but can they with the odds seemingly stacked against them?
If they can’t turn it around soon, don’t bet on it.
NBA Daily: Ranking The Pacific Division
David Yapkowitz breaks down what we’ve seen from the Pacific Division to start the 2020-21 regular season.
We’re about a week into the 2020-21 regular season and, while it’s still early, there’s been a number of interesting developments across the league. And, here at Basketball Insiders, we’re taking those developments into account as we set out to rank each team within their respective divisions. Yes, most teams have only played between 4-5 games, but we can make some seriously educated guesses as to how the rest of their season’s might shape up.
We’ve already taken a look at the Eastern Conference — the Atlantic, Central and Southeast Divisions — and now we’ll turn our attention to the Western Conference and, more specifically, the Pacific Division.
Golden State Warriors (2-2)
How the mighty have fallen. It wasn’t too long ago that the Golden State Warriors were automatically penciled in as the West’s representative in the NBA Finals. Then Kevin Durant left, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry got hurt, and the Warriors found themselves in the lottery for the first time since 2012.
Despite those setbacks, the team looked healthy and, with James Wiseman in tow, like they were ready to jump right back into the playoff mix. But it wasn’t to be — Thompson suffered a season-ending injury just before the season began. Meanwhile, Draymond Green has yet to play due to a sore foot and Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. have not made near the impact on the court the team hoped they would. Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick, has shown flashes of his talent, but he’s still a rookie adjusting to the NBA game with no summer league and no real preseason or training camp.
Obviously there’s still plenty of time for Warriors to turn this around. With Green’s return, if the team can jell and find a flow on offense, they could even make a run at the postseason. But, as of right now, that would not appear to be in the cards — the Western Conference is too good, with too many teams already vying for a playoff spot.
Sacramento Kings (3-1)
The Sacramento Kings are in an interesting spot. They currently hold the NBA’s longest active streak of missing the playoffs at 14 seasons. They mishandled Bogdan Bogdanovic’s free agency and he ended up leaving for nothing.
But, they did manage to make a huge, long-term move this offseason as they signed De’Aaron Fox to a max contract extension. As their franchise face and a borderline All-Star, it was imperative the Kings’ brass avoid a similar scenario to Bogdanovic’s at all costs. And, this season, Fox has rewarded them for that effort with some outstanding play which, in turn, has fueled a strong start to the season for Sacramento.
In four games, Fox has averaged 20.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, a block and a steal per game. Meanwhile, he’s upped his three-point and free throw percentage by more than 10 points each, as he’s shot 40 percent and 80.8 percent, respectively, to start the season. That strong play (and continued growth) is exactly what the Kings wanted to see from their rising star and, if he can keep on track throughout the season, the Kings may very well find themselves in the postseason hunt as the season winds down.
Of course, there’s more reasons for optimism beyond Fox. Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento’s most recent lottery pick, has looked solid in the early goings. Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes, both of whom missed time last season due to injury, appear healthy and more than ready to contribute. In Bagley’s case, it could be his make or break season as he looks to prove himself worthy of being the No. 2 overall pick back in 2018.
Now, with that said, the Kings are still a major question mark. They could easily end up slipping behind the Warriors in the division, or — and this is what management can only hope for — they could just as easily find themselves neck and neck with the Phoenix Suns as one of the West’s newest competitors.
Phoenix Suns (3-1)
The Suns made arguably the best move this offseason, bringing in multi-time All-Star Chris Paul. Last year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Paul showed he was still capable of elite level play and now, for Phoenix, he’ll look to do the same. Not only should Paul make the game so much easier for the Suns two young building blocks, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but he’ll improve the team’s ability to close out games in the fourth quarter and should bring an attitude to the locker room that it has sorely lacked in recent years.
In addition to Paul, both Booker and Ayton looked poised to continue their upward trajectory. Booker has come out firing on all cylinders while Ayton, who put on a strong performance in the NBA Bubble back in July and August, is still getting warmed. Whatever Paul may bring, the Suns’ postseason dreams sit primarily with these two — if they struggle, it this season may not be the franchise turnaround everyone expected after they went 8-0 down in Orlando.
A welcome development for the Suns so far has been the play of Cameron Johnson. A year ago, some questioned his high selection in the draft, which he followed up with a decent, but not great, rookie season. That said, Johnson’s been on fire to start the 2020-21 season, especially from three-point range.
Alongside Paul, the team also added veterans Jae Crowder, Langston Galloway and E’Twuan Moore, among others. Crowder was instrumental in the Miami HEAT’s NBA Finals bid last season, while Galloway and Moore should help create plenty of space for the offense to operate.
Los Angeles Clippers (3-1)
The Los Angeles Clippers have a lot to prove. A proverbial favorite to win the title last season, Los Angeles flamed out against the Denver Nuggets in the second round, despite the fact that, at one point, they held a commanding 3-1 series lead. Paul George has since been signed to a max-extension, but Kawhi Leonard could hit free agency as early as the coming summer, should he decline his player option.
It’s entirely possible that this season represents the Clippers best and, more importantly, last shot to win a championship with their current group. And, that said, it hasn’t been the best start to the season.
After an impressive 2-0 start against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Nuggets, the Clippers suffered their worst loss as a franchise, a 124-73 drubbing by the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, Leonard took an inadvertent elbow to the face, from his own teammate, mind you, and has yet to play since — not exactly what want to see in an all-0ut bid to win a title.
Still, the majority of Los Angeles’ offseason acquisitions have been positive. Namely, Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard have all looked like solid adds, while each of them has added a new dimension to the offense and defense that they just didn’t have last year.
And, despite those early season mishaps, the Clippers still present the biggest challenge to the Lakers coming out of the West again. Their defense remains a strength, while Tyronn Lue has moved away from the isolation heavy offense Doc Rivers ran last season. And, save for the Dallas game, it has done the trick. If they can keep it up on that end, and get Leonard back on the floor, Los Angeles may very well prove the favorite everyone expected them to be a season ago.
Los Angeles Lakers (2-2)
Somehow, the 29 other teams let the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers get even better. Not only did they upgrade the frontcourt, replacing Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee with Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrel (also hurting the Clippers in the process), but the backcourt additions of Dennis Schroeder and Wes Matthews should give the lineup a bit more energy than Danny Green and Rajon Rondo were able to bring, even if Matthews hasn’t gotten going yet.
In the early going, Gasol’s playmaking at the center position has enabled LeBron James to play even more off ball. Meanwhile, Harrell has picked up where he left off before the bubble as one of the NBA’s top reserves. Schroder’s offensive punch is something the Lakers severely lacked at either guard spot, while he has been the same, if not better, defensively than what they got from the position a season ago.
Health would seem the only major obstacle that could keep Los Angeles from another Finals berth. Anthony Davis tweaked his ankle in their Christmas Day win over the Mavericks and later sat out of their contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves and looked limited against the Portland Trail Blazers, a Laker loss. James, while he has yet to miss any time, has also looked slightly hobbled with an ankle injury.
Still, as of now, the Pacific is the Lakers to lose. Barring something drastic, expect them to once again make a deep run into the postseason.
The Pacific Division is home to arguably the two best teams in the NBA in the Lakers and Clippers. Meanwhile, the Suns and Kings are much improved, both looking to climb back into the postseason for the first time in a long time. And, despite their tough start, it’s still far too early to write off the Warriors, as well. The West is going to be tough this year and the Pacific is going to be a good reflection of that.
NBA PM: Early-Season Atlantic Division Rankings
In the next edition of Basketball Insider’s divisional rankings series, newcomer Zach Dupont takes a look at the stacked Atlantic Division.
The NBA season has begun, and it’s time to overreact to the first few games of the year. In the next edition of Basketball Insiders’ inter-conference rankings, we will take a look at the Atlantic Division. In these rankings, we rank each team from worst to first based on their early performances and how we believe they’ll project for the rest of the season.
5. New York Knicks (1-2)
It feels cruel to place the New York Knicks behind the Toronto Raptors after such an impressive 20-point victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, but that’s what we’ve done.
The Knicks will finish last in this Atlantic Division, but there’s plenty to be optimistic about at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Barrett got his rookie season rolling with an impressive 26-point performance against the Pacers where he shot 11-for-15 from the field and 3-for-3 from three-point range. His 10-point, 2-for-15 follow-up in Philadelphia was less impressive – but in two of Barrett’s three games thus far, he has shown clear signs of improvement from last year.
Mitchell Robinson has also shown a leap early in the season. The burgeoning center has started all three games for New York, yet to commit over three fouls in any game while still putting up six total blocked shots. Other youngsters like Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickly showed promise in their single games this season, but both still have a long road to go before being high-level impact NBA players.
Additionally, the Knicks should be pleased with the early play of Julius Randle and Alec Burks. The duo leads the team in scoring, while Randle specifically has had a very strong start to the year, averaging 23.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 55.3 percent shooting. With the Knicks unlikely to be a competitive team, look for Randle and Burks to be on the move closer to the trade deadline if their strong play continues.
Despite the big win against the Bucks, the Knicks are unquestionably the worst team in this division. Kevin Knox and Dennis Smith Jr. are still getting major playing time despite continued subpar performances – plus with so many young pieces in the rotation, it’s unreasonable to expect anything but last for the Knicks this season.
4. Toronto Raptors (0-2)
It’s been a shaky start to the season for the Atlantic’s only winless team, the Tampa Bay/Toronto Raptors. The Raptors dropped their season opener to the New Orleans Pelicans in an uninspiring 113-99 performance, then blew a late lead to the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors own the worst point differential of the division at -9.5 and are only one of four teams in the Eastern Conference without a win.
While Toronto should bounce back from this start, there are many things to be concerned about after these two games. For starters, OG Anunoby has not taken the offensive jump some expected from him after signing a four-year, $72 million extension just before the start of the season. In his first two games, Anunoby has played 72 minutes and only managed to scrape together 18 total points – 10 against the Spurs and eight against the Pelicans – on 44 percent shooting, 20 percent from three and 50.7 percent true shooting.
Worse, the losses of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka this offseason has been apparent on the defensive end for the Raptors. Gasol and Ibaka were two of the strongest defenders for the Raptors the past few seasons, and replacing their minutes with Chris Boucher and Aron Baynes has brought mixed results. Boucher managed seven blocks against the Spurs, but his thin frame limits his defensive ability, while Baynes’ lack of lateral movement does the same as well.
All of that being said, a core of Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and an emerging Boucher won’t finish last in the Atlantic – sorry, Knicks fans – hence why they’ve been ranked fourth. But the early play from the Raptors has raised legitimate concerns about their ability to compete for the Eastern Conference title.
3. Philadelphia 76ers (2-1)
Despite the best winning percentage in the Atlantic, the Philadelphia 76ers land at third on our rankings.
The 76ers have had the easiest schedule thus far in the Atlantic, defeating the winless Washington Wizards, the hapless Knicks and taken a loss to the surprisingly undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (but without Joel Embiid). So, the 76ers have held steady, but there’s some reason for some concern as they prepare to face off against some of the Eastern Conference’s better competitors.
In his fourth season in the NBA, Ben Simmons appears to have still not taken a leap as a scorer in any meaningful way. Simmons is averaging 15.3 points per game and is shooting 59 percent from the free throw line, both on par with his three past seasons in the NBA. While there’s no doubt Simmons’ defense and passing make him an elite player, his inability to elevate his scoring game could continue to hold Philadelphia back. It’s also disappointing that the 76ers tradition remains constant, with Tobias Harris continuing to look no better than a third banana at-best.
The 76ers also looked lost without Embiid on the court against Cleveland on Sunday night, letting Andre Drummond run wild for 24 points and 14 rebounds. On the other hand, the positive is that Embiid has looked dominant in the two games he has played, tallying 29 and 27 points, respectively. The team surrounding Embiid and Simmons also appears to have been taken a big step forward this year as Seth Curry and Danny Green provide some much-needed shooting on the wings, Dwight Howard was a nice addition off the bench and Tyrese Maxey has shown a lot of promise in his minutes so far.
Shake Milton has been good off the bench and with guys like Matisse Thybulle and Terrance Ferguson hardly playing, the 76ers have plenty of depth to choose from if they deal with injuries.
All in all, it’s been a solid start for Philadelphia, but we have yet to see what they can do against the better teams in the league.
2. Boston Celtics (1-2)
The Boston Celtics may have a losing record, but they have shown a lot of promise to open the season.
Most notably, the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been very deadly through Boston’s first three games. Brown specifically has taken a jump as a scorer, leading the Celtics in scoring, averaging 26 points per game with Tatum just behind at 25. The pairing flaunted their high-level defense and distribution too, making them a lethal option at nearly all points of the game.
The Celtics’ most considerable concern is what the team looks like outside of Brown and Tatum. Kemba Walker is still out with a knee injury and Boston needs to find scoring from their depth while he’s out of the rotation. The third-highest scorer on the Celtics is Jeff Teague at the moment but he’s averaging just 9.3 points through three games – with Tristan Thompson and Marcus Smart behind at 9.0 points. Without Walker, the Celtics have struggled to find offense outside of Brown and Tatum – so if they want to compete at the top of the Eastern Conference, they’ll need Walker soon.
Boston has also had mixed results at the center position so far. Thompson has been the team’s best offensive option at center, while Robert Williams has shown to be the more reliable defensive option. Daniel Theis has been neither, but the big man was rock solid last year – and he will receive a substantial serving of minutes despite a shaky start to the year.
Despite a 1-2 start Boston has a lot of reason to be optimistic, and if Walker returns soon and stays healthy, they could top the Atlantic.
1. Brooklyn Nets (2-2)
The team to beat in the Atlantic Division is clearly the Brooklyn Nets.
After sitting out the entire 2019-20 season, Kevin Durant is back and looks as dangerous as ever. Durant paired alongside Kyrie Irving gives the Nets the best duo in the Eastern Conference. Irving is averaging 29.3 points per game and Durant is averaging 26.7, and both are doing it on extremely efficient shooting numbers.
The Nets aren’t lacking for depth behind their star duo either. Caris LeVert is a great offensive creator off the bench, Joe Harris is one of the best shooters in the NBA and the Jarrett Allen/DeAndre Jordan combination is a great duo of big men to have at your disposal. While news of Spencer Dinwiddie’s partial ACL tear isn’t great, and Landry Shamet has left a lot to be desired in his first few games with Brooklyn, the Nets have more than enough depth to cover these early-season road bumps.
Staying healthy will be Brooklyn’s most significant question mark this season. Durant and Irving will both miss games this season to “load manage,” with the duo already sitting out the Nets’ Monday night overtime loss to the Grizzlies. If Durant and Irving play three-fourths of their games, the Nets could drop behind Boston in the Atlantic. It’s also far from given that either or Durant or Irving stay completely healthy.
If one of the two gets injured, that changes the Nets’ outlooks dramatically – of course, Durant and Irving have both missed a lot of time in recent seasons.
If the Nets stars stay healthy, they’re the favorites to win the Atlantic Division, and their depth behind them gives the Nets a shot to compete even without Durant and Irving.
The Atlantic Divison is one of the best in the NBA, with potentially four of the best teams in the Eastern Conference… and the Knicks. Brooklyn, Toronto, Philadelphia and Boston all have strong teams this year, and they should all be a blast to watch this season. While these rankings seem pretty cut and dry for now, proceedings will surely change a ton throughout the year – so keep your eye on one of the NBA’s sneakiest-best division in 2020-21.
NBA Daily: Ranking The Best Duos In The East
Newcomer Ariel Pacheco discusses the Eastern Conference’s top pairings heading into the 2020-21 NBA season.
As with the start of every NBA season, rankings come along with it. Whether you love the classic tag teams or root for the pairs with a little more creative ingenuity, there’s really no wrong answer. But with proceedings more up-in-the-air than ever, we’d be remiss not to dive in for our own sake. Here at Basketball Insiders, we’re ranking the best duos in the Eastern Conference.
Honorable Mentions:
Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook – Washington Wizards
Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam – Toronto Raptors
Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook may be one of the more talented duos in the Eastern Conference, but their ceiling is still probably a first-round exit. Beal projects much better as the No. 2 or No. 3 option on a championship team rather than a No. 1. Westbrook will continue to put up great numbers but his impact on winning is still a question mark. Expect the Wizards to at least make the play-in game, but anything more would be a stretch.
Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam also have championship resumes – proven winners responsible for the success the Raptors had even after Kawhi Leonard’s departure. Expect Toronto to be highly competitive, but the only drawback is that this duo simply doesn’t have the upside the ones ranked above them do.
5. Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
While the fit of the two can be debated, their talent level can’t. Simmons and Embiid are two of the best defensive players in the NBA. Elsewhere, Simmons is an elite level passer and high-IQ player; while Embiid is unguardable in the post and can stretch a defense out to three-point range.
But their on-court pairing has always been a little clunky. Both mainly want to score their points at the rim and Simmons’ inability to shoot is still a huge worry. The 76ers have experimented with playing Simmons and power forward and at point guard, but still seem unsure where the two best play together. This season will be huge for this duo, with Simmons coming up in Harden rumors.
Philadelphia will hope that the added spacing can be just what they need to take the next step – but if not, then this entry could get dicey.
4. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo – Miami HEAT
First things first, it’s difficult to put Butler and Adebayo at No. 4 when these two just brought the Miami HEAT to the NBA Finals. Butler and Adebayo both are premier defenders, great playmakers and some of the fiercest competitors in the league. What they were able to accomplish was special and they deserve all the credit in the world.
Still, this duo lacks shooting and shot creation. Worse, Butler also has a long injury history along with a ton of minutes played. It would not be shocking to see some sort of decline from him or, at the very least, he’ll sit out games to rest. The man in the middle is a stud, but he still has room to grow offensively – but multiple All-Star appearances should be on the horizon.
It’s tough not to see their performance in the bubble as the best-case scenario of a Butler-Adebayo pairing, which is not a knock on them. The three entries ahead all have players that realistically could win the MVP award this season. Their ranking on this list is not meant to be a slight, but is representative of the talent level in the conference right now.
3. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics
An argument can be made that this spot should belong to Butler and Adebayo off the strength of their performance in the bubble alone. However, Tatum and Brown are both on the rise – even better, they’re younger than 24 and have been to the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the past four years.
Tatum is quickly becoming one of the best wings in the league, scoring at an elite level and continuously improving as a playmaker. Brown has also improved from year-to-year, specifically on his jump shot. Both players should see added responsibility this season due to Kemba Walker’s injury and the up-and-coming team will see the next step in their developments.
These two have a chance to be a tandem that stays together for a long time – and that’s bad news for the rest of the NBA.
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton – Milwaukee Bucks
Off the strength of Antetokounmpo alone, this could rank as the second-best duo in the Eastern Conference. The phenom is the reigning back-to-back MVP and blossoming Defensive Player of the Year. Antetokounmpo is unquestionably a top-four player in the league at worst and any team that employed him would become an immediate title contender. The questions that surround his jump shot and effectiveness in the playoffs remain to be answered, but there are few players in the league that have his type of impact on a game.
However, dismissing Middleton would be disrespectful to one of the most underrated players in the league. Middleton was percentage points away from putting up a 50-40-90 season last year while averaging 20.9 points per game. The All-Star posted one of the best performances of the playoffs last season when he scored 36 points along with 8 rebounds and 8 assists in an elimination game against Miami.
1. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving – Brooklyn Nets
There is no other duo in the Eastern Conference as proven and accomplished as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Between the two, they own 11 All-NBA appearances, 16 All-Star berths and three championships. In the 95 mins they’ve shared the floor together this season, the Nets have outscored their opponents by 64 points in that span.
An argument can be made that they are both the best scorers at their respective positions. Through three games, Durant is averaging 26.7 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 69; while Irving is averaging 29.3 on a true shooting of 76. They both look healthy and engaged, scoring at a high volume on high efficiency – and unlike any of the other duos on this list, these two have proven that they can win as the No. 1 or 2 option.
The only question ponders if they can remain healthy for the full length of the season. Kyrie Irving has only played more than 70 games twice in a season. Kevin Durant has been durable throughout his career but missed the last 18 months due a torn Achilles. If the duo can remain healthy, expect the Nets to make a deep playoff run.
They certainly still have a lot to prove in the postseason, but there’s no doubt that they will continue to contend in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future. Between Boston’s Jays and the newcomers in Brooklyn, there’s plenty of challenge to the Milwaukee and Miami conference throne.
While it’s still incredibly early in the 2020-21 landscape, these are the eye-popping pairings that the media will focus on as the season develops.
