Injury Update: Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu out 6 months after shoulder surgery
After Atlanta Hawks‘ Onyeka Okongwu underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Wednesday night, the 20-year-old center will take the next six months off. Okongwu is a 6’8″ two-time California Mr. Basketball (2018, 2019), selected sixth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. After agreeing to a rookie contract, Atlanta signed him to their roster on November 24, 2020, and he made his NBA debut on January 15, 2021. The signed multi-year contract was worth a guaranteed $11.9 million over the course of two seasons.
According to a report first published by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Okongwu in Los Angeles, California, and he suffered this shoulder injury earlier in May. He will likely be eligible to play as early as late February 2022. While the typical recovery time for a torn labrum after surgery is between three to six months, labral tears can negatively impact athletes in a sport like basketball, if they are not careful. It will not recover by itself without the proper care.
Yesterday, the Hawks organization released a statement: “Onyeka Okongwu underwent surgery earlier tonight in Los Angeles to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Dr. Neal ElAtrrache of Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic performed the surgery. Okongwu will now enter a period of rest and rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery in approximately six months.”
Be back soon❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/FD2gjXKinq
— Onyeka Okongwu (@BigO21_) July 22, 2021
In the 2020-21 NBA season, in 50 games played, he averaged 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. Over the course of the 2021 postseason, Okongwu played a total of 166 minutes, averaging 9.2 minutes played per game, in eighteen games for the Hawks. He scored five points in the first round series versus the New York Knicks, 19 points in the conference semifinals versus the Philadelphia 76ers, and 24 points in the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
In his junior and senior seasons playing for the University of Southern California Trojans, he earned those aforementioned California Mr. Basketball awards. In 28 games played in college, he averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 total rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. His average field goal shooting percentage in college was also 61.6 percent. He will be turning 21-years-old this December.
Referencing his current contract negotiations via Basketball-Reference, Okongwu earned $5.8 million in this past 2020-21 season. Furthermore, he will earn $6.1 million in the 2021-22 season, $6.3 million in the 2022-23 season, and $8.1 million in the 2023-24 season. The 2022-23 and 23-24 add-ons are team options.
Moreover, the upcoming free agency will begin on Aug. 1, 2021 and the regular season is scheduled to start on Oct. 19, 2021. For betting purposes, the 2022 NBA Finals will air throughout June 2022. The NBA has transitioned its schedule back to normal format. The league office anticipates that future playoff series will no longer get pushed back to the months of June and July. Similar to everything else, however, this current schedule is subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers are negotiating Russell Westbrook Sign-and-Trade deal with Wizards
The 2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers concluded the season with a record of 42-30 (.583), losing in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. Injuries sustained developed quite a toll on the roster and morale, such as Anthony Davis’ strained calf and groin. This was a more disappointing, forgettable season for Lakers fans. Now, rumors are circulating across the Internet that the Los Angeles Lakers will trade for the Washington Wizard’s Russell Westbrook. Back in June, LeBron James and Anthony Davis followed Russell Westbrook’s wife on Instagram. This could mean anything, though. Westbrook is set to be owed $44.2 million for the 2021-22 NBA season. The nine-time NBA All-Star turns 33-years-old this November.
According to Bleacher Report, a potential swap regarding a Russell Westbrook sign-and-trade for Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, and Talen Horton-Tucker was discussed between the Lakers and Wizards. Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated stated, “There have also been talks about Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook being a potential candidate to move back home to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade deal that could include free agent point guard Dennis Schroder, forward Kyle Kuzma, and guard Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said.”
But, this deal can only occur if Schroder and Horton-Tucker approved the trade via sign-and-trading. So, there are existent extenuating circumstances. Moreover, Suns’ guard Chris Paul was also mentioned on the Lakers’ offseason target list. Paul’s base salary, cap hit, and deal cap value is $44.2 for the 2021-22 NBA season. Needless to say, the organization will have to pick one player to pursue.
Lakers are seeking a vet PG, and Chris Paul is on their list, per @MarcJSpears
Russell Westbrook is also a candidate 👀 pic.twitter.com/abkFczR355
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021
The detailed terms of this possible agreement are not yet known to the public, considering Los Angeles and Washington could just be spitballing ideas internally. However, this should raise the important question: are the Lakers giving away too much and would this trade suffice? While trading for Westbrook might not improve the Lakers’ perimeter shooting accuracy, the team could use more bulldozing power and intensity to bring the ball to the rim.
Placing injuries aside, it would ultimately make their offense faster, giving them extra speed to pass and drive the ball to the basket versus their opponents. The Los Angeles Lakers won their seventeenth championship in the 2019-20 season, and their bench player performances made that possible. One notable player departure that offseason was Rajon Rondo.
Plus, it is unknown if Westbrook can play more team-oriented basketball with James and Davis. It could create a nasty situation where the star players try to outdo one another on both sides of the court. This type of play can create a more competitive atmosphere for struggling teams, but a 36-year-old LeBron James is in a must-win-now mode at this point of his NBA career. He wouldn’t want to play alongside another player who is too accustomed to playing isolation ball and giving everyone else orders on offense.
Having said this, factoring in Westbrook’s ability to assist and acquire rebounds, the Lakers need his talent right now. Would he be wiling to change his style of play in order to win a ring? This remains to be seen. In 65 games played for the Wizards in the 2020-21 season, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game. If he could assist players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis without negatively altering the team’s chemistry, this is a reasonable plan the Lakers need to pursue.
Chris Paul Retirement News: Phoenix Suns guard WILL return for the 2021-22 NBA Season
After the Phoenix Suns lost Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the five-point favorites Milwaukee Bucks, some folks in the basketball world wondered if Chris Paul would call it quits on his 16-year NBA career. Paul ended his Game 6 performance with 26 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and shooting 11-for-19 from the field. The 36-year-old guard said after the game, “I ain’t retiring.” Paul went on to state, “Right now, you’re just trying to figure out what you could have done more. Everybody in that locker room knows we had enough, but it wasn’t enough.” The frustrated player was two wins away from his first ever championship victory, and this meant a lot to him, considering the Suns are his fifth team he has played for in his seasoned career.
Furthermore, the Suns’ guard became the first player in NBA history to lose four separate playoff series after his team surrendered a two-game lead in each series. Though, his fellow teammates and head coach Monty Williams came to his defense. After the media asked questions about Chris Paul’s performance throughout the course of the NBA Finals series, Coach Williams told the media, “It’s laughable when you talk about guys like Chris who have had these unreal career and yet they get penalized because they haven’t won a title.” Chris Paul has also averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 total rebounds, 9.4 assists, and an 87.3 free throw shooting percentage over the course of his NBA career.
Due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Paul missed Games 1 and 2 versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, but he has proven to himself, his teammates, and his opponents that he can still play at a high level. In the 2020-21 season playoffs, he averaged 21.8 points, 2.7 total rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He also finished with a team-high of 26 points in last night’s performance against the Bucks.
Unfortunately, Phoenix failed to fire on all cylinders when push came to shove. This was the organization’s third finals series loss in their franchise history. According to ESPN, Paul has a player option next season valued at $44.2 million. About a month ago in June, NBA analysts at CBS Sports estimated the six-foot guard would be offered a contract worth $44 million before the upcoming 2021-22 season, earning at least $15 million per year over the next two seasons.
Gave it our all 💜🧡@FanDuel | Stat Line of the Game pic.twitter.com/qsBVheTEnr
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 21, 2021
NBA
Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green nearing deal with New Orleans Pelicans
Image retrieved from USAT SI – CBS Sports.com
First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez, the New Orleans Pelicans are close to reaching a deal with Phoenix Suns’ assistant coach Willie Green. The terms in the deal are still unknown to the general public. Green played for twelve seasons in the NBA. The former player was hired by the Suns as an assistant coach on June 26, 2019. Moreover, on June 16, 2021, the Pelicans fired head coach Stan Van Gundy, who had agreed to a 4-year contract with the organization on Oct. 21, 2020. The team has to pay Coach Gundy about $15 million, considering he was fired after his short first year with New Orleans.
As for Green, he was first hired by the Golden State Warriors’ coaching staff on August 9, 2016. In the 2016-17 NBA season, the Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 67-15 (817). Golden State went on to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers four games to two in the NBA Finals, helping Green to win his first ring. Then, after the Warriors concluded the 2017-18 season with a 58-24 (.707) overall record, they repeated as champions against Cleveland, sweeping LeBron James, Coach Tyronn Lue, and the rest of the underdog Cavaliers.
Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green has emerged as the strong frontrunner and the New Orleans Pelicans’ choice to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2021
As a player, Green was drafted out of the University of Detroit Mercy in the 2003 NBA Draft. The university retired his No. 30 Titans’ jersey on Jan. 25, 2020. He was selected 41st overall in the second round. The 39-year-old athlete played for the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Orlando Magic. In his 12-year playing career, he appeared in 731 games, averaging 8.3 points, 1.8 total rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Green last played for the Orlando Magic in the 2014-15 season.
Pelicans have 10th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft
Furthermore, the 2020-21 New Orleans Pelicans ended their season with a record of 31-41 (.431). They finished fourth in the Southwest division and 11th in the Western Conference. After his firing, Coach Van Gundy’s W-L record in the regular season is now 554-425 (.566). The Pelicans have not made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, when the team finished 48-34 (.585), sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs. However, they proceeded to lose four games to one in the conference semifinals against the Warriors.
In this upcoming 2021 NBA Draft, the Pelicans have the 10th overall pick. If hired by the Pelicans, Coach Green will certainly have young talent to work with, such as Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram. Players jump from team to team in an instant in this league, so Trajan Langdon, the club’s general manager, will also have his hands full with keeping these key players together. It might all come down to how well New Orleans will manage this upcoming draft.
